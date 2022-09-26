Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Devs Acknowledge Mirage Bugs, Working on Fixes
Respawn Entertainment lead game designer, Devan McGuire, acknowledged various Mirage bugs in a Reddit AMA on Thursday. Several players have reported bugs associated with Mirage and his decoy ability since around 2020, ranging from the decoy getting stuck in place, decoys being easily identifiable, to enemies downed by the decoys self-reviving themselves. Several photos and videos which document the numerous occasions in which gameplay with Mirage is stifled by bugs can be easily found as players try to navigate through them.
Apex Legends Developer Explains Recent SMG Nerfs
In a Reddit AMA on Thursday, Apex Legends' recent SMG nerfs were addressed by senior game designer Eric Canavese. Apex Legends, which recently had its Season 14 update in August, underwent a major balance overhaul of weapons, specifically a vast change in weapon buffs and nerfs. Along with a new playable Legend, Vantage, the list of changes to weapons is extensive--but players have noticed some major nerfs in SMGs in the update.
Apex Legends Pro Slams Players Tap-Strafing on Controller
Apex Legends pro ImperialHal recently slammed players who tap-strafe on controller as he believes it should be banned. Tap-strafing is a movement technique that when mastered, will help make players make hard turns and have overall sharper movement. This technique is used mostly by Apex players who use KBM and while this is completely allowed, tap-strafing on a controller is not. Respawn Entertainment has gone so far as to ban it in competitive play though it is still allowed in regular modes. This is because controller players can only tap-strafe by abusing Steam Config.
Infinity Ward to Begin Banning Modern Warfare 2 Beta Hackers
With about a full week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta testing in the books, it's perhaps no surprise that cheaters and hackers have already found ways to disrupt the integrity of the game. One of the most recent viral clips regarding the beta displays one player using...
Overwatch 2 Dev Shares More information on the Genji Mythic Skin
As the release of Overwatch 2 approaches, more information about its features has been released. While Overwatch 1's servers will shut down prior to its release, the entirety of its original cast will return, accompanied by at least three new heroes, maps, and gameplay options. Most notably, it will also employ a new battle pass system, which will have both free and premium options in lieu of purchasable loot boxes.
Apex Legends Leaks Reveal Halloween-Themed LTM Map
An Apex Legends data miner has discovered evidence of a new Halloween event that appears poised to bring new limited-time mode map called Haunted Estates on which players will be able to play Gun Run. The data miner, AG420, also discovered the map will be a shadowy version of the...
How to Get Warzone Stories Calling Cards
The original Warzone will be adding six new calling cards to celebrate the end of the current game. Warzone, the long-running battle royale, will soon be shut down in order to make room for Warzone 2.0. Although Warzone 2.0 will add a lot to the already popular Warzone formula, Raven Software, the developers of Warzone, have decided to add six free new calling cards to celebrate the end of the original game.
Will Overwatch 2 be Paid?
Overwatch 2 is launching in one week, replacing the original Overwatch completely. But some players might be confused over just how much the new game is going to cost. Overwatch 2 is the long-awaited sequel to popular hero shooter Overwatch. Developed by Blizzard, Overwatch took the gaming community by storm, reinventing the team online multiplayer genre. But with plenty of other games emerging in its wake, many of which are free-to-play, the original Overwatch began to drop off of players' radars. With the game needing a refresh, Overwatch 2 began development, and after an intense waiting period the game is finally launching on Oct. 4.
How to Unlock Competitive Mode in Overwatch 2
As part of its concerted effort to "disincentivize disruptive behavior and gameplay" once Overwatch 2 launches as a free-to-play title, Blizzard has revealed that its requirements for newer players to queue up for Competitive games will be changing drastically as well. For those wondering what the changes are and who...
Apex Legends Developer Explains Why They Haven't Added More Powerful Care Package Weapons
A recent Apex Legends Reddit AMA touched on multiple topics including why Respawn doesn't add more care package exclusive weapons, though that could change in the future. The Kraber .50-Cal sniper is a special case in Apex Legends as it can only be obtained through the game's care package system. While many guns come and go from being found only in supply drops, the Kraber is special as it has remained exclusive to being found in care packages only.
Trombone Champ Playable Platforms Listed
Trombone Champ can only be played on PC through Steam.
How to Get the Lienna 57 in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
Wondering how to unlock the brand-new Lienna 57 LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded? We've got you covered. As part of the newly released Vanguard and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update, a final two new weapons will be incorporated into the mix starting Wednesday. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Lienna 57 LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.
Warzone YouTuber Claims M4A1 is Back as 'OG Meta'
The M4A1 makes a return to Call of Duty: Warzone meta, according to YouTuber WhosImmortal in a recent video. While the M4A1 was originally a popular pick during the early days of Warzone, many people decided to change their loadouts with the inclusion of Vanguard weapons, which many people saw as simply better than the Modern Warfare weapons being offered. Although most people dismissed the Modern Warfare guns, especially the M4A1, recent stats show that the M4A1 can go toe-to-toe with its Vanguard cousins.
What Time Does Wrath of the Lich King Classic Launch?
One of World of Warcraft's most well-loved expansions, Wrath of the Lich King, is heading to WoW Classic in a matter of hours. Here's when the expansion is set to go live.
Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest: How to Earn All Rewards
With Fortnite Chapter Season 4 getting into its swing, the Paradise Discord Quest has been made available for players to complete and earn in-game rewards. In celebration of the launch of Fortnite's latest season, Epic Games have rolled out the Paradise Discord Quest. The quest consists of six different tasks for players to complete, running from now up until Oct. 2, 2022. Completing the quests unlocks three in-game rewards themed around Chapter 3 Season 4:
How to Pre-Load Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is set to launch in less than a week. Here's how to pre-load the game ahead of time. As players gear up to play Overwatch 2 in all its free-to-play glory, one of the most crucial steps for keen players is to pre-load the game ahead of launch. Being one of the first players to jump into a game during its global release offers an incredible advantage. If you learn quick, you can flex on some of the newer, inexperienced players and get a step up in working through the game's brand new battle pass.
EA Anti Cheat FIFA 23 Error Explained: How to Fix
FIFA 23's early access period might be live, but some players are getting stuck at the gate with the EA Anti Cheat error message. Here's how to fix it. FIFA fans have been waiting for the launch of FIFA 23, and the most keen players have already booted up the game as part of its three-day early access period. But things haven't gone smoothly. Players have already been encountering plenty of issues and bugs that dampen the experience. One of the most prolific, so far, is that of an error message relating to EA's Anti Cheat — a kernel-mode anti cheat .
FIFA・
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Playlist Schedule Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone has officially activated the final mid-season update for the fifth season as of Sept. 28 and we've got the breakdown of what the upcoming weekly playlists will look like. Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is introducing its last update for the massively popular battle...
Upcoming Overwatch 2 Hero Seemingly Hinted in Esperanča Reveal
One eagle-eyed Overwatch 2 fan has seemingly discovered a trail of clues left by Blizzard Entertainment in its Esperanča map reveal regarding who the next Hero could be. Right at launch, Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is set to feature the three new Heroes that have been revealed in full so far: Sojurn, Junker Queen and Kiriko. Additionally, it's already been revealed that nine weeks after that, Season 2 will bring with it a new Tank Hero.
