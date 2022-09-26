Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Death investigation continues in Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Authorities may be closer to making an arrest, or arrests in the fatal shooting. of an Elba High School senior. On Sunday night, “Jordon Xavier Marek” crashed his Nissan SUV into the garage door of a home. on Sunset Avenue near the Elba Nursing home...
wtvy.com
Geneva man wanted by police after escaping arrest
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police are asking for public assistance in locating a man who led officers on a chase after an attempted arrest on Friday. According to a press release from the department, officers attempted to apprehend 38-year-old Jacob Davis in the Walmart parking lot in Geneva. After refusing to exit his vehicle, Davis fled the scene and led Geneva officers and Samson officers on a westbound chase on Highway 52.
niceville.com
Traffic stop, alleged stolen handgun lands Freeport man in jail
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Freeport man is facing a charge of dealing in stolen property after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Beach. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport, was arrested for dealing in...
wtvy.com
Man found dead in bin identified
Artistic Director at Cotton Hall in Colquitt, Georgia, Will Murdock, joins us Live at Lunch to discuss their upcoming play titled Swamp Gravy: Nuthin' But A Will. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Police: Ozark man solicited minor electronically
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark man was taken into custody on child solicitation charges after a Dothan Police investigation. According to information released by Dothan PD on Tuesday, the department received a report of an adult man soliciting a juvenile via an electronic device. The man allegedly attempted to get the child to engage in sexual activities electronically.
wdhn.com
Samson man arrested, accused of criminal surveillance
SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation between the Samson Police Department and the SBI has led to the arrest of a Samson man, accused of using a camera to illegally take pictures of a tanning bed user. On June 28, a victim filed a report with the Samson Police Department...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 27,2022
Elizabeth Campbell, 35, Slocomb, Alabama: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Callen Bozeman, 23, Marianna, Florida: Domestic battery by strangulation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 178 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
wdhn.com
Slash attack? Dothan domestic assault arrest
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan woman was arrested after allegedly slashing a man across the face. On September 23, Dothan police responded to the Southeast Health Emergency Room for an assault that occurred in the 800 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Elba teen dies from possible gunshot wound
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— Elba Police have identified the victim of a possible shooting who died after crashing his car and being rushed to the hospital. On the night of September 26, Elba Police responded to a call about a vehicle running into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset Boulevard.
wdhn.com
Body found in donation bin identified by Enterprise Police
UPDATE: ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise Police have identified the body found in a donation bin Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Enterprise native Bryan Thomas Pound. EPD says that Pound was believed to be homeless and was using the bin as a place to sleep....
wtvy.com
Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man will serve five years in prison on multiple convictions that include lewdly photographing employees at the retail store where he worked. 28-year-old John Thomas Uda pleaded guilty on Friday to Voyeurism, Burglary, and a reduced Assault charge. Houston County Assistant District Attorney John Talbot...
wbrc.com
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found inside a South Alabama donation bin has been identified as a homeless man. Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. Monday on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holmescounty.news
Inmate on trial for killing of fellow inmate
A Holmes County jury will convene Wednesday morning for the first day of a second-degree murder trial. Raymond Strong, 38, is accused of stabbing fellow inmate Kevin Parker to death at the Holmes Correctional Institution in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, video...
Troy Messenger
Troy FD responds to residential structure fire
The Troy Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Sept. 27 on Washington Street. According to a release from the Troy FD, the Pike County Communications District received a call at 7:16 p.m. for a residential structure fire located in the 500 block of Washington Street. Troy FD arrived on location within four minutes of receiving the call and firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and flames visible coming from a single-story residence, according to the release.
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
WJHG-TV
BCSO Scam Alert
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a specific scam where a caller is claiming to be a deputy from the department. BCSO officials said that they have received several reports of the scam already. According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer is...
niceville.com
Domestic violence incident turns deadly in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. — An apparent domestic violence incident in Destin turned deadly Wednesday after a man, who was reportedly armed and pursuing a woman, fired at lawmen who then returned fire, killing the suspect, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office,...
sheriff-okaloosa.org
Traffic Stop Attempt Leads to Trafficking in Fentanyl & Meth Plus Other Charges
A Crestview man who faced a half dozen charges after fleeing an attempted traffic stop had two more felonies added after deputies served a search warrant on his residence: trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to make a traffic stop September 19th...
Lynn Haven defendants point to other suspects in corruption case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are once again blasting prosecutors and asking a federal judge to dismiss the case. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, along with former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson are accused of conspiring to illegally funnel city contracts to Finch’s […]
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to become a vendor in an after-school meal […]
Comments / 1