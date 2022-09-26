Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Florida Power & Light gives update on preparations for power outage restoration
Florida Power & Light held a press conference Tuesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian reaching South Florida. FPL Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy provided an update on how the company is preparing for the restoration of power during and after the storm. FPL has assembled 16,000 people from more than...
Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
NBC Miami
Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
NBC Miami
‘Like a Freight Train': South Florida Deals With Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast of Florida Tuesday night, the outer bands of the storm unleashed tornados, rainfall and strong winds in South Florida, and residents are now dealing with the damage and flooding. On Tuesday night, a tornado flipped over 30 small planes and hangars at North...
NBC Miami
Watch: Category 4 Hurricane Ian Thrashes Florida's West Coast
A dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s west coast Wednesday, bringing potentially “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding.”. Ian’s eyewall began thrashing southwest Florida from Fort Myers to Sanibel around noon with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of Category 5 strength.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team Traveling to Help Ian Victims
Members of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue team will travel to portions of the state on Thursday to help victims impacted by Hurricane Ian. The team's Florida Task Force One is being deployed from the county's Emergency Operations Center in Doral to portions of the state struck Wednesday by the storm that was tied for the fifth strongest of all time.
NBC Miami
How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the most powerful storms in decades, leaving residents without electricity, submerging streets and sweeping homes off their foundations. Many residents boarded up their homes and fled to shelters ahead of the storm. Here's how you can help. The American Red Cross.
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
NBC Miami
Track Live Radar: Tornado Watch in South Florida for Ian
Track the severe weather in South Florida from Hurricane Ian with the First Alert Doppler 6000:. Severe weather swept through South Florida including major rainfall, flooding, high winds and damage consistent with possible tornadoes from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian. One unconfirmed tornado flipped several small planes at North...
click orlando
VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
From ‘dangerous’ to ‘catastrophic,’ model shows destruction of hurricane-force winds
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall somewhere along the west coast of Florida, it may be hard to visualize the strength of the potentially devastating to catastrophic hurricane-force winds residents will face across the state.
click orlando
MAJOR STORM: Hurricane Ian seen from space
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian churns on a projected path toward Florida, a new image shows the storm’s massive size. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday shared a photo of Ian, which is expected to strike Florida’s west coast. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint...
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Storm weakens to Category 1 status as authorities warn of 'catastrophic storm surge' across wide area of Florida peninsula
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
NBC Miami
White House, FEMA Urge Floridians to Listen to Local Officials, Evacuate If Asked as Hurricane Ian Approaches
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell urged Floridians not to underestimate Hurricane Ian and listen to local officials. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to a Category 3 storm this morning, which means it has the potential to bring winds up to 125 miles per hour. FEMA's biggest concern is storm...
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
Casey DeSantis announces activation of Florida Disaster Fund for Hurricane Ian
First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund which will support Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.
sebastiandaily.com
Hurricane Ian Update: Tracking shows potential west coast impact in Florida
Hurricane Ian’s path shifted slightly east last night and Florida is in its path, as we mentioned in yesterday’s Sebastian newscast. We can expect this storm to wobble back and forth. Forecasters are predicting a Category 3 or 4 landfall. In Sebastian, we’ve been in and out of...
click orlando
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties
Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous winds over the next day for Central Florida. Ian made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions...
click orlando
How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
