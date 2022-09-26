Read full article on original website
Related
Hopkins County Week 6 Previews
After what felt like an eternity waiting for the Texas High School Football season, it’s here and it’s flying by. It may seem like it was just yesterday that the season was started, and here we are, already at the halfway point of the 2022 season. This week...
Sulphur Springs’ Vender Wright named 2022 Ms Texas Senior
Vender Wright was crowned the new 2022 Ms Texas Senior Classic Pageant Queen on Saturday night in Tyler, Texas. There were 20 ladies vying for the crown. Vender was Ms Hopkins County Senior in 2019/2020. Kylene Claypool, 2022 Ms Hopkins County Senior also completed and was awarded Most Talented. Stella...
Obituary for Pat McCoy
Funeral service for Pat McCoy, age 82 of Nevada, TX, formally from Sulphur Springs, TX, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Reverend Tony McCoy officiating. Interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Stracener, Josh Cope, Jacob Cope, Michael Cope, Lance Kruse, and Rowdy Stracener serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. McCoy passed away on September 25, 2022 at her residence.
Lady Cats take district opener, extend win streak to 3 games
The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats traveled to Paris Saturday, looking to open district play with a win. Sulphur Springs entered the game with a good bit of momentum, winning three of their last four games, including back-to-back straight set wins over Clarksville and Pioneer Tech & Arts Academy. Sulphur Springs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildcats wrap up first half of season with Homecoming win
After back-to-back road games in Week’s 3 and 4, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats were back home Friday night, excited to play in front of their home crowd. It wasn’t just any regular home game, however, but Homecoming night, which came with a lot of excitement and a packed crowd.
Obituary for Dwayne Grimes
A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
ksstradio.com
Information About the Preparatory CDL Truck Driving Course at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Instructor Mike Minihan, standing, explains one of the topics to his students in the preparatory CDL truck driving class. The students are, from left, Ricardo Yanez, David Tilley and David Kemp. Back: Miranda Hodges and Fred Gilstrap. The class is part of the adult education program at the campus. Call 903-885-1232 for more information about the course.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Obituary for Lisa Marie Mosier-Talamantez
Memorial service for Lisa Marie Mosier-Talamantez, age 44 of Melissa, TX will be held at 6:00P.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Russell Dulude officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Mosier-Talamantez passed away on September 21, 2022 at her residence.
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022
Home » Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022. A few of our favorite photos from Friday’s homecoming court!. Congratulations to the 2022 Sulphur Springs homecoming court:. Queen: Miley Fisher. Duchesses: Addison Wall and Angeles Cruz. Photos by Christian Dicus and Kacey Chicas.
Chamber Connection for 9/28 by Butch Burney
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
easttexasradio.com
Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete
Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
Obituary for Justin Reeder
Funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. On the night of September 17, 2022, we lost our loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Justin had a special place in everyone’s heart one way or the other.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
easttexasradio.com
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
SSHS seniors named to Merit Scholars
Sulphur Springs High School Principal Josh Williams announced today that Lausen Ost and Alexis C. McCoy have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented senior.
KLTV
Manufacturing company expands to Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a new manufacturing business coming to Gladewater. Premix-Marbletite or PMM broke ground today on Commerce Street. The Florida-based company makes pool plaster, stucco, and roof tile. They will initially employ about 7 people with phase one, and up to twenty when phase two is constructed. Product will be shipped from Gladewater, and the plant in Florida will remain open.
KTEN.com
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0