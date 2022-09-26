Read full article on original website
Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- There was a shooting outside of the North Monterey County High School football game on Friday night, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles made threats to a former student who was there to watch his relative play. They made these threats outside The post Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies appeared first on KION546.
King City school threat made by Salinas student
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police said after an investigation into threats made to an unspecified school, they had nothing to do with any school in King City. On Tuesday, King City Police went to Chalone Peaks Middle School for reports of social media threats made against an unnamed school. Police said that after The post King City school threat made by Salinas student appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested after standoff with SJPD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday night after he was involved in a standoff with officers, the department said on Twitter. The suspect barricaded himself in a business on the 5400 block of Snell Avenue. SJPD and special operations officers were called to the address at […]
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
Motorcyclist performing wheelies killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist performing stunts was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South San Jose, police said.The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while performing wheelies in a parking lot. The man lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a wall of a building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Police Standoff in San Jose
A suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police Wednesday. The suspect was barricaded inside a San Jose business in the 5400 block of Snell Avenue at around 5 p.m. "The suspect may be armed and is wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order,"...
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
San Jose police: Woman crashed 4 times before fatal wreck
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died in a hospital six days after she was gravely injured while driving a large pickup truck in San Jose, police said. On September 22, the woman drove a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks around the South Bay. The truck was involved in […]
Weekend incidents lead to multiple arrests
Hollister Police and San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies were busy this past weekend responding to numerous incidents involving violent or reckless behavior—on top of a planned traffic safety checkpoint in the city limits, according to authorities. The Sept. 24 DUI and driver’s license checkpoint—led by the Hollister Police...
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
Salinas man sentenced to prison after molesting young child
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced the sentencing of a Salinas man, Nikki Isidro Portillo, 33, for forcible lewd acts on a child. A Monterey County judge sentenced Portillo to 45 years, reported Pacioni. Portillo is also ordered to register...
San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence
A deputy with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly been arrested. 27-year-old Matthew O’Keefe was arrested on September 21 by the Hollister Police Department. O’Keefe stands accused of domestic violence and false imprisonment. O’Keefe has been placed on administrative leave and remains in custody at...
Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning”
SALINAS. Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been four days since 25-year-old Areli Garcia was reported missing. According to Public Information Officer Miguel Cabrera of Salinas PD, things seemed all wrong from the beginning when she was reported missing on Thursday. “She had failed to show up for work on that day which is very unusual for her,” The post Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning” appeared first on KION546.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Monterey (Monterey, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle accident occurred in Monterey on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 1 south of Aguajito Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Gilroy Police looking for missing 9-year-old girl
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police need the public's help finding a missing 9-year-old. Elvia Escobedo was last seen at Eliot School on Monday at 2:30 p.m., according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black shorts, black Nike shoes, and a black backpack with mushrooms on it. Gilroy Police ask anyone who The post Gilroy Police looking for missing 9-year-old girl appeared first on KION546.
Bicyclist dies in Monday night Sunnyvale collision
SUNNYVALE -- Sunnyvale DPS Patrol officers were investigating a fatal Monday night collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Wolfe Road.Authorities said patrol and fire personnel responded to reports of the collision at 5:11 p.m. in the area of Wolfe Rd and Inverness Way. Upon arrival, the crews found a male bicyclist suffering from major injuries. Aid was rendered at the scene and the injured cyclist was transported by ambulance to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.Unfortunately, the cyclist succumbed to his injuries. The rider's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The collision remained under investigation.Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact MAIT Investigator David Larks at (408)730-7109.
Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol says that a vehicle versus pedestrian crash has resulted in road closures on State Route 1 north of Santa Cruz. CHP says the reporting party advised them a woman that appeared drunk was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle. The call came in The post Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park appeared first on KION546.
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
Pregnant woman ID’d in fatal crash
WATSONVILLE—A 33-year-old pregnant woman died Thursday night as she walked across South Green Valley Road and was struck by a car. She has been identified as Marlyn Uribe of Watsonville by the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office. Watsonville Police said that, according to witnesses, Uribe was crossing four...
