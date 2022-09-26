ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

I think it looks awesome. And it suits them.. They’re not a program that needs a

[In reply to "35k - lol. But you know, I respect their aim for quality over quantity. Not bad in theory." by Mr.C, posted at 22:04:02 09/28/22]. 50,000 seat stadium that only sells out once every 4-6 years when Ohio State visits. If they can afford it and think they can pack that thing for a Friday night against Maryland, more power to em.
Agree - I like the direction of the defense (because it's been crap against even mediocre offenses for two years) but

[In reply to "Good comments. Hard to disagree with anything he said. The one question left for the D? (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 17:35:33 09/28/22]. gotta see it perform against teams with true talent at QB and skill positions before it can prove to be a "championship defense." Fortunately most of the teams that are capable are back-loaded on our schedule, giving our D time to configure itself.
Not to jump more on bashing #8, but he is getting a lot of PT and not showing out much (m)

[In reply to "Per NCAA D stats: OSU is ranked 51st for sacks and 17th for Tackle for loss" by JimO, posted at 18:40:51 09/26/22]. I agree the coaches grade film and see something we are not, but have to think more production could come from his position. There are some very talented players like JTT and Curry that need more playing time. Have a hunch you would see more QB Sacks with that one change.
Luke is WAY BETTER than his OSU critics have said he is. Likewise so is UC (m)

[In reply to "Luke Fickell -Be grateful Notre Dame didn’t get him. Cincinatti is a legit program now . Ohio has " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 12:18:05 09/26/22]. Said it last year that Luke has UC trending up to the point they would be a legit contender in the B1G West. The B1G West is a trash show this year outside of Minnesota.
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following his 14-tackle performance against Wisconsin last Saturday, Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Below is the full release from Ohio State. Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Had 14 tackles and two tackles-for-loss in...
Woody was the master of that. The great Randy Gradishar came from a graduating class of 75 males, and Woody had been (m

[In reply to "But then Ohio State being close to those "projects" should have an advantage in information gathering*" by Anotherbuck, posted at 12:37:06 09/26/22]. to Champion to do his grocery shopping at the Gradishar family market for two years prior. Or, when he got his hair cut by Rex Kern's father, a barber in Lancaster, for two years before anyone else had ever heard of Rex.
