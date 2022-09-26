ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Jackie McNulty, New Utah Jazz Pro Kelly Olynyk's Wife

Canadian-born Kelly Olynyk joined the Utah Jazz franchise in September 2022. The basketballer recently tied the knot with his girlfriend in an extravagant wedding that created an online buzz. Now Jackie McNulty, Kelly Olynyk’s girlfriend-turned-wife, is the focus of Jazz fans’ attention. Their relationship has been going strong for half a decade, despite their demanding careers and the long distance. While their social media followers have no shortage of glimpses of this couple together, McNulty is sort of lowkey in NBA WAG circles. So we delve into the background of Kelly Olynyk’s wife in this Jackie McNulty wiki.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News

The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Orlando Magic 2022-23 NBA preview: Watching Paolo Banchero & Co. develop will be fun to watch

Welcome to the honeymoon period in Orlando. The Magic have far better seasons ahead of them than what the 2022-23 campaign is likely to produce, but this group may never have a more fun year than the one they're about to embark upon. The all-out tank is over. There's a core in place that should be ready to win in a few years, but the fans understand that it's going to take time. For the next 18 months or so, losing is acceptable. What matters are highlights, development and vibes.
ORLANDO, FL
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Pinson Rule, Deadline Sellers, M. Gasol, Sampson, Faried

The NBA has instituted a rule change this season that will penalize teams whose bench players and coaches are crowding the sidelines and standing for long periods of time, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel (all Twitter links). Teams will initially be warned, then get a delay-of-game warning, then be assessed a technical foul.
NBA
#Rockets Media Day
Yardbarker

Takeaways from the Philadelphia 76ers' 2022 media day

Philadelphia 76ers’ Media Day has arrived with Training Camp starting tomorrow in Charleston, SC. Media Day 2022 lacked the drama that surrounded the team last year, but there are still questions about this team and the roster entering this season. Doc Rivers, and the players stepped up to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

A Penny saved: Memphis hoops coach Anfernee Hardaway is spared by NCAA investigation into '$11,500 he gave to recruit James Wiseman in 2017' as the Tigers avoid NCAA tourney ban... but will still face three years' probation

The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

'Letting it fly, not worrying about the result': The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star

CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
NBA

