Wayland, MI

townbroadcast.com

Hopkins equestrian team qualifies for regionals

The Hopkins High School equestrian team will compete this weekend in the regional meet at Berrien Springs. The local group earned the right by qualifying in district competition earlier this month.
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wildcat boys continue second-place C-C finishes

The Wayland Union boys’ cross-country outfit is proving to be a pretty good one this fall, but it still can’t catch Forest Hills Eastern. The Wildcat boys once again finished second to Forest Hills in the second O-K Gold Conference jamboree of the season. The Lady Wildcats settled for seventh.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins’ Mady Weber chooses to go to Alma

Hopkins basketball and volleyball star Mady Weber has decided to attend Alma College next year to play hoops. A four-year starter in both sports, she is the youngest of a very athletic family that includes Drew, who went to Olivet College to play basketball, and Colin, who plays football at University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
ALMA, MI
MLive.com

Five Muskegon-area football teams trending up heading into Week 6

LUDINGTON (4-1) The Orioles picked up a pivotal win over Montague last week to improve to 4-1 on the season and keep themselves in the hunt for the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division title. Regardless of whether or not they catch Whitehall or Oakridge in the final standings, Ludington has clearly raised the bar this season and could make a run in the Division 4 postseason.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com

For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
DETROIT, MI
townbroadcast.com

Martin foe again unbeaten; ‘Cats could improve to 4-2

The Wayland High School varsity football team has an excellent chance to improve its overall record to 4-2 at its homecoming game Friday night and Hopkins is a heavy favorite to move to 5-1. But for Martin, “There is no rest for the wicked.”. The Clippers, coming off a...
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Undefeated Wayland running star Jason Moore is smashing the high school’s five-kilometer records in his latest outings. Ground was broken for the Hopkins High School building next to the old structure, which will become the...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Longtime Martin area dairy farmer Willis Doezema dies

Willis Doezema, 87, of Shelbyville, died Tuesday, Sept. 27. The son of the late Frank and Jennie (Balfoort) Doezema, he was born in Cascade, moving in 1942 to Shelbyville, where he grew up farming with his dad. After attending East Martin Christian School and a year at Martin Agricultural High School, he began farming full time, milking cows until age 85.
SHELBYVILLE, MI
townbroadcast.com

Covid impacted Wayland schools; rebound expected

Indeed, two years of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected student test scores, but Assistant Supt. for Instruction Theresa Fulk told the school board Monday that Wayland is rebounding. Fulk said academic performance has improved to the point of being at “near pre-pandemic levels.”. Though seventh grade math scores are...
WAYLAND, MI
WOOD

List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
southcountynews.org

Bud’s Bar reopens in Schoolcraft

“It’s going really, really well,” said Bud’s Bar owner Tom Brady, who purchased the Schoolcraft building and business and reopened the restaurant with his wife, Shannon. “We are doing double the volume from what we expected.”. Although they opened in August with a limited menu, the...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
98.7 WFGR

No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event

I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

