Pensacola Beach, FL

WEAR

Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

More emergency crews head to hard-hit areas of Florida

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Once Hurricane Ian passes and the water recedes, thousands of people will move in and help with the recovery. Power crews, tree crews, FEMA and many others just waiting for the green light. Right now, Florida getting pummeled by Ian. A power line in Naples, Florida...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Fla. sending crews, equipment as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Responders across Northwest Florida are sending reinforcements to neighboring towns as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Counties band together Okaloosa County first responders and Navarre Beach Fire Rescue are pulling together to bring equipment and staff to areas impacted by the incoming hurricane. Firefighters are working with other […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Local grocery store stocked ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impact

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As some Floridians prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, further west in Escambia County, people are stocking up, just in case the area sees some impact from the storm. Grocery Advantage in Pensacola works year-round to keep the essentials stocked well ahead of hurricane season.  “We have a checklist just like with holidays,” […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 28

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
DESTIN, FL
goldcarolina.com

IAN keeps getting bigger and stronger

With Western Cuba straight ahead, a major flood and storm surge event has already started to take place there with IAN at 100 mph winds, moving NW at 13 mph, pressure at 972 mph. Tropical Storm WATCHES are now posted for the Florida Gulf Coast around to Pensacola and for the Atlantic coast of Florida up to Brunswick, GA. Yes, this storm will impact the entire State of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Orange Beach

Before I write this week’s restaurant review, I have to tell you about something special, which happened to me on Sunday, Sept. 18, which was my Granddaddy Mac’s birthday. After breakfast and before Mike and I started getting ready to go to Central Baptist Church, I, as usual, was reading aloud the daily column of Sean Dietrich, one of my favorite current-day writers; I’m so glad that The Observer carries his column.
ORANGE BEACH, AL

