Richmond, VA

NBC12

Woman dead, man injured in Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Richmond apartment complex Wednesday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound and an unresponsive woman with a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man critically hurt after Henrico officer-involved shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man critically hurt. Police responded to the 300 block of Crawford Street while executing a search warrant around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. During the approach, police say shots were fired by a suspect. Officers fired back,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

NBC12

Suspect wanted after stealing several items from Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a Richmond home on Monday. At around 4 a.m., a doorbell camera captures a man forcing his way into a home located in the 500 block of North 28th Street. He was seen leaving the home with several items.
RICHMOND, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Man injured after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a shooting in Richmond. According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27 an adult male was found shot in the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue. Police say he was taken to...
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Truck driver sentenced for Chesterfield school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man will spend time behind bars following a crash that happened back in April involving a school bus. The school bus landed in a ravine after being struck by a pickup truck on Hull Street Road. Good samaritans raced to the scene to save the driver and special needs students on board.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Police search for suspect in robbery on VCU’s campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for a suspect involved in an on-campus robbery Friday afternoon. Campus police say the robbery happened in the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim told police they were approached by a man who attempted to take their bag. When the...
RICHMOND, VA

