Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panther's first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
kiss951.com
Netflix is Casting for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte, North Carolina
You’re single, right? Are you looking for some love? Hey, you might even be interested in marriage. You may have seen recent Instagram ads with casting calls for the reality show, whether you’re single or committed. There are three seasons of Netflix’s Love is Blind and guess what…season four is now casting. The juicy part? Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the cities they are looking for applicants.
Niner Times
"The Luminarium": a new interactive art experience in Charlotte
"Somewhere between a womb and a cathedral" is how the Architects of Air website describes "The Luminarium." "The Luminarium" sits in Charlotte's Ballantyne Backyard, a looming inflatable figure that rises in multicolor domes and stretches across the park's field. The exhibit, which is part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival,...
charlottemagazine.com
25 Events to Know in Charlotte: October 2022
You have nine chances to see the characters of Frozen and Encanto, together in one show, take the ice in Charlotte for performances derived from the popular Disney films. Enjoy Broadway-style song and dance as you help Josh solve Blue’s clues so he can host a theater show. Catered to ages 2 to 7.
WBTV
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The EpiCentre, located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, has recently been one of the focal points for redevelopment in a rapidly growing and changing Queen City. However, moving forward with any plans for redevelopment has not been easy. The 302,324 square-foot site’s future has been...
corneliustoday.com
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk, Taste of Charlotte postponed due to expected impacts from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in event history, the Taste of Charlotte and the Pink Cupcake Walk are being rescheduled due to expected inclement weather this weekend from Hurricane Ian. According to organizers, Taste of Charlotte will now be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and...
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
WCNC
Breakaway Charlotte is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Breakaway Music Festival is coming to the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, beginning September 30th and going through October 1st. The weekend will be full of exciting music. The musical performances to look forward to include: Kygo, Illenium, Tiësto, Quinn XCII, John...
wccbcharlotte.com
What Does M&M Stand For?
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
kiss951.com
7 Must Dos At The Carolina Renaissance Festival
The wait is finally over! The Carolina Renaissance Festival returns this Saturday and will run Saturdays and Sundays through November 20th. That’s eight weekends you can enjoy the greatest party since Camelot! As their tagline states “history comes alive” and that certainly is true. With so much to see, do, and eat it can be hard to know what to prioritize. Whatever you do is sure to be immersive and enjoyable. However, if you want to narrow down your list I’ve compiled 7 must-dos for this year at the Carolina Renaissance Festival.
Foundation for the Carolinas launches new small business grant
Foundation for the Carolinas announced Wednesday that they are launching a new grant program for diverse small business owners in the Charlotte area. The new $20 million grant program, named “The Beyond Grant,” will be funded by Wells Fargo. The new grant will aid hundreds of small business owners in Charlotte from 2022 through 2024. Foundation for the Carolinas Special Advisor for Civic Initiatives Tracy Russ recognizes the gravity of the program.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
In Charlotte’s housing market, the only sure thing may be unpredictability
Bidding wars in the Queen City may be over for now, but concerns about affordability aren’t.
macaronikid.com
10 Great Ideas for Fall Family Fun
Fall is a great time to be in our area! The weather is mild, and the activities are plentiful, which means there are many easy ways to stay active for the whole family. “It’s important for children to stay active year-round so they can stay healthy and avoid developing obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and other issues later in life,” says Dr. Reema Puri, a pediatrician at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Indian Trail Pediatrics. Plus, it’s just plain fun! So, let’s grab the kiddos and make some plans!
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
qcitymetro.com
Public relations professional Denada Jackson leaves city government for private-sector job
After seven years with the city of Charlotte, public relations specialist Denada Jackson is moving on, taking a new role as senior advisor at NP Strategy, a public relations firm based in Columbia. Jackson is a Charlotte native, HBCU graduate and is active in the community. She holds a journalism...
WBTV
‘When Florida people start leaving, it’s time to go’: Man describes fleeing Tampa ahead of Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Floridians are traveling north as Hurricane Ian hits their state, and some are choosing to seek shelter in the Carolinas. Tyler Bates is thankful to be staying with friends in Charlotte after fleeing Tampa on Monday. He made a pit stop to his hometown of Columbia...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A call to arms: Black women embrace gun ownership, too
CHAPEL HILL — Dorrian Wilson grew up around guns. In her hometown of Franklin, Louisiana, having guns was so common that it wouldn’t be unusual for a 5-year-old to receive a rifle on their birthday. “We hunted, we fished, we grew our own vegetables and guns were not...
wccbcharlotte.com
Union Co. Saddle Club Horse Show Features Special Exhibition
MONROE, N.C. – A fun equestrian event in Monroe on Saturday. The Union County Saddle Club hosted its September “Britches & Bridles” dressage show. Local master dressage rider Deborah Moynihan exhibited her 3rd level freestyle on her horse, Elita ENF. Dressage is a sport where the horse...
