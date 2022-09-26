ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

Community Impact Houston

New 2,000-home community breaks ground off FM 1314 in Conroe

Shea Homes' development team celebrated the groundbreaking of Evergreen, a new 740-acre community coming to Conroe. (Courtesy Total PR) Builder and developer Shea Homes broke ground on a 740-acre community named Evergreen at the northwest corner of FM 1314 and Hwy. 242 in the Conroe area, the firm announced in a Sept. 28 news release. The community is slated to include 2,000 homes at build-out with home sales beginning in spring 2023 by builders Shea Homes, Chesmar Homes and Perry Homes, according to the release.
CONROE, TX
Dayton, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Fire Department captain and AISD employee Charles Krampota dies

A dedicated volunteer firefighter and long-time employee of Alvin ISD, Charles Krampota, passed away late last week shortly after fighting a mobile home fire. Although he was not injured during the fire, he returned home and was found deceased a few hours later. Alvin Assistant Fire Chief Kendall Hunting said the department is still in shock over the death of one of the Departments members.
ALVIN, TX
Axios

What to plant this fall in Houston

Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
HOUSTON, TX
#Commercial Photography#Pumpkin Patch#Lion#Dayton High School
houstoniamag.com

8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston

Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

RESIDENT HOLDS ILLEGAL DUMPERS FOR POLICE

Monday afternoon a resident in the Magnolia Bend area witnessed two Hispanic males with a dump trailer dumping construction material on Red Bud Lane. After opening the rear doors they started to drive letting lumber and bricks from what appeared to be new construction fall out onto the ground. They then dumped the remainder of the material. The resident called the police then went out with his weapon and held them at bay until Precinct 2 Constables arrived. Arrested were Margarito Jimenez Jr., 24, of 2228 Shady Tree in Conroe, and Anthony Eliseo Leon-Sanchez, 21, of 11440 Ehlers Road in Conroe. Both were charged with Illegal dumping over 1000 pounds, a State Jail Felony. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office sent crews to clean the mess up which was a total of 5,360 pounds. It was loaded on county trucks and transported to the landfill at the expense of the Montgomery County taxpayers. This has been an ongoing issue in the county for several years. Commissioner Metts said he appreciates the resident taking the initiative to contact law enforcement and report the incident.
bluebonnetnews.com

Lawrence “Harlin” Schaeffer

Lawrence “Harlin” Schaeffer, 89, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 11, 1933, in Cove, Texas to the late Lawrence John and Viola Mae Nelson Schaeffer. Harlin graduated from Barbers Hill High School, the class of 1951. In December 1952, Harlin married the love of his life, Dorothy “Dot” Coon. They both were dedicated members for many years of Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church.
MONT BELVIEU, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Eugene Revelle “Bubba” Massingill

Eugene Revelle “Bubba” Massingill passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the age of 90. “Bubba” died peacefully waiting to see his “Boog.”. Eugene was born on April 16, 1932, to Father Burton Massingill and Mother Ethel Massingill. Eugene is preceded in death by...
DAISETTA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA

Montgomery County Detectives are en route to a shooting on Beyette Road in Magnolia. A male was reported to have been shot multiple times. He was transported by ambulance. Condition unknown.
MAGNOLIA, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County elections administrator addresses questions about upcoming election

With important federal, state and local races being decided in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and the integrity of elections being questioned across the nation following the November 2020 presidential election, the Liberty County Elections Administration Office held a question-and-answer session with local citizens on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway

WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
WILLIS, TX

