WALA-TV FOX10
The Fly Boyz RC Club hosting “fly in” to benefit Mary’s Shelter of the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fly Boyz RC Club in Elberta is gearing up for a fly in event. The 5th annual event will take place on Oct. 1-2, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Open and free to spectators. Pilots must register by contacting Marco Gaona, at (941) 544-3258 or gaonafish@gmail.com.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
WALA-TV FOX10
More emergency crews head to hard-hit areas of Florida
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Once Hurricane Ian passes and the water recedes, thousands of people will move in and help with the recovery. Power crews, tree crews, FEMA and many others just waiting for the green light. Right now, Florida getting pummeled by Ian. A power line in Naples, Florida...
Northwest Fla. sending crews, equipment as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Responders across Northwest Florida are sending reinforcements to neighboring towns as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Counties band together Okaloosa County first responders and Navarre Beach Fire Rescue are pulling together to bring equipment and staff to areas impacted by the incoming hurricane. Firefighters are working with other […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Wind / current from Ian and cold front combine forces to impact all sides of Pleasure Island
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of miles from Hurricane Ian, Baldwin County beaches were feeling impacts from the storm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Red flags were posted after surf built overnight with swift currents. On the north side of the island, waves battered the shoreline, driven by north winds from a cold front.
Gulf Shores residents prepare for Hurricane Ian just in case
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The weather can change at any moment. and it’s important to have a plan to get you through a storm. Grant Brown with the City of Gulf Shores says now is the time to prepare, even if your area looks to be in the clear from Hurricane Ian. “People who […]
Stunning Orange Beach, Alabama Home is in a Class by Itself
Orange Beach, Alabama is a wonderful city and beach town. It is situated along the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico with 32 miles of beaches. This stunning home is in a class by itself. It truly “epitomizes luxury, beauty, functionality, durability, and comfort,” said Zillow. It...
‘Don’t take anything for granted’: Alabama coastal leaders keep watch on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm and is forecasted to head toward the western edges of the Florida peninsula. For coastal Alabama, that’s good news. But for officials in coastal cities like Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, the storm’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico is enough to raise concerns.
Local grocery store stocked ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impact
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As some Floridians prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, further west in Escambia County, people are stocking up, just in case the area sees some impact from the storm. Grocery Advantage in Pensacola works year-round to keep the essentials stocked well ahead of hurricane season. “We have a checklist just like with holidays,” […]
WEAR
What Northwest Floridians should know in case of hurricane-related mandatory evacuations
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- While WEAR News continues to track Hurricane Ian, no matter where the storm makes landfall, it's important for residents to be ready in the event of a mandatory evacuation. The most recent evacuation order in WEAR's viewing area was during Hurricane Sally in September 2020. Low-lying...
WJHG-TV
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part of the...
Dangerous surf conditions expected for News 5 area as Ian approaches US
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People have been watching the possible path of Ian all weekend and surf conditions along the coast may be a concern this week. Conditions have been pretty consistent for the last few days in south Baldwin County there yellow flags have been flying all weekend along with purple flags for […]
Pensacola Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves sells popular downtown brewery
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After five years in business, D.C. Reeves is selling his downtown brewery Perfect Plain, as he prepares to take office as Mayor. The Mayor-elect said he was not required to sell the business but thought it was necessary so he can put his all into his new position. “Its certainly not […]
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
Man stabbed in ‘serious’ condition: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said a man was stabbed and is in “serious condition” Wednesday night. The incident happened at North Davis Highway and East Bobe Street. There is no suspect information given at this time.
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 28
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
goldcarolina.com
IAN keeps getting bigger and stronger
With Western Cuba straight ahead, a major flood and storm surge event has already started to take place there with IAN at 100 mph winds, moving NW at 13 mph, pressure at 972 mph. Tropical Storm WATCHES are now posted for the Florida Gulf Coast around to Pensacola and for the Atlantic coast of Florida up to Brunswick, GA. Yes, this storm will impact the entire State of Florida.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Orange Beach
Before I write this week’s restaurant review, I have to tell you about something special, which happened to me on Sunday, Sept. 18, which was my Granddaddy Mac’s birthday. After breakfast and before Mike and I started getting ready to go to Central Baptist Church, I, as usual, was reading aloud the daily column of Sean Dietrich, one of my favorite current-day writers; I’m so glad that The Observer carries his column.
