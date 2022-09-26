ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Dauphin County Commissioners

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are shining the spotlight on the issue of hunger in the Midstate. On Wednesday, Dauphin County Commissioners called on residents to support their local food bank, while recognizing September as Hunger Action Month. In Dauphin County alone one in 10...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police holds multicultural celebration

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were out in force on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to have a little fun and make connections. They held their second annual multi-cultural celebration at the State Police headquarters in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Troopers put their hardware on display and invited...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, with a population of more than 49,247 residents as of 2020. It covers an area of about 30.72 km squared and is known for its fondness for historical sites, beautiful scenery, and culture. The city is charming and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. This article will discuss the 20 Best Things to do in Harrisburg, PA.
HARRISBURG, PA
UPI News

World's largest bobblehead unveiled in Pennsylvania

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high. Ollie's Bargain Outlet unveiled the giant bobblehead, made in the image of store mascot Ollie, on Wednesday at the chain's flagship location...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Stuff a Bus' to aid Helping Harvest, Humane Pennsylvania

READING, Pa. — The Reading Fightin Phils, BARTA and Berks Encore are teaming up and going to bat against hunger, both among humans and their furry companions. A "Stuff a Bus" food drive will be held in conjunction with Berks Encore's annual Senior Expo at FirstEnergy Stadium next Wednesday, Oct. 5.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property. According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 dead after crash on 222 between Reading, Lancaster

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — Two people died after being thrown from their car when it crashed into a box truck on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in East Cocalico Township, between Reading and Lancaster. The...
READING, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pledge of Allegiance: Halifax Garden Club

(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Wednesday, Sept. 28, features the Halifax Garden Club. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
HALIFAX, PA

