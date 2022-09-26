Read full article on original website
I think it looks awesome. And it suits them.. They’re not a program that needs a
[In reply to "35k - lol. But you know, I respect their aim for quality over quantity. Not bad in theory." by Mr.C, posted at 22:04:02 09/28/22]. 50,000 seat stadium that only sells out once every 4-6 years when Ohio State visits. If they can afford it and think they can pack that thing for a Friday night against Maryland, more power to em.
Agree - I like the direction of the defense (because it's been crap against even mediocre offenses for two years) but
[In reply to "Good comments. Hard to disagree with anything he said. The one question left for the D? (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 17:35:33 09/28/22]. gotta see it perform against teams with true talent at QB and skill positions before it can prove to be a "championship defense." Fortunately most of the teams that are capable are back-loaded on our schedule, giving our D time to configure itself.
My wife is a band girl (not OSU) & my sons grew up with me playing the band cd leading up to kickoff...
[In reply to "Saturday night seen thru different eyes ....." by jharp, posted at 16:32:25 09/26/22]. they both expect it no matter what. Youngest son ended up huge marching band kid as well and played on the sidelines with the trumpet line at the Oregon game last year. All that...
Let the 2nd team play as a full unit at that point. OSU had their 1st team Offense in on the previous scrimmage play (m)
[In reply to "Most of the 2 deep on defense play in the normal course of the game *" by cac, posted at 12:15:47 09/28/22]. If the OSU 3rd string was in one scrimmage play after OSU's first string offense was in that makes no sense. I did not see...
Dude is amazing. Several players stood out to me on D Saturday, but Tommy (m)
[In reply to "Tommy Eichenberg Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week*" by Anotherbuck, posted at 11:25:16 09/26/22]. is playing like a combo of lil Animal but with the mean streak and intensity of Chris Spielman. Take him out of the game and Braelon Allen has a much bigger game....
Not to jump more on bashing #8, but he is getting a lot of PT and not showing out much (m)
[In reply to "Per NCAA D stats: OSU is ranked 51st for sacks and 17th for Tackle for loss" by JimO, posted at 18:40:51 09/26/22]. I agree the coaches grade film and see something we are not, but have to think more production could come from his position. There are some very talented players like JTT and Curry that need more playing time. Have a hunch you would see more QB Sacks with that one change.
Luke is WAY BETTER than his OSU critics have said he is. Likewise so is UC (m)
[In reply to "Luke Fickell -Be grateful Notre Dame didn’t get him. Cincinatti is a legit program now . Ohio has " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 12:18:05 09/26/22]. Said it last year that Luke has UC trending up to the point they would be a legit contender in the B1G West. The B1G West is a trash show this year outside of Minnesota.
M loses to us close in C-bus, no other strong 1-loss competitors, I can see it.
[In reply to "Is there a scenario where Bama wins the SEC again. OSU wins the B10. 1 loss UGA and scum are #3 and #4 *" by OSUgradinGA, posted at 17:52:17 09/27/22]. USC is a reasonable threat to make it because they have little conference competition. Tennessee, FSU will eventually get lost in the wash.
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following his 14-tackle performance against Wisconsin last Saturday, Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Below is the full release from Ohio State. Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Had 14 tackles and two tackles-for-loss in...
Woody was the master of that. The great Randy Gradishar came from a graduating class of 75 males, and Woody had been (m
[In reply to "But then Ohio State being close to those "projects" should have an advantage in information gathering*" by Anotherbuck, posted at 12:37:06 09/26/22]. to Champion to do his grocery shopping at the Gradishar family market for two years prior. Or, when he got his hair cut by Rex Kern's father, a barber in Lancaster, for two years before anyone else had ever heard of Rex.
Please. Many on this Board want to see more of Styles and raved about his play the previous week. Top 20 freshman (m)
[In reply to "I didn't look at everyone who was in there, but Stokes is a 3rd team safety, I'd say. *" by Purgatory Buck, posted at 14:42:57 09/26/22]. who might be first team by the end of the year. Braelon Allen is only 18 and skipped his senior year...
Ark St threw almost all quick passing game. Wisky only threw what 20 passes. The rush is getting close
[In reply to "Does the lack of sacks conern you? (m)" by Eph97, posted at 10:44:01 09/26/22]. The pass rush is there, but they aren't quite getting to the qb. OSU lite lead the nation in sacks last year. From SI article before their bowl game:. : "The core of...
