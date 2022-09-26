Read full article on original website
New community center to bring gyms and technology to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — When you picture a playground, you probably remember monkey bars and slides at recess. The Champaign Park District is changing that with an electronic playground and video game spaces powered by movement. Those are just a few parts of the new Martens Center on Market Street, just south of I-74. The […]
Women support women at boutique fair
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– An event raised money for a domestic violence organization. It’s all about women supporting women. The first Tres Chic Boutique was at the I Hotel in Champaign. A portion of tonight’s money goes to Courage Connection to help families who have faced domestic violence. Businesses from across Central Illinois set up booths […]
Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend. To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
WAND TV
Volunteers come together to build new playground in Southern Hills community
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A major investment was made at the Southern Hill Property in Decatur. Related Affordable Foundation, Related Midwest and Related Management Company announced a $5 million investment in the Southern Hills property, which includes renovations and updates to apartments and common areas. In addition, Related joined Kaboom!, local leaders and volunteers to build a new playground on the property.
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
WAND TV
Local superintendents weigh in on challenges facing districts
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Central Illinois superintendents are sharing their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing districts in the area. From teacher shortages to safety in the classroom, Champaign, Urbana and Danville's superintendents weighed in during Illinois Public Media's "It Takes a Village" forum Wednesday night. They said surviving the pandemic, social...
Herald & Review
Decatur school board hears pleas for more staff
DECATUR — Describing students as being in "crisis," a Decatur teacher expressed concerns to the Decatur school board about the lack of staff. Cassie Mann, a first grade teacher at Dennis School, spoke during the school board's meeting Tuesday about the difficulties teachers are having. Accompanied by three colleagues...
WAND TV
Pleasant Plains community holds candlelight vigil for injured football player
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Almost 500 students, parents and staff from Pleasant Plains, and surrounding communities, came out for a candle light vigil to support Jayden Vessenmyer. The senior football player suffered a medical emergency at Saturday night's football game. "His condition is about the same. He needs lots of...
WAND TV
Pride Festival in Champaign introducing two new events this year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Pride Fest in Champaign County began this past Sunday, and they're excited to have two new events this year. The nine day festival will include a new Youth and Family Pride Party on Friday, September 30th at the University of Illinois YMCA. Director of Operations at...
Herald & Review
Decatur volunteers pack meals for hungry children around the world
DECATUR — The activity of packing rice and soy powder into the small bag can be fun, according to Elliott Brammer. “You don’t even realize you’re working for a great cause,” he said. Brammer brought his employees from the animal nutrition division of Archer Daniels Midland...
Thieves target unusual location
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Over the weekend the Champaign County Animal Shelter was broken into. It’s not a normal place you would think crooks would target, but now they are increasing security. “It’s alarming, I think our first priority was making sure all the animals were accounted for and safe in their enclosures,” said Adoption Supervisor […]
WAND TV
GoMAD program helping recently incarcerated residents find jobs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - GoMAD is a program stemming from First Followers that assists recently incarcerated residents with their re-entry into society. The program' main focus is to help the residents find jobs through construction training and education. Founder, Marlon Mitchell explains how their door is always open for those...
WAND TV
Lincoln Land Community College awarded $5 million grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Responding to an urgent community need for paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), truck drivers, diesel mechanics and agriculture specialists, Lincoln Land Community College will renovate and expand its training facilities with the help of a $5 million federal grant. The expanded facilities will allow student...
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
WAND TV
Adult and child escape trailer fire, dog rescued
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a trailer home fire in Decatur Monday night. The Decatur Fire Department was called to a trailer in the 2500 block of Hedrick Cr. around 6:15 p.m. An adult and a child inside the trailer had gotten out on their own, but they...
nprillinois.org
Community Child Care Connection provides a path to quality child care | Community Voices
Erica Romines is the executive director of Community Child Care Connection. She spoke to Community Voices about how the organization provides training to child care providers and works with families to provide financial assistance and affordable child care. She also explained the services a quality child care environment should provide families.
Champaign Co. Balloon Festival soars despite weather
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite poor weather over the weekend, organizers of the Champaign County Balloon Festival called their inaugural event a success. “Overall, we were pleased with the event, especially for a first of its kind,” said festival spokesperson Chris Diana. “We were able to introduce something to Champaign County folks that hasn’t been […]
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
WCIA
Taylorville native resides near Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fl. (WCIA) — A Taylorville native resides in Orlando in line of where Hurricane Ian is projected to attack. Sydney Wolf, who is part of the Disney College Program, has been working at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom since August. Disney will close its parks on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian is expected to advance to Category 4.
