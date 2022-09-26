Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
LAST ACT: Liberty-Dayton Chamber donates remaining assets to local non-profits
In one of its final acts of dissolution, the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is divvying up the proceeds of the sale of its former headquarters to several local non-profits. The Chamber board and staff announced in April 2022 that the Chamber was being dissolved due to economic woes and...
Join us Sunday October 15 TH. for an annual League City tradition
Join us on October 15 for an annual League City tradition!. Family and friends will enjoy a day of food, fun, and festivities as we celebrate all things autumn in charming League Park.
New 2,000-home community breaks ground off FM 1314 in Conroe
Shea Homes' development team celebrated the groundbreaking of Evergreen, a new 740-acre community coming to Conroe. (Courtesy Total PR) Builder and developer Shea Homes broke ground on a 740-acre community named Evergreen at the northwest corner of FM 1314 and Hwy. 242 in the Conroe area, the firm announced in a Sept. 28 news release. The community is slated to include 2,000 homes at build-out with home sales beginning in spring 2023 by builders Shea Homes, Chesmar Homes and Perry Homes, according to the release.
With Summer being officially over, we wanted to give a huge THANK YOU to all of the workgroups
Galveston Urban-Ministries is with Steve Pless. With Summer being officially over, we wanted to give a huge THANK YOU to all of the workgroups that volunteered with us this summer season!!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alvin Junior High faculty member hospitalized after incident with student, district says
ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin ISD faculty member has been hospitalized after an incident with a student Tuesday morning, according to the school district. It happened before students reported to class at Alvin Junior High School. The district said the incident was isolated and that the teacher was taken...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Fire Department captain and AISD employee Charles Krampota dies
A dedicated volunteer firefighter and long-time employee of Alvin ISD, Charles Krampota, passed away late last week shortly after fighting a mobile home fire. Although he was not injured during the fire, he returned home and was found deceased a few hours later. Alvin Assistant Fire Chief Kendall Hunting said the department is still in shock over the death of one of the Departments members.
What to plant this fall in Houston
Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
City of Houston launching 100 food pantries in 100 days to address food deserts
Houston's program comes as the White House is focused on a plan to end hunger and diet-related illnesses by 2030.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New shop Eat Cake brings homemade cakes with soft opening at W. 19th St., Shepherd Drive
The business offers cakes make with homemade recipes, including traditional cakes, cheesecakes, cake bars and cabana pudding, a cake-based banana pudding. (Courtesy Eat Cake) A soft opening took place for a new cake shop, Eat Cake, in late September at 1901 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. 5, Houston, near the West 19th Street intersection.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
houstoniamag.com
8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston
Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
Local entities stepping up as mental health calls rise in Tomball, Magnolia
Mindful Transformations Counseling, which offers services such as individual and group sessions, play therapy and couples counseling, opened Sept. 9 in Tomball to better serve the area. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Local entities throughout the Tomball and Magnolia area are coming forward to improve access to mental health services as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RESIDENT HOLDS ILLEGAL DUMPERS FOR POLICE
Monday afternoon a resident in the Magnolia Bend area witnessed two Hispanic males with a dump trailer dumping construction material on Red Bud Lane. After opening the rear doors they started to drive letting lumber and bricks from what appeared to be new construction fall out onto the ground. They then dumped the remainder of the material. The resident called the police then went out with his weapon and held them at bay until Precinct 2 Constables arrived. Arrested were Margarito Jimenez Jr., 24, of 2228 Shady Tree in Conroe, and Anthony Eliseo Leon-Sanchez, 21, of 11440 Ehlers Road in Conroe. Both were charged with Illegal dumping over 1000 pounds, a State Jail Felony. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office sent crews to clean the mess up which was a total of 5,360 pounds. It was loaded on county trucks and transported to the landfill at the expense of the Montgomery County taxpayers. This has been an ongoing issue in the county for several years. Commissioner Metts said he appreciates the resident taking the initiative to contact law enforcement and report the incident.
bluebonnetnews.com
Lawrence “Harlin” Schaeffer
Lawrence “Harlin” Schaeffer, 89, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 11, 1933, in Cove, Texas to the late Lawrence John and Viola Mae Nelson Schaeffer. Harlin graduated from Barbers Hill High School, the class of 1951. In December 1952, Harlin married the love of his life, Dorothy “Dot” Coon. They both were dedicated members for many years of Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church.
bluebonnetnews.com
Eugene Revelle “Bubba” Massingill
Eugene Revelle “Bubba” Massingill passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the age of 90. “Bubba” died peacefully waiting to see his “Boog.”. Eugene was born on April 16, 1932, to Father Burton Massingill and Mother Ethel Massingill. Eugene is preceded in death by...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA
Montgomery County Detectives are en route to a shooting on Beyette Road in Magnolia. A male was reported to have been shot multiple times. He was transported by ambulance. Condition unknown.
KHOU
Crazy video of fight inside Paetow High School in Katy
Video sent to us by a concerned mom shows a chaotic scene inside the Katy ISD school as security guards fought with students. Dozens of other students watched.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Genealogy at Central Library: A Texas Killing Field: Cold Cases, DNA, and Genetic Genealogy
CONROE, TX -- The Genealogy and Local History Room at the Conroe Central Library will be hosting a guest speaker, Genealogist Nick Cimino, who in 2019 assisted the League City Police Department by using genetic genealogy to identify two unidentified victims. Police and the FBI have been searching for decades...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County elections administrator addresses questions about upcoming election
With important federal, state and local races being decided in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and the integrity of elections being questioned across the nation following the November 2020 presidential election, the Liberty County Elections Administration Office held a question-and-answer session with local citizens on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty.
mocomotive.com
Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway
WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
Comments / 0