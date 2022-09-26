ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Register Citizen

Milford's Kmart site developers add dog park to apartment plan

MILFORD — Updated plans for the apartment complex proposed for the former Kmart location now include a dog park. The Planning and Zoning Board received an update on the plans — which remains on track, according to attorney John Knuff, representative for the site's developer, Casey Associates LTD Partnerships — at its meeting last week. No action was taken on proposed changes, and the board moved further discussion to the next meeting in October.
MILFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M

Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

‘A-quality’ office building in downtown Darien sells for $21 million

DARIEN – A downtown building, at 9 Old Kings Highway South, has been purchased by V20 Group for $21.1 million, a deal that marks the first office-complex acquisition for the Darien-based developer. The approximately 71,000-square-foot property’s central location and robust tenant roster appealed to V20, which has undertaken several...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside

GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
GREENWICH, CT
Trumbull, CT
Madison, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton receives $240K in CT grants for downtown projects

SHELTON — The city’s downtown revitalization received a financial boost from the state of Connecticut. Shelton has received two Small Town Economic Assistance Program, or STEAP, grants totaling $240,000 — with $120,000 going toward the extension of the Housatonic Riverwalk on Canal Street and $120,000 toward creation of Shelton Canal Lock Park.
SHELTON, CT
therealdeal.com

Broadway director’s home sale notches Weston’s 17-year sales peak

An award-winning Broadway director has earned another distinction, this time in real estate just over 50 miles north of where he first made his name. Two-time Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff and his wife Bryna McCann sold their Weston, Connecticut, house for $6.5 million. The deal marks the area’s highest price for a home sale since 2005.
WESTON, CT
Daily Voice

Moose Spotted In Danbury

A large moose seems to have made quite a journey over the past few days, with multiple sightings in parts of Fairfield County. Meteorologist Jack Drake shared photos and videos on his Facebook page of a large moose that was spotted at the AMC movie theater in Danbury on Monday, Sept. 26.
DANBURY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Hospital plans expansion

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
NORWALK, CT
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Pedestrian Struck in Greenwich Ave Crosswalk

On Tuesday afternoon a pedestrian was walking north in the crosswalk when a vehicle made a left turn from Greenwich Avenue onto Havemeyer Place and did not see the pedestrian. According to Captain Mark Zuccerella, the pedestrian’s injuries were non-life threatening. he said the contact was at a slow speed.
GREENWICH, CT
rew-online.com

Accurate Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Fairfield, CT.￼

Accurate broke ground September 20, 2022 on a highly- anticipated mixed-use project in Fairfield, CT., beginning work on a transit-oriented development that will deliver residential, retail, commercial and hospitality uses to a well-located site adjacent to one of the town’s Metro North train stations. The transformational project is rising...
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Minor School Bus Accident

2022-09-27@3:34pm–#Fairfield CT– A minor accident between a Jeep SUV and a school bus at the intersection of Brentwood and Commerce Drive. There were no reported injuries but now you know why the bus was late!
FAIRFIELD, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Reading The M&Tea Leaves – No Matter What, The Community Could Bank On David Carson

David Ellis Adams Carson knows what it’s like to stare down financial adversity and come out stronger while others withered away. Immigrant, trained actuary and successful insurance executive, Carson transitioned to banking leader in the 1980s becoming chief executive of People’s Bank. New England’s economy hit the rocks around 1990 and with it a storm of bank closings.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
DoingItLocal

Milford News: I-95 Crash

2022-09-28@1:11pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– A crash in the right lane I-95 northbound near exit 38. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT

