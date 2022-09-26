ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Pat McCoy

Funeral service for Pat McCoy, age 82 of Nevada, TX, formally from Sulphur Springs, TX, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Reverend Tony McCoy officiating. Interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Stracener, Josh Cope, Jacob Cope, Michael Cope, Lance Kruse, and Rowdy Stracener serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. McCoy passed away on September 25, 2022 at her residence.
NEVADA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
City
Brownfield, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Football
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
La Porte, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Dwayne Grimes

A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why

Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
TYLER, TX
ksstradio.com

Information About the Preparatory CDL Truck Driving Course at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Instructor Mike Minihan, standing, explains one of the topics to his students in the preparatory CDL truck driving class. The students are, from left, Ricardo Yanez, David Tilley and David Kemp. Back: Miranda Hodges and Fred Gilstrap. The class is part of the adult education program at the campus. Call 903-885-1232 for more information about the course.
PARIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wildcats#Texarkana Liberty Eylau#Christian
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Lisa Marie Mosier-Talamantez

Memorial service for Lisa Marie Mosier-Talamantez, age 44 of Melissa, TX will be held at 6:00P.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Russell Dulude officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Mosier-Talamantez passed away on September 21, 2022 at her residence.
MELISSA, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 9/28 by Butch Burney

Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
easttexasradio.com

Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete

Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Justin Reeder

Funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. On the night of September 17, 2022, we lost our loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Justin had a special place in everyone’s heart one way or the other.
PICKTON, TX
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
bigcountryhomepage.com

Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
ABILENE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs

Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

SSHS seniors named to Merit Scholars

Sulphur Springs High School Principal Josh Williams announced today that Lausen Ost and Alexis C. McCoy have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented senior.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Manufacturing company expands to Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a new manufacturing business coming to Gladewater. Premix-Marbletite or PMM broke ground today on Commerce Street. The Florida-based company makes pool plaster, stucco, and roof tile. They will initially employ about 7 people with phase one, and up to twenty when phase two is constructed. Product will be shipped from Gladewater, and the plant in Florida will remain open.
GLADEWATER, TX
KTEN.com

New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy