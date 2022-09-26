Read full article on original website
Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
cwbchicago.com
2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer
Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
fox32chicago.com
12-year-old among 3 charged with robbing Loop business at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy and two men have been charged in the armed robbery of a business Tuesday in the Loop. Geeshaun Wilson, 21, Jennell Moore, 23, and the boy were arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday roughly an hour after they allegedly held up a 26-year-old man who was working inside a business in the 400 block of South Clark Street, police said.
Chicago police: Man charged in West Loop attempted kidnapping accused in other attacks on women
A man has been charged in an attempted kidnapping in the West Loop last weekend, but investigators now say he was involved in at least two more attacks against women.
Intruder who wore bulletproof vest, threatened CPD officers with their own guns being held on bond
Police say the 47-year-old man got inside CPD's Homan Square facility from a fire escape, and allegedly picked up multiple weapons before being shot by police.
Illinois man climbs five stories to infiltrate SWAT training, grabbed at least two guns before being shot
A man climbed five stories of a fire escape to infiltrate a Chicago police facility Monday while officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was taken...
cwbchicago.com
‘Money hungry’ man teamed up with a 12-year-old for 3 a.m. armed robbery in the Loop, prosecutors say
Two men and a 12-year-old robbed an all-night store directly across the street from the federal jail in Chicago’s Loop, then sat on nearby CTA station steps to count the money they got while security cameras recorded them, prosecutors said Wednesday. One of the accused adults, who recently received...
Attackers Hit Older Asian Man With Bottle, Robbed Him On Red Line: ‘Absolutely Horrific’
ROSELAND — Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed and attacked an older man Sunday on the Red Line — the latest in a string of anti-Asian hate attacks nationwide, an organizer said. About 2:40 a.m., the man was riding the train near the...
‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court
CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
Teen in critical condition after South Side shooting
CHICAGO - A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Police say a 19-year-old man was near a sidewalk in the 1100 West 77th Street around 9:18 p.m. when he was shot in the back. The victim was taken...
First lawsuits filed in deadly Highland Park mass shooting
A group of victims from the Forth of July Highland Park mass shooting are suing the manufacturer of the rifle used by the shooter.
Good Samaritans in West Loop kidnapping attempts speak out as person of interest questioned
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned in connection with an attempted kidnapping Sunday in the West Loop neighborhood, police confirmed Tuesday. Police did not confirm whether the person of interest was the suspect featured in surveillance images that were sent out Monday. At about 8:45 a.m. Sunday,...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 40, shot in South Shore alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 7:57 p.m., a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender, police said. The man was shot in the left thigh,...
Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, Joliet police say
Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.
Rise in CPD murder clearance rate bolstered by dead suspects, data show
CHICAGO — Detectives bolstered the Chicago Police Department’s murder clearance rate last year by more frequently blaming killings on suspects who were already dead, a WGN Investigates analysis of police data found. CPD Supt. David Brown said the department’s clearance rate reached 50% in 2021 — the highest in a single year in two decades. The […]
nypressnews.com
Man killed in South Side shooting
A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
cwbchicago.com
Teen attacked, robbed firefighter who refused to cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, Chicago police say
A 17-year-old boy attacked, robbed, and threatened to shoot a Chicago firefighter at a South Side firehouse because the fireman refused to cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, according to Chicago police and a source. The incredible incident happened in West Pullman at 1024 West 119th Street, a Chicago Fire...
Video shows 1 of 2 Evanston robberies involving USPS mail carriers
Evanston police said two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers were victims of armed robberies this week.
Chicago violence: Jury selection set to begin for Gage Park mass murder case
"In my 28 years, I haven't seen a case that has hit as close to home for myself and so many others in this department," then-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the time.
