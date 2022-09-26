Read full article on original website
Woman dead, man injured in Richmond stabbing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Richmond apartment complex Wednesday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound and an unresponsive woman with a...
Man critically hurt after Henrico officer-involved shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man critically hurt. Police responded to the 300 block of Crawford Street while executing a search warrant around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. During the approach, police say shots were fired by a suspect. Officers fired back,...
Henrico Police investigating officer-involved shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man critically hurt. Police responded to the 300 block of Crawford Street while executing a search warrant around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. During the approach, police say shots were fired by a suspect. Officers fired back,...
Suspect wanted after stealing several items from Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a Richmond home on Monday. At around 4 a.m., a doorbell camera captures a man forcing his way into a home located in the 500 block of North 28th Street. He was seen leaving the home with several items.
Man injured after shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a shooting in Richmond. According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27 an adult male was found shot in the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue. Police say he was taken to...
Richmond Police investigating apparent double stabbing that resulted in one death
Richmond Police are investigating after two people were found stabbed in a Richmond apartment Wednesday morning, resulting in one death.
Ashland man turns himself in after truck stop shooting
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck Stop for a reported shooting Sunday, where police talked to a man who told them another male had fired two shots at him from a handgun while they were in the parking lot of the business.
One injured in shooting on Hull Street, Richmond Police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Richmond that left one man hospitalized.
Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June.
Crime Insider: Remains found near Route 1 ID'd as missing Chesterfield man
The remains discovered in the woods along Route 1 earlier this month have been identified as those of a missing Chesterfield man last seen in April of 2020, Crime Insider Sources told Jon Burkett.
Chesterfield Police: Woman last seen in June has been found
Coleman stands about 5'2" and weighs around 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone who believes they may have seen Coleman or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.
Hit-and-run-driver wanted after woman critically injured in downtown Richmond
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash in downtown Richmond Sunday evening that left a woman critically injured.
Hanover deputies searching for man who allegedly stole Lowe’s merchandise
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple items from a Lowe’s home improvement store. On Sept. 27, deputies responded to Lowe’s in the 6400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a theft that had occurred almost a month prior.
Police searching for missing 58-year-old Richmond woman
Virginia State Police and Richmond City Police Department are currently searching for a missing Richmond woman.
Hanover Sheriff: Man stole $1,000 worth of items from Lowe’s
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and finding a man who they say stole from a Lowe's in the Mechanicsville area.
Truck driver sentenced for Chesterfield school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man will spend time behind bars following a crash that happened back in April involving a school bus. The school bus landed in a ravine after being struck by a pickup truck on Hull Street Road. Good samaritans raced to the scene to save the driver and special needs students on board.
Williamsburg Police report nearly $40K in landscaping equipment stolen
The Williamsburg Police Department needs the public’s help regarding a recent burglary of landscaping equipment from the Colonial Williamsburg area.
UPDATE: Traffic cleared on I-95 South that was caused by a vehicle fire
Several lanes on I-95 south in Richmond are currently closed after a car fire, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Police identify motorcyclist in fatal collision in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who collided fatally with an SUV Saturday night on the South Side of Richmond has been identified. Richmond Police say Allenmichael Marrs, a 31-year-old man who lived in Charlottesville is the motorcyclist who died at the scene of the collision at 6:13 p.m. The SUV driver was traveling east […]
Police search for suspect in robbery on VCU’s campus
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for a suspect involved in an on-campus robbery Friday afternoon. Campus police say the robbery happened in the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim told police they were approached by a man who attempted to take their bag. When the...
