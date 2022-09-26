Read full article on original website
Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage
(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
Crash at Hanford snarls morning commute traffic as workers enter site north of Richland
Traffic was being diverted at the Hanford nuclear reservation during the Wednesday morning commute due to a crash, site officials announced about 6 a.m. They advised workers there would be traffic delays at the main entrance to the secure portion of the site, the Wye Barricade north of Richland. Traffic...
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
Driver ran Kennewick stop sign, smashed into vehicle which rolled off road
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire crews, medics and police rushed to the intersection of W 19th Ave & S Rainier St in Kennewick on Tuesday for reports that two vehicles collided in the roadway, leading one to roll onto private property. According to a social media alert from the Kennewick...
Benton County semi cab suspiciously caught fire off I-82 & Coffin Road
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire officials and law enforcement are investigating what they deemed to be a mysterious fire off I-82 near Coffin Rd in Benton County, where they responded to a flaming semi cab with no trailer. According to a social media notice from Benton County Fire District No....
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
Three WA road projects begin today
Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
Kennewick food truck hub will host fundraiser for Trooper Atkinson
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A fundraiser to help with Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson’s recovery has been planned for the Tri-Cities. Summer’s Hub in Kennewick, a food truck mecca, will be hosting the event. Trooper Atkinson was shot in the face and hand while confronting a suspect...
Man in Crisis Notifies Richland Officers He’d Hidden a Gun Nearby
Richland Police now say cooperation from a citizen and help from the Benton County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped a lot in this issue. Man having a 'crisis' near Richland Community Center. Monday evening, around 7:10 PM RPD was advised about a man having what were believed to be mental issues...
Multi-vehicle crash at intersection of South Garfield Street and South Fruitland Street
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/26/22 6 a.m. Around 7 p.m. Sunday night Kennewick Police responded to reports of a driver travelling at excessive speeds and passing cars. According to the Kennewick Police Department, the driver hit several parked cars before crashing near S. Garfield and S. Fruitland. The driver, a...
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
Update | Kennewick driver is killed when semi rams his car after he stopped on Highway 395
He was still in his car with his seat belt on.
Body found floating in river near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office was notified of possible human remains in a bag floating in the river. The BCSO remained on scene and located the remains just east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Coroners Office confirmed that the body found was that...
Drunk Driver Blasts Through Fence, Speeds Away in West Richland
West Richland Police say not only did the driver go through a fence, they smashed the victim's car as well. Shortly after 8 PM Saturday night, WRPD was called to the neighborhood near Jamison Street and North 60th Ave, a location just west of Grosscup Road, and just northeast of Tapteal Elementary.
Kennewick man killed in car crash into parked semi
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A crash between a car and a semi early Monday night, Sept. 26, resulted in a death. According to a release from Washington State Patrol, a semi-truck and trailer was parked in the roadway along State Route 395 at Milepost 18, Kennewick City limits around 6:30 p.m.
Richland to Add AED Emergency Station in Howard Amon Park
You may not know what they are, but we guarantee you have seen them on the walls of many gyms, including (for example) Planet Fitness. In 2021 an AED was credited with saving a person's life at a PF gym, workers used it to revive a cardiac arrest victim. New...
UPDATE: Deadly crash on US 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22 6:30 a.m. The Washington State Patrol has notified the next of kin of the driver killed in the crash on US 395 Monday night. Kevin Hinojosa, 27, of Kennewick was stopped on the highway after being involved in a traffic collision, when his car was struck by a semi. He died at the scene.
