Read full article on original website
Related
USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape
A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA・
Puerto Rico reaches first World Cup quarterfinals
SYDNEY (AP) — Puerto Rico is headed to the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup for the first time. Mya Hollingshed scored 29 points and Arella Guirantes added 18 to lead Puerto Rico to the 92-73 win over South Korea on Tuesday on the final day of pool play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras
Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
Australia hands Canada its first loss of World Cup, 75-72
SYDNEY (AP) — Ezi Magbegor had 16 points and five blocks to help Australia beat Canada 75-72 on Monday night in the women’s World Cup. The win caused a log-jam atop Group B with Australia, Canada and France all with three wins with one game left for each team.
ESPN
Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in final match before World Cup
Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in their final friendly before the World Cup with Nicolas de la Cruz and Darwin Nunez scoring first-half goals to give the South American side victory in Bratislava on Tuesday. De la Cruz opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a sublime free kick that...
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
CanMNT given 'good lesson' by Uruguay in pre-World Cup friendly
Canada's game against Uruguay was always going to be more about the lessons learned against top-class opposition than the result itself.
BBC
Women's Basketball World Cup: Fiba launch investigation after fight breaks out among Mali players
Basketball's world governing body has launched an investigation after a fight broke out among Mali players at the Women's World Cup in Australia. One member of the team attacked a team-mate in the mixed zone, where reporters interview players, after their 81-68 defeat by Serbia on Monday. The result saw...
NBA・
Widerimage: As grocery bills soar, hungry Brazilians may seal Bolsonaro’s fate
BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The specter of hunger hangs over Brazil's presidential race this year like few before it. Rampant inflation and fallout from the pandemic have pushed food insecurity here to levels nearly unrecognizable a decade ago. One in three Brazilians say they have struggled recently to feed their families.
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Santos urges Portugal 'to focus on winning' against Spain
Braga, Portugal, Sept 26, 2022 (AFP) - Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his team would not settle for the draw they need to reach the Nations League finals when they host Spain in Braga on Tuesday. Portugal, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019, moved top of...
‘More accomplished players’ – Luis Enrique tips Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal for World Cup as he stuns Spain’s media
LUIS ENRIQUE has admitted that he thinks rivals Portgual have a BETTER squad than his own Spain side. Enrique, 52, takes his team into this winter's World Cup in Qatar as one of the tournament favourites. But despite this, he bizarrely claims their Iberian neighbours have a better chance of...
Comments / 0