WANE-TV
Jury convicts man in 2020 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –During his transport to police headquarters, Timothy L. Hall, Jr. admitted he shot his sister’s fiancé. “I made a bad mistake,” he told Fort Wayne officer Nicholas Lichtsinn on the way to police headquarters as his sister’s fiance, Manuel Mendez, lay dead on the ground with 18 bullet holes. “I stood up for my sister.”
WANE-TV
FWPD encounter active shooting while on patrol in southeast neighborhood; suspects in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang & Violent Crime Unit encountered an active shooting while on patrol in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Five people involved in a shooting were taken into custody, Fort Wayne Police confirmed to...
WANE-TV
Marion police look for suspect in shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police come upon active shooting Tuesday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw an adult male shooting into a moving vehicle. The officer detained the subject and found two...
wfft.com
Five people brought in for questioning after Tuesday afternoon shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit (GVCU) saw a man shooting into a moving occupied vehicle in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:31 p.m. Police say the shooter was detained and two handguns...
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
WANE-TV
Courts: Juvenile charged in drive-by shooting that injured bystander
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old boy is accused of being the gunman in a drive-by shooting at a south side gas station that left a woman who was not the intended target suffering from gunshot wounds this past summer, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County...
95.3 MNC
Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell
A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
Grant County man gets 75 years for murder; tried to claim victim was intruder
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Grant County was sentenced to 75 years in prison after he shot and killed a man in 2020 and tried to claim the victim was an intruder. Matthew Whitt was found guilty in August. According to previous reports, Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he had shot […]
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
wboi.org
Fort Wayne officials release map of funeral procession route for deceased detective
Drivers on the east side of Fort Wayne will need to give themselves some extra time on the road on Friday. Today, the Fort Wayne Police Department announced funeral services and the procession route for Detective Donald Kidd, who passed away unexpectedly last week.. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m....
wfft.com
One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
WANE-TV
Purdue Fort Wayne police look to identify man in photos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus. Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022....
Former Fort Wayne Police Officer experiences Hurricane Ian in Florida
Retired Fort Wayne Police Officer Mike Joyner chatted with WANE 15 viz Zoom
wtvbam.com
Coldwater man gets suspended jail time, 30 months probation for attempted 2nd degree CSC
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater man was given a one year suspended jail sentence and placed on probation for 30 months on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a no contest plea to an amended count of attempted second degree criminal sexual conduct. 24-year-old Samuel...
Daily Advocate
Ford sentenced on a two count indictment
GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
95.3 MNC
Angola man arrested after being caught by off-duty trooper
A man from Angola was arrested, Wednesday, after an off-duty Trooper caught him breaking into his house. It was just after 8 a.m. on West Nevada Mills Road. A neighbor saw a man busting windows of Indiana State Trooper George Youpel’s house. It was then that Youpel came out...
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
WANE-TV
Woman found mentally ill handed 65 years in killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who gunned down a woman in a Waynedale home a year ago has been sentenced. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed 65 years for Murder in the June 20, 2021, shooting death of Shelby von Holdt at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne. She was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Zent Friday.
