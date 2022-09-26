Read full article on original website
Amarillo Chamber Barbecue Cookoff fires up at the Tri-state Fairgrounds
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Get ready to fire up those grills, because the Amarillo Chamber BBQ Cook-off is almost here. Teams from around the area will gather to show off some of the best barbecue, including all the trimmings and ice-cold beverages. They will also feature live music from Insufficient Funds and teams will compete […]
Amarillo names new city director of utilities
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that John Collins has been named the city’s director of utilities. According to a news release, Collins will be responsible for water production and distribution, wastewater collection and water reclamation along with the environmental laboratory. Collins previously served with Louisiana Facility Planning and […]
Evolution of the Amarillo Tri-State Fair, Day One to the Last Day
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair just wrapped its 99th year. This year's fair saw its challenges. I personally attended the fair twice this year. I went on the very first day and I went on the last day of the fair. A big change happened from Friday, September 16th to Saturday,...
A pair of orphaned bear cubs transfer to their new home at Amarillo Zoo, announced the San Diego Humane Society
A pair of orphaned bear cubs raised at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona’s Wildlife Center for more than a year have been rehomed at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. The 18-month-old bears arrived at the Amarillo Zoo Tuesday morning, transported by San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife staff in in an air-conditioned van. The brother and sister cub bears were captured by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in the Three Rivers area shortly before arriving at the Ramona Wildlife Center on Aug. 18.
WT Police release more information on Wednesday incident
Update (5:12 p.m.) Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released more information regarding Wednesday afternoon’s incident on its Canyon campus via its Facebook page. Officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” The statement, according to the post, constituted […]
