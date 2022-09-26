ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City, NJ
Football
Ocean City, NJ
Sports
Ocean City, NJ
Education
City
Ocean City, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Big Week#American Football#Highschoolsports
NJ.com

MLB magic numbers, schedules: Mets back on top; Brewers gain on Phillies for Wild Card (9/29/22)

TORONTO — Wednesday was a very good day for the New York Mets, who took a big step toward beating out the Atlanta Braves for the NL East title. Beginning the day in a dead heat, the Mets are up a game heading into this weekend’s showdown series in Atlanta by virtue of their 5-4, 10-inning win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field and the Braves’ 3-2 loss in Washington in 10 innings.
QUEENS, NY
987thecoast.com

Report: Wildwood Suspect Flipped a Car Before, Numerous Tickets

The Pittsburgh man who’s accused of killing two people in a motor vehicle accident this weekend in Wildwood reportedly had numerous other infractions, including a recent accident where he flipped a car. NJ.com reports Gerald J. White flipped a Pontiac Supercharger while going 80mph on a highway, according to his father. White is charged with killing two people during a reckless accident during a pop up gathering of car enthusiasts in Wildwood this weekend.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect In South Jersey Sports Bar Shooting Charged With Murder

Charges against a former US Marine have been upgraded to murder after the shooting death of Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, authorities said. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was initially charged with attempted murder, after he shot Stuart in the head outside of Villari's Sports Bar around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, NJ Advance Media reports.
VINELAND, NJ
987thecoast.com

Prosecutor Announces Additional Arrest Connected to Wildwood Weekend

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced a second arrest in connection with last weekend’s chaotic unsanctioned car show in the city. 22 year old Eryk Wnek of Linden has been charged after he was doing a burnout on a city street and collided with a low speed vehicle. A Williamstown resident was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries; a second adult and four juveniles were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Wnek was charged with aggravated assault, assault by auto, and other offenses.
WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Letter to the editor from a Wildwood Business owner, homeowner and local resident about this past weekend’s chaos!

Local business owner, homeowner and local resident Dave Campbell sent us this letter: We wanted to post it for all to read!. On September 23-25, the Wildwoods, Rio Grande and nearby communities had their peace shattered and safety threatened when descended upon by a literal invasion—not the long-welcomed Irish Week celebrants or Car Show attendees but an increasingly infamous group calling itself “H2oi”. That group’s main claim to fame is being ejected from other locations due to drag racing on busy streets, clouds of intentional smoke, loud engines, and cars rigged to backfire—which any rational person agrees should be illegal due to the disruption of the peace and deliberate mimicking of rapid gunfire, making streets sound like warzones, masking any real gunfire that may occur, and sometimes creating panic.
WILDWOOD, NJ
