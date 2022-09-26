ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

Comments / 1

Related
KUTV

Guns found in Highland High School students' bags; school goes on secure alert

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School went into a secure alert protocol Monday morning after two students brought guns to school in their bags, police said. School officials were conducting a "separate criminal and administrative investigation" midmorning when the first gun was found during a bag check, according to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spanish Fork, UT
Education
Local
Utah Society
City
Spanish Fork, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
KUTV

Utah family seeks wedding venue refund after groom dies before getting married

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah family says they are battling with a Midvale wedding venue over a refund after the groom died before getting married. “They got engaged in March of 2021,” said Virginia Cervantes, talking about her daughter Daisy, and Kevin, the man she was supposed to marry. “So it’s been a long road trying to plan this. It’s been very stressful as a mom. I’ve never planned a wedding.
MIDVALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Dance#School Board#Some Girls#Protest#Spanish
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
KUTV

Utahns make last flights out of Florida to flee from Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Major airports in Tampa and Orlando have canceled all commercial flights because of Hurricane Ian, leaving some Utahns scrambling to get on the last flights out. “I’m just glad we were able to get home. I’m just happy to be in Utah," said Meghan...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Protests
KUTV

Using phones while driving would be banned in Utah under renewed proposal

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker is gearing up to try again to target distracted drivers by cracking down on holding phones while driving. Rep. Carol Spackman Moss (D-Holladay) told KUTV 2News she will likely run a bill that last failed in 2021, believing passing it would deter people from doing things that contribute to distracted driving crashes.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
ABC4

Truck driver dead in Spanish Fork Canyon crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A truck driver has died in Spanish Fork after breaking through a concrete barrier in a fatal crash early Monday morning, Sept. 26. The Semi-truck driver was reportedly driving Westbound on US-6 in Spanish Fork canyon. For an unknown reason, the truck driver collided with the concrete road barrier around […]
SPANISH FORK, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy