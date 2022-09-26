ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

WSAW

Wausau City Council approves Mall Development plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, the Wausau City Council approved a plan that will transform the old Wausau Center Mall. In a 6-3 vote, the council approved the Foundry on 3rd Project. They also signed off on $6-million in reverse tax increment financing. Phase 1 will happen at Washington...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau has approved the first phase of the $44 million mall development called ‘Foundry on 3rd.’. It’ll be at Washington and 3rd Street. The goal for the 153 apartments, parking, and retail space are to retain young talent in Wausau. “We’re...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Merrill secures funding for 6 new pickleball courts

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin this spring on six new pickleball courts in Merrill. The courts will be built in Ott’s Park. The park is located at 501 N Foster St. Funding for the pickleball courts is the result of a donation from the Bierman Family Foundation.
MERRILL, WI
City
Antigo, WI
Antigo, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
WSAW

Community partners work together to solve the childcare crisis

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Childcare continues to be an ongoing issue for many across the country and in central Wisconsin. Now, six community partners are joining forces to discuss the lack of childcare accessibility. It’s part of the Marathon County Community Conversation on Childcare. The North Central Wisconsin Workforce...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 26, 2022

Ashley A. Lindquist, young age of 33, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Ashley was born on October 22, 1988, in Berwyn, Illinois to Clifford and April (Haymes) Lindquist. She is a loving mother of two children. She is also a caring and gentle daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed being outdoors and looked forward to gatherings with friends and family. She has worked at Mullins Cheese as an Assistant manager for about 12 years.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Public comment period open for environmental review Antigo’s drinking water loan program project

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Antigo is an applicant for funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to improve its public drinking water system. The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

FEMA grants awarded to city will fund the hiring of 9 Wausau firefighters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is one of three Wisconsin communities to receive federal funding to hire additional firefighters. Tuesday, the Wausau Common Council approved accepting a $3.1 million grant that will fully fund hiring nine additional firefighters for three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, Staffing for Effective Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER Grant, was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help increase or maintain the number of trained, front-line firefighters available in their communities.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

NTC to host open house on Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NTC will host its Community Open House at the Wausau campus on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. “We are looking forward to welcoming the community back on campus to showcase the hands-on learning opportunities that NTC offers,” said Darren Ackley, Vice President of Learning at NTC. “Our faculty and staff will be available to help answer questions about our programs and support services.”
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports September 16 – 24

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – September 16. Complainant reported that an unspecified female patient had drug paraphernalia in her possession while at the ER. The paraphernalia was taken by police. After further investigation the person was identified as a 17 year-old Marathon County female. Investigation to continue. Complainant reported an...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

REGI cares for baby barn owls after rare nest spotted

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A rare sight of a barn owl nest has been spotted in La Crosse. It’s the first time in 20 years there has been a documented sighting according to the Department of Natural Resources. “Everyone was really excited they were there, the first nest in...
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

‘Lucy’ Merrill’s 2-nosed cow dies at 15 years

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A cow with two noses from Merrill has died. Lucy was 15 years old. NewsChannel 7 was there in May as Lucy celebrated her 15th birthday. Over the years, she’s attracted attention throughout central Wisconsin and nationally for her nose, unlike other cows. Fifteen years ago when Lucy’s owner found her out in the pasture, just after she was born he thought that she got kicked in the face, but later found out that she had two noses.
MERRILL, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

