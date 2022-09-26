Read full article on original website
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This FallMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Food Banks and Non-Profits in Need of Donations This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Dauphin County Commissioners
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are shining the spotlight on the issue of hunger in the Midstate. On Wednesday, Dauphin County Commissioners called on residents to support their local food bank, while recognizing September as Hunger Action Month. In Dauphin County alone one in 10...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police holds multicultural celebration
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were out in force on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to have a little fun and make connections. They held their second annual multi-cultural celebration at the State Police headquarters in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Troopers put their hardware on display and invited...
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania Special Edition: Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democrat Shamaine Daniels joined Dennis Owens for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania to take part in an exchange of ideas to inform residents of the 10th district. According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 600,000 residents...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, with a population of more than 49,247 residents as of 2020. It covers an area of about 30.72 km squared and is known for its fondness for historical sites, beautiful scenery, and culture. The city is charming and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. This article will discuss the 20 Best Things to do in Harrisburg, PA.
World's largest bobblehead unveiled in Pennsylvania
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high. Ollie's Bargain Outlet unveiled the giant bobblehead, made in the image of store mascot Ollie, on Wednesday at the chain's flagship location...
abc27.com
The highest rated coffee shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Thursday, September 29 is National Coffee Day and there’s only really one way to celebrate. With coffee!. Now that you have an excuse to buy yourself a fancy latte, here is a list of the top coffee shops in the Midstate according to Yelp. Some...
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Stuff a Bus' to aid Helping Harvest, Humane Pennsylvania
READING, Pa. — The Reading Fightin Phils, BARTA and Berks Encore are teaming up and going to bat against hunger, both among humans and their furry companions. A "Stuff a Bus" food drive will be held in conjunction with Berks Encore's annual Senior Expo at FirstEnergy Stadium next Wednesday, Oct. 5.
abc27.com
Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property. According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on...
According to Data from Pennsylvania Lottery, Delco One of Unluckiest Counties in the State
Data from the Pennsylvania Lottery suggests that Delaware and Chester counties are two of the unluckiest counties in the state, writes Sara Satullo for the Easton Express-Times. With multimillion-dollar payouts, everyone dreams of winning the lottery, and each year the Pennsylvania Lottery publishes a list of the lucky winners by...
vista.today
Chester County Home to Four of Pennsylvania’s 50 Best School Districts for Athletes
The Conestoga High School football team represents the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranks 26th among Pennsylvania's best school districts for athletes. Chester County is home to four of Pennsylvania’s 50 best school districts for athletes in 2022, according to recently published rankings by Niche.com. To determine the 2022 Best...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead after crash on 222 between Reading, Lancaster
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — Two people died after being thrown from their car when it crashed into a box truck on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in East Cocalico Township, between Reading and Lancaster. The...
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
Urban Churn expanding pint sales and opening third central Pa. store
A small-batch Harrisburg ice cream company is growing its brand with pint sales and a new shop. Urban Churn owner Adam Brackbill announced the homemade cream is selling at two Giant stores - 2300 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township and 6560 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Here’s what opened at this former N.B. Liebman Furniture store
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses has opened its third store in the midstate. The building at 4705 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township was home to N.B. Liebman Furniture from 1969 until it closed in May. And it will continue as a furniture store. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses...
abc27.com
Pledge of Allegiance: Halifax Garden Club
(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Wednesday, Sept. 28, features the Halifax Garden Club. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
WGAL
Rep. Lloyd Smucker tours Lancaster County company, discusses challenges small businesses face
EPHRATA, Pa. — U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) was in Lancaster County on Monday, addressing issues small businesses are facing. He toured CounterTek in Ephrata and spoke with the company's founder and CFO about the challenges businesses continue to deal with after the COVID-19 pandemic, including workforce shortages and supply chain issues.
