Man accused of impersonating state trooper
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Snyder County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township.
After further investigation, police say Nikolas Bolig, 29, of Winfield, conducted a search of a person and a car.
The victims of the impersonation were two 24-year-old men.
State police say charges are pending against Bolig.
