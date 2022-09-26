SALT LAKE CITY- It’s Homecoming Weekend up on the hill which means Utah football will be wearing their “Homecoming” uniforms against Oregon State. This look gives an old school spin to a classic look for the Utes. The look features a white helmet, red jersey, and white pants. The numbers on the jersey are a vintage script outlined in black, while the helmets feature the classic “Interlocking U” logos and a red facemask. The white pants have a clean red strip pattern going down them, while the jerseys have a white strip pattern on the shoulders that also features the “Interlocking U”.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO