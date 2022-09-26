Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Woman charged with murder after Lincoln Heights homeowner shoots man
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was charged with murder after a Lincoln Heights homeowner shot and killed a man she chased and stabbed, court records show. Ebony Stenson’s bond was set at $750,000 during her initial appearance Wednesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court by Judge Bernie Bouchard. Stenson, 39,...
UC student killed in pedestrian crash involving suspected stolen car
The Cincinnati Fire Department said they found two people down on the street while responding to a crash on Jefferson Avenue. Both were taken to the hospital, where one later died.
WLWT 5
Kenton County prosecutor: Second man charged in Covington robbery, shooting death
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Prosecutor's Office has announced the arrest of a second personin connection to the August shooting death of Virgil Stewart in Covington. Following the arrest last week of Latoya Dale, 31, on murder and first-degree robbery charges, officials have announced the arrest of 20-year-old Ron Holden on the same charges.
WLWT 5
1 UC student killed, another injured following hit-and-run by suspected stolen vehicle near campus
CINCINNATI — Officials are investigating after a crash near the University of Cincinnati's campus left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday. According to reports, around 4 p.m. fire officials responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on Jefferson Avenue. When they got to the scene, officials...
WHIO Dayton
Montgomery County Sheriffs searching for suspect after robbery
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place early Wednesday morning at the Green Leaf Inn, according to a news release. >>Greene County man wanted on multiple offenses, including catalytic converter theft. Crews were dispatched to 4200 N. Dixie Drive at around...
Fox 19
2nd suspect named in ‘senseless’ slaying of NKY grandfather walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities on Tuesday named the second suspect a shooting earlier this month that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Northern Kentucky man walking home from work. Zachary Holden faces charges of murder and robbery in the shooting death of Virgil Stewart, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s...
WHIO Dayton
Man pleads guilty to shooting at Dayton drive-thru
DAYTON — A Dayton man is pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. With the guilty plea, an additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
Cincinnati: Two People Tried To Steal An ATM In Oakley
The police are looking for two people that tried to steal an ATM from an Oakley bank. What The Fasho! Via Fox19 It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue. The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to police. Their descriptions were […]
WLWT 5
Woman claims 'self-defense' after fatal shooting, dismemberment in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A local woman accused of murdering a man and ordering another person to dismember the body appeared in court Wednesday. Bonnie Vaughn, 59, was arrested last week after police discovered a man deceased inside a Middletown residence. Police said Vaughn shot and killed her partner, 55-year-old...
Fox 19
Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
ROSS, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WHIO Dayton
Man, woman facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month. Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.
Fox 19
Suspects arrested after shots fired outside Bobby Mackey’s nightclub, sources say
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Two men believed to have fired multiple gunshots at a Northern Kentucky bar were arrested Monday. The dramatic arrests happened around 5 p.m. near Newport on The Levee. Officers from Newport, Fort Thomas and Southgate police departments took the men into custody in front of Brio...
Mother of escapee shot to death by police says 'demons' had hold of her son
The mother of Thomas Cromwell, a River City Correctional Center escapee who was shot to death by police in July, said her son had "severe" mental illnesses and drug use disorders.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
953wiki.com
Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars
September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
WHIO Dayton
Greene County man wanted on multiple offenses, including catalytic converter theft
XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man on outstanding warrants, according to a post on its Facebook page. 48-year-old Ricky Taylor has a history of receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, obstructing official business and theft, including catalytic converter theft.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Beekman and Pulte streets in North Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Beekman and Pulte streets in North Fairmount. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Vine Street in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Vine Street in Carthage. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Neighbors in Anderson Township warn of man luring kids with candy
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Concerns from parents in Anderson Township have been reported about someone reportedly luring kids with candy. One incident happened on Asbury Hills Drive and another on Hopper Road. That warning is to make sure your child knows what to do, if in this situation. "It's...
