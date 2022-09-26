Read full article on original website
Atlantic County field hockey recap for Sept. 28: Egg Harbor gets a big win
Jenna Gray accounted for both goals, helping Egg Harbor Township take a 2-1 victory over Collingswood in Egg Harbor on Wednesday afternoon. Semra Alabarda made 12 saves to lock down the victory for the Eagles, who improved to 6-3 on the season. Peyton Ryan scored the lone goal for the...
Eagles’ Brandon Graham earning an award for 1st time in 13 seasons makes him ‘hungrier’
PHILADELPHIA – Within a span of 371 days, a lot of things can change. For Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Sept. 19, 2021, is a day that is still etched in his memory because he found himself on the Lincoln Financial Field grass, having just his Achilles tendon tear, ending his season.
New Egypt, Doane Academy end key Burlington County boys soccer battle even
Who could have guessed a boys soccer game featuring two of the leading goal scorers, not just in the Burlington County Scholastic League but in the entire state of New Jersey, would turn into a defensive battle right from the opening kick?
Burlington County girls soccer roundup for Wednesday Sept. 28: Neal lifts No. 11 Cherokee
Freshman Caroline Neal scored a pair of goals to increase her season total to four and send Cherokee, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-2 win over Camden Catholic in Marlton. Olivia Marrone netted her team-high sixth goal of the year to go with two assists as...
Cumberland County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Vineland and Millville draw
Throw the records out whenever these two rivals play. Ethan Spinnato’s goal for 1-5-1 Vineland proved to be enough to get a result, as the visiting Fighting Clan earned a 1-1 draw at Millville on Wednesday evening. Shaun McCarthy’s goal on a feed from Owen Gilson proved to be...
Cumberland County girls soccer for Sept. 28: Cedar Creek over Bridgeton
Corinne Morgan scored five goals as Cedar Creek pulled away early during a 7-1 victory over Bridgeton in Bridgeton. Cedar Creek (7-2) scored four goals in the first half. Natalie Eifert and Tiffany Fabian also found the back of the net. Adelina Wilks scored the only goal of the afternoon...
Eagles’ path to perfection resumes Sunday vs. Jaguars (PHOTOS)
So far, so good for the Philadelphia Eagles, who will put their 3-0 record on the line Sunday when they host Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the last undefeated team in the NFC and one of two teams to record at least...
Union County man charged in Wildwood golf car crash during H2Oi rally weekend
A Union County man is charged in a crash with a golf cart that happened during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood this weekend. The crash seriously injured a Williamstown man, who was in the cart with his fiancee and four children. Eryk Wnek, 22, of Linden, is charged with...
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Mets back on top; Brewers gain on Phillies for Wild Card (9/29/22)
TORONTO — Wednesday was a very good day for the New York Mets, who took a big step toward beating out the Atlanta Braves for the NL East title. Beginning the day in a dead heat, the Mets are up a game heading into this weekend’s showdown series in Atlanta by virtue of their 5-4, 10-inning win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field and the Braves’ 3-2 loss in Washington in 10 innings.
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY ~ Jeep Invasion and OCNJ Half Marathon Set for the Weekend
Jeeps will be displayed on the Boardwalk on Saturday, and runners will take over on Sunday for two traditional events: the Fall New Jersey Jeep Invasion and the OCNJ Half Marathon. About 500Jeepswill roll down the boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 1 and remain on display in lines that stretch from...
Report: Wildwood Suspect Flipped a Car Before, Numerous Tickets
The Pittsburgh man who’s accused of killing two people in a motor vehicle accident this weekend in Wildwood reportedly had numerous other infractions, including a recent accident where he flipped a car. NJ.com reports Gerald J. White flipped a Pontiac Supercharger while going 80mph on a highway, according to his father. White is charged with killing two people during a reckless accident during a pop up gathering of car enthusiasts in Wildwood this weekend.
N.J. man, 34, killed at Wildwood H2oi car rally remembered as kind and hardworking
Timothy Ogden and his fiancé Sarah Farmer were driving back to their hotel around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a long day at the Wildwoods Irish Festival. The couple attended the annual festival every year, enjoying the food and music along the Jersey Shore, said Ogden’s aunt, Stephanie Ogden.
Suspect In South Jersey Sports Bar Shooting Charged With Murder
Charges against a former US Marine have been upgraded to murder after the shooting death of Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, authorities said. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was initially charged with attempted murder, after he shot Stuart in the head outside of Villari's Sports Bar around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, NJ Advance Media reports.
Victim Of NJ Sports Bar Shooting, Chad Stuart, Becomes Organ Donor
The man shot in the head outside of a South Jersey bar allegedly by a former US Marine over the weekend has died, and his organs will save the lives of others, family members tell Daily Voice. Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 24, his...
Prosecutor Announces Additional Arrest Connected to Wildwood Weekend
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced a second arrest in connection with last weekend’s chaotic unsanctioned car show in the city. 22 year old Eryk Wnek of Linden has been charged after he was doing a burnout on a city street and collided with a low speed vehicle. A Williamstown resident was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries; a second adult and four juveniles were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Wnek was charged with aggravated assault, assault by auto, and other offenses.
Decades-old cooling tower at defunct N.J. power plant to be demolished, owners say
A decades-old cooling tower at a shuttered Cape May County plant will be imploded this week, the owners of the plant recently announced. The structure at the former BL England Power Station in Upper Township was slated to be demolished on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from Beesley’s Point Development Group (BPDG).
Letter to the editor from a Wildwood Business owner, homeowner and local resident about this past weekend’s chaos!
Local business owner, homeowner and local resident Dave Campbell sent us this letter: We wanted to post it for all to read!. On September 23-25, the Wildwoods, Rio Grande and nearby communities had their peace shattered and safety threatened when descended upon by a literal invasion—not the long-welcomed Irish Week celebrants or Car Show attendees but an increasingly infamous group calling itself “H2oi”. That group’s main claim to fame is being ejected from other locations due to drag racing on busy streets, clouds of intentional smoke, loud engines, and cars rigged to backfire—which any rational person agrees should be illegal due to the disruption of the peace and deliberate mimicking of rapid gunfire, making streets sound like warzones, masking any real gunfire that may occur, and sometimes creating panic.
Wildwood officials say they didn’t foresee how bad fatal H2oi car rally would get
The mayor and police chief of Wildwood said there was no way the city could have prepared for how out of control the deadly H2oi pop-up car rally would get. The rally, which took over the streets in Wildwood last weekend, resulted in the deaths of two people, and left two others with serious injuries.
Man dies after being shot 21 times in Philly neighborhood: police
A man was killed after being nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. They said the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street, nbc10 is reporting. Police said that the man was...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Search for Missing 17-year-old Girl
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl, missing since last Friday. EHT Police say Cristina Eletto was last seen leaving her home. She's described as approximately 5 feet tall and about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. If...
