Kennewick, WA

Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage

(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash

Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?

Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Three WA road projects begin today

Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
nbcrightnow.com

Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)

Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland

Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
nbcrightnow.com

Body found floating in river near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office was notified of possible human remains in a bag floating in the river. The BCSO remained on scene and located the remains just east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Coroners Office confirmed that the body found was that...
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Deadly crash on US 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22 6:30 a.m. The Washington State Patrol has notified the next of kin of the driver killed in the crash on US 395 Monday night. Kevin Hinojosa, 27, of Kennewick was stopped on the highway after being involved in a traffic collision, when his car was struck by a semi. He died at the scene.
