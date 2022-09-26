ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Kentucky’s first Black female Commonwealth attorney will be based in Fayette County

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Kimberly Baird of Lexington as Commonwealth’s attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, which covers Fayette County.

Baird will replace Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn, who will retire at the end of September. Baird’s new position will be effective on Oct. 1.

In a press release announcing the move, Beshear said Baird is a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law. She served as assistant Commonwealth’s attorney to Ray Larson beginning in 1996 and as Red Corn’s first assistant beginning in 2016.

“Her familiarity with the office, its operations and staff is expected to result in a smooth transition with minimal disruption to services or ongoing cases,” the press release noted.

Baird will be the first Black woman to serve as a Commonwealth’s attorney in Kentucky. She is a Lexington native and graduated from Lafayette High School and UK prior to attending law school.

“One of my tasks as Governor is to make sure everyone in Kentucky is represented in positions of authority,” said Beshear. “It has been far too long in coming, but I am thrilled to appoint Kimberly Henderson Baird as the first Black woman to serve as a Commonwealth’s Attorney. She is the best, most qualified person for the job, and I can’t wait to see what she does in her tenure.”

Baird stated she is deeply grateful and honored that Beshear appointed her to serve as the next Fayette Commonwealth’s attorney.

“For 26 years, I have taken my role as a prosecutor seriously, to fairly seek justice while protecting the rights of victims, defendants and the citizens of the commonwealth,” Baird said. “I will continue to work to address the issues with violent crime, to partner with both those in the justice system and the community to reduce the number of young people coming into the criminal justice system, and to seek resources that they so desperately need.”

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced he has appointed Kimberly Baird of Lexington as Commonwealth's Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth's Attorney, Lou Anna Red Corn, who will retire at the end of September.
