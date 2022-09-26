Read full article on original website
Students, parents outraged after girls kicked out of dance for dress code
Students and parents are demanding answers after girls were kicked out of a homecoming dance for allegedly violating the Utah charter school's dress code.
KUTV
Father of Orem Mayor calls schools 'evil' during prayer at city council meeting
OREM, Utah — Alan Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, was invited by his son to give the invocation at the Orem City Council Meeting on Sept. 27. Young prayed to God, lamenting about the “evil” being taught in schools. He then prayed for the passage of Prop 2 in November.
KUTV
Guns found in Highland High School students' bags; school goes on secure alert
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School went into a secure alert protocol Monday morning after two students brought guns to school in their bags, police said. School officials were conducting a "separate criminal and administrative investigation" midmorning when the first gun was found during a bag check, according to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department.
‘The Letter:’ As grief turns to rage, Snarr family searches for peace
Zachary Snarr was murdered in Salt Lake City in 1996. “The Letter” explores the Snarr family’s grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness.
KUTV
No evidence found of 'inappropriate contact' between first-grade teacher, students
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District says an elementary school teacher arrested on suspicion of felony child sexual abuse of a relative had only been at the school since the start of this year. 70-year-old Dale Andreason, a first-grade teacher at Elk Run Elementary, was arrested last...
KUTV
Safety remains main priority after two guns confiscated at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After police confiscated two guns at Highland High School on Monday, safety is top of mind for parents. The Salt Lake City School District said it will have heightened safety measures in place for the time being, and counselors are in place for students following the incident.
KSLTV
Highland High School makes sure all students can participate in homecoming dance Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Highland High School’s annual homecoming dance on September 24 will be free for students, with food, transportation, refreshments, and over 100 dresses and suits provided by the local community. Chick-fil-A will provide dinner for students, the schools PTA will provide refreshments, Salt Lake City...
KUTV
Utah family seeks wedding venue refund after groom dies before getting married
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah family says they are battling with a Midvale wedding venue over a refund after the groom died before getting married. “They got engaged in March of 2021,” said Virginia Cervantes, talking about her daughter Daisy, and Kevin, the man she was supposed to marry. “So it’s been a long road trying to plan this. It’s been very stressful as a mom. I’ve never planned a wedding.
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
KUTV
Utahns make last flights out of Florida to flee from Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Major airports in Tampa and Orlando have canceled all commercial flights because of Hurricane Ian, leaving some Utahns scrambling to get on the last flights out. “I’m just glad we were able to get home. I’m just happy to be in Utah," said Meghan...
KUTV
Using phones while driving would be banned in Utah under renewed proposal
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker is gearing up to try again to target distracted drivers by cracking down on holding phones while driving. Rep. Carol Spackman Moss (D-Holladay) told KUTV 2News she will likely run a bill that last failed in 2021, believing passing it would deter people from doing things that contribute to distracted driving crashes.
KUTV
Two Utahns activated to Task Force to help in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two Unified Fire Authority firefighters are on their way to Florida to prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ian. 2,300 miles away, from his home in Salt Lake, a part of Bryan Case wishes he could be in Florida helping out. “We love this...
Temple Square renovation: See the latest photos
Excavation of the now-demolished South Visitors Center is complete and construction of pavilions and a new guest building is under way at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
South Salt Lake neighborhood on edge after officer-involved shooting
A suspect is dead and an officer is recovering in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in South Salt Lake late Monday night.
kslnewsradio.com
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — The city of Draper is suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at the Point of the Mountain. The city said it wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. But the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. While Geneva Rock has met the requirements...
Truck driver dead in Spanish Fork Canyon crash
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A truck driver has died in Spanish Fork after breaking through a concrete barrier in a fatal crash early Monday morning, Sept. 26. The Semi-truck driver was reportedly driving Westbound on US-6 in Spanish Fork canyon. For an unknown reason, the truck driver collided with the concrete road barrier around […]
