ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
VENICE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
NBC Miami

Watch: Category 4 Hurricane Ian Thrashes Florida's West Coast

A dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s west coast Wednesday, bringing potentially “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding.”. Ian’s eyewall began thrashing southwest Florida from Fort Myers to Sanibel around noon with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of Category 5 strength.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team Traveling to Help Ian Victims

Members of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue team will travel to portions of the state on Thursday to help victims impacted by Hurricane Ian. The team's Florida Task Force One is being deployed from the county's Emergency Operations Center in Doral to portions of the state struck Wednesday by the storm that was tied for the fifth strongest of all time.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the most powerful storms in decades, leaving residents without electricity, submerging streets and sweeping homes off their foundations. Many residents boarded up their homes and fled to shelters ahead of the storm. Here's how you can help. The American Red Cross.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Power Company#Fpl
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Track Live Radar: Tornado Watch in South Florida for Ian

Track the severe weather in South Florida from Hurricane Ian with the First Alert Doppler 6000:. Severe weather swept through South Florida including major rainfall, flooding, high winds and damage consistent with possible tornadoes from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian. One unconfirmed tornado flipped several small planes at North...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
click orlando

MAJOR STORM: Hurricane Ian seen from space

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian churns on a projected path toward Florida, a new image shows the storm’s massive size. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday shared a photo of Ian, which is expected to strike Florida’s west coast. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous winds over the next day for Central Florida. Ian made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian

MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy