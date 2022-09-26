Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon
It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
Phys.org
Hubble detects protective shield defending a pair of dwarf galaxies
For billions of years, the Milky Way's largest satellite galaxies—the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds—have followed a perilous journey. Orbiting one another as they are pulled in toward our home galaxy, they have begun to unravel, leaving behind trails of gaseous debris. And yet—to the puzzlement of astronomers—these dwarf galaxies remain intact, with ongoing vigorous star formation.
Wave of Fusion Energy Experiments Begin With Groundbreaking Machine
The Joint European Torus (JET) nuclear fusion experiment broke the record for sustained fusion energy at the end of 2021, achieving 59 megajoules.
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
5,700-year-old neolithic woman’s facial reconstruction revealed by scientists
She could be related to modern-day Malaysians.
Phys.org
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
New images reveal moment of DART asteroid impact captured by Italian satellite
History was made Monday night when NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft successfully slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos. Now, new images captured by an Italian CubeSat reveal DART's moment of impact.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
New part of the human body found inside lungs
In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
Scientists were worried about a particular variant this fall. They didn't expect its offspring
A child of Centaurus, BA.2.75.2 is one to watch this fall, an expert tells Fortune—for more reasons than one.
Ultra-Rare Diamond Reveals Secrets of Oceans of Water Deep Inside the Earth, Scientists Say
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. An extremely rare diamond that formed more than 400 miles under Earth’s surface has revealed that the deep layer of our planet known as the mantle may be more saturated with water than previously known, reports a new study. The results provide an unprecedented glimpse of the movement of water through the still-mysterious mantle, which has implications for understanding how Earth, and perhaps other planets, became habitable to life.
When will we know how much DART changed the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos?
It will take days to weeks for astronomers to confirm whether or not NASA's asteroid smasher DART changed the orbit of its target, asteroid Dimorphos.
Gizmodo
Ground Telescopes Capture Jaw-Dropping Views of DART Asteroid Impact
NASA’s DART mission to ram a kinetic impactor into a harmless asteroid went perfectly yesterday, resulting in the desired destruction of the spacecraft. And as views from Earth showed, the effects of the impact weren’t subtle. The 1,340-pound spacecraft plowed into Dimorphos, a small moon around asteroid Didymos,...
Phys.org
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named DART plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid's orbit.
Scientists Discover Watery Landscape Over 400 Miles Beneath Earth's Surface
An incredibly rare gem diamond discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana contained important information into what lies in the Earth's lower mantle.
CBS News
Spiral galaxy captured in 'unprecedented detail' by Webb telescope
A dazzling spiral galaxy located 29 million light-years from Earth appears in "unprecedented detail" in a new image released by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The "bones" of the galaxy, typically obscured from view by dust, are on full display. The galaxy, named IC 5332, stretches about 66,000 light-years wide,...
Phys.org
The asteroid that formed Vredefort crater was bigger than previously believed
About 2 billion years ago, an impactor hurtled toward Earth, crashing into the planet in an area near present-day Johannesburg, South Africa. The impactor—most likely an asteroid—formed what is today the biggest crater on our planet. Scientists have widely accepted, based on previous research, that the impact structure, known as the Vredefort crater, was formed by an object about 15 kilometers (approximately 9.3 miles) in diameter that was traveling at a velocity of 15 kilometers per second.
Scientists at CERN devise an even more powerful particle accelerator than LHC
Cern's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is back online after a three-year technical shutdown period. The expert scientists at the famous research facility ran the powerful accelerator at the end of April, and Run 3 physics started in early July. The entire process ran at the highest energy level ever achieved in an accelerator.
Comments / 0