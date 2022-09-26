ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Jury convicts man in 2020 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –During his transport to police headquarters, Timothy L. Hall, Jr. admitted he shot his sister’s fiancé. “I made a bad mistake,” he told Fort Wayne officer Nicholas Lichtsinn on the way to police headquarters as his sister’s fiance, Manuel Mendez, lay dead on the ground with 18 bullet holes. “I stood up for my sister.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne police come upon active shooting Tuesday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw an adult male shooting into a moving vehicle. The officer detained the subject and found two...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
WANE-TV

Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell

A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Purdue Fort Wayne police look to identify man in photos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus. Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022....
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Advocate

Ford sentenced on a two count indictment

GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
FORT RECOVERY, OH
95.3 MNC

Angola man arrested after being caught by off-duty trooper

A man from Angola was arrested, Wednesday, after an off-duty Trooper caught him breaking into his house. It was just after 8 a.m. on West Nevada Mills Road. A neighbor saw a man busting windows of Indiana State Trooper George Youpel’s house. It was then that Youpel came out...
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

Woman found mentally ill handed 65 years in killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who gunned down a woman in a Waynedale home a year ago has been sentenced. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed 65 years for Murder in the June 20, 2021, shooting death of Shelby von Holdt at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne. She was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Zent Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN

