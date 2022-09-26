Read full article on original website
Related
Stolen vehicle suspect in custody, another at large after leading police on chase through Monroe County
(CBS DETROIT) - One suspect is in custody, and one is at-large after stealing a skid steer and trailer and leading police on a chase through Monroe County.At about 12:30 p.m. the Monroe County Central Dispatch center received a report that individuals in a white Ford pickup had stolen a skid steer and trailer. The witness was following the vehicle.South Rockwood Police Department officers located the vehicle going eastbound on Carleton Rock Road. Police say a traffic stop was initiated, but the driver did not stop and began speeding.The driver continued on southbound I-75 through Berlin Township, Frenchtown Township, and Monroe. Police...
13abc.com
MCSO searching for suspect who allegedly stole trailer, fled scene after crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who remains at large after allegedly stealing a trailer, leading officers on a chase and fleeing the scene after crashing. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, Monroe County Central Dispatch received information about two...
fox2detroit.com
At-large suspect stole construction loader on trailer, led police chase through Monroe County
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is at large after multiple high speed chases on I-75 Tuesday through Monroe County. The County Sheriff said deputies managed to make one arrest after puncturing the tires of a fleeing pickup truck with a stolen trailer that was carrying a construction loader. But a second suspect that fled the crash avoided apprehension before stealing a second vehicle and escaping another pursuit after entering Detroit city limits.
hometownstations.com
McComb woman arrested in Findlay, charged with felonious assault and discharging weapon within city
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/26/22 Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Howard St. and Broad Ave. During the investigation it was learned a verbal argument began between several people at 1100 W. Trenton Ave. and then continued on Howard St. coming into the City of Findlay. It was learned an ex of one of the subjects began following the other in a vehicle. While driving e/b on Howard St. the suspect fired gun shots at the victim vehicle directly in front of them hitting the vehicle at least once while driving. No injuries were reported. The victim vehicle pulled over and the suspect vehicle fled the area. Officers obtained a positive ID of the suspect and suspect vehicle and put out a BOLO to other agencies. The suspect vehicle was located by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on TR 97 and SR 235 outside of McComb, OH. and completed a stop of the vehicle. Officers from our department went to the scene and arrested a female identified as Crystal Sons (33 yoa) of McComb for Felonious Assault and Discharging a weapon within City. Crystal was taken to the Hancock County Jail on the above charges. Case is still under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Case Files: The mysterious death of Kenneth Awls Jr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kenneth Awls Junior was murdered right after he got inside his car. Toledo Police say on April 19, 2015, Awls walked to his vehicle on Cottage Street, near Central and Cherry streets in Toledo. He got inside. Moments later, someone approached and opened fire. Police say...
13abc.com
USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Task Force, Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Toledo murder. LCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Titus Crittendon. Crittendon is...
Lima man gets 6 years prison for domestic violence
LIMA — A Lima man convicted by a jury of domestic violence against the mother of one of his sons, having weapons under disability and robbery in June was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison Wednesday afternoon. The woman in question was arrested on a perjury charge after the hearing.
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) -- A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Austin Sparks sentenced to four years in prison for causing crash that killed 62-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 22-year-old man who caused a fatal crash in March on Alexis Road was sentenced Monday to four years in prison. Austin Sparks pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide last month. He was indicted after the March 10 incident when he was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided with a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Terrance Robb.
sent-trib.com
Woman charged with patient abuse is granted early release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has been granted early release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. She appeared in front of the judge Sept. 19 for a judicial release hearing. Mack...
13abc.com
Case Files: Police want a witness to come forward in double murder of Elisa Molina and Willie Walker
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Elisa Molina was 23 years old when she was murdered. On July 24, 2021, police say Elisa drove her boyfriend, Willie Walker, to the Birmingham Terrace apartment complex off Consaul on Toledo’s east side. Police say Walker asked for a ride that night, but Molina had no idea what was coming.
13abc.com
TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a shooting on September 19. TPD issued an arrest warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell. According to officers the suspect was involved in an altercation with a victim in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot at in south Toledo while sitting in garage
TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man reported to police that someone shot at him Tuesday while he was sitting in his garage. The incident took place just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Gawil Ave. When officers arrived, Keiandre Pirtle, 31, told them he was sitting...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed
SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
Family of missing mom Dee Warner fight to get her declared dead
It’s been almost a year and a half, and no one has seen or heard from Dee Warner. Her children believe that she’s dead.
13abc.com
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Man arrested in murder of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Toledo this summer. Court documents show Demond Allen, 21, was arrested on a murder charge Monday, Sept. 26, in the death of Catherine Craig. Toledo Police issued murder warrants for Allen...
13abc.com
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion woman arrested for drugs and weapons
MARION—On September 20, 2022, law enforcement officers from the Marion City Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained through Judge Teresa Ballinger for a residence in the 300 block of Owens Street in the city of Marion after an investigation by detectives from the MARMET Drug Task Force.
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found with gun in vehicle following harassment complaint at Kroger
SANDUSKY – A 65-year-old man was arrested on September 16 after he was allegedly found to be driving intoxicated with a firearm outside Kroger. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the Perkins Avenue grocery store for a report of trouble with an individual. When officers arrived, according to the report, an employee told officers that for the past week, while she was outside on her break, a man has been trying to speak with her and have her come to his vehicle. She added that he has ignored her request to have him leave and wants him to stop harassing her and be trespassed from the store.
Comments / 0