Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
Multiple Sixers discuss how James Harden looked on first day of camp
CHARLESTON, S.C.–As the Philadelphia 76ers come together for training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, SC, the focus is on James Harden. The Beard begins his first full season with the Sixers after the big deadline deal and there is tons of anticipation surrounding the coming season. In 21...
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Meet Jackie McNulty, New Utah Jazz Pro Kelly Olynyk’s Wife
Canadian-born Kelly Olynyk joined the Utah Jazz franchise in September 2022. The basketballer recently tied the knot with his girlfriend in an extravagant wedding that created an online buzz. Now Jackie McNulty, Kelly Olynyk’s girlfriend-turned-wife, is the focus of Jazz fans’ attention. Their relationship has been going strong for half a decade, despite their demanding careers and the long distance. While their social media followers have no shortage of glimpses of this couple together, McNulty is sort of lowkey in NBA WAG circles. So we delve into the background of Kelly Olynyk’s wife in this Jackie McNulty wiki.
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News
The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade on Tuesday.
Orlando Magic 2022-23 NBA preview: Watching Paolo Banchero & Co. develop will be fun to watch
Welcome to the honeymoon period in Orlando. The Magic have far better seasons ahead of them than what the 2022-23 campaign is likely to produce, but this group may never have a more fun year than the one they're about to embark upon. The all-out tank is over. There's a core in place that should be ready to win in a few years, but the fans understand that it's going to take time. For the next 18 months or so, losing is acceptable. What matters are highlights, development and vibes.
Patrick Beverley's Favorite LeBron James "Highlight" Says A Lot About Patrick Beverley
Following a one-week day, Media Day for your Los Angeles Lakers is finally upon us! The team may have been hoping to have offloaded a certain $47.1 million point guard during the interim, but for now, Russell Westbrook remains a Laker, and surprisingly seems open to being a reserve this season.
And-Ones: Pinson Rule, Deadline Sellers, M. Gasol, Sampson, Faried
The NBA has instituted a rule change this season that will penalize teams whose bench players and coaches are crowding the sidelines and standing for long periods of time, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel (all Twitter links). Teams will initially be warned, then get a delay-of-game warning, then be assessed a technical foul.
Christian Wood Shares Adoration For Rockets Coach Stephen Silas
After two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood shares adoration for coach Stephen Silas.
Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers Optimistic About PJ Tucker's Health
Sixers President Daryl Morey and head coach Doc Rivers acknowledged PJ Tucker's recent surgery on Monday.
Takeaways from the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022 media day
Philadelphia 76ers’ Media Day has arrived with Training Camp starting tomorrow in Charleston, SC. Media Day 2022 lacked the drama that surrounded the team last year, but there are still questions about this team and the roster entering this season. Doc Rivers, and the players stepped up to the...
A Penny saved: Memphis hoops coach Anfernee Hardaway is spared by NCAA investigation into '$11,500 he gave to recruit James Wiseman in 2017' as the Tigers avoid NCAA tourney ban... but will still face three years' probation
The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas...
After EuroBasket Tournament, Rockets Usman Garuba Ready For Sophomore Season
HOUSTON — Usman Garuba left the 2022 Summer League tournament in Las Vegas dejected. Garuba was inactive due to an ankle injury he sustained two days before the Houston Rockets began summer league play. His absence was first viewed as a missed opportunity. He missed out on the chance...
Rockets Media Day Notebook: The Desire To Be The Best
With training camp set to begin on Tuesday, the Houston Rockets have their eyes set on being the NBA's best team in the future.
‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star
CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
Milwaukee Bucks A Potential Landing Spot For Jae Crowder?
With the Phoenix Suns and veteran forward Jae Crowder looking to part ways before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks are a championship contending team who could pursue a trade for Crowder.
