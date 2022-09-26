Read full article on original website
Hopkins equestrian team qualifies for regionals
The Hopkins High School equestrian team will compete this weekend in the regional meet at Berrien Springs. The local group earned the right by qualifying in district competition earlier this month.
Wildcat boys continue second-place C-C finishes
The Wayland Union boys’ cross-country outfit is proving to be a pretty good one this fall, but it still can’t catch Forest Hills Eastern. The Wildcat boys once again finished second to Forest Hills in the second O-K Gold Conference jamboree of the season. The Lady Wildcats settled for seventh.
Hopkins’ Mady Weber chooses to go to Alma
Hopkins basketball and volleyball star Mady Weber has decided to attend Alma College next year to play hoops. A four-year starter in both sports, she is the youngest of a very athletic family that includes Drew, who went to Olivet College to play basketball, and Colin, who plays football at University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
Five Muskegon-area football teams trending up heading into Week 6
LUDINGTON (4-1) The Orioles picked up a pivotal win over Montague last week to improve to 4-1 on the season and keep themselves in the hunt for the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division title. Regardless of whether or not they catch Whitehall or Oakridge in the final standings, Ludington has clearly raised the bar this season and could make a run in the Division 4 postseason.
See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com
For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
Martin foe again unbeaten; ‘Cats could improve to 4-2
The Wayland High School varsity football team has an excellent chance to improve its overall record to 4-2 at its homecoming game Friday night and Hopkins is a heavy favorite to move to 5-1. But for Martin, “There is no rest for the wicked.”. The Clippers, coming off a...
Restoring the glory at Sullivan Field
An effort has been underway for more than a year now to restore the glory at Sullivan Field, formally known as Valley Field.
Free Courts for One of the Fastest-Growing Sports Opening Up On Grand Rapids’ West Side
Las Canchas (Spanish for The Courts) are set to open at on Grand Rapids West Side this October. What sport can you play on the new courts? Fustal!. According to United States Youth Fustal, the sport dates back to 1930, when Juan Carlos Ceriani, a teacher in Uruguay, created a version of indoor football for recreation in YMCAs.
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Undefeated Wayland running star Jason Moore is smashing the high school’s five-kilometer records in his latest outings. Ground was broken for the Hopkins High School building next to the old structure, which will become the...
Longtime Martin area dairy farmer Willis Doezema dies
Willis Doezema, 87, of Shelbyville, died Tuesday, Sept. 27. The son of the late Frank and Jennie (Balfoort) Doezema, he was born in Cascade, moving in 1942 to Shelbyville, where he grew up farming with his dad. After attending East Martin Christian School and a year at Martin Agricultural High School, he began farming full time, milking cows until age 85.
HS senior feels ‘like royalty’ after classmates put her in spotlight
Although she is a senior, this is the first year Sinclaire Bice has attended Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School.
Covid impacted Wayland schools; rebound expected
Indeed, two years of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected student test scores, but Assistant Supt. for Instruction Theresa Fulk told the school board Monday that Wayland is rebounding. Fulk said academic performance has improved to the point of being at “near pre-pandemic levels.”. Though seventh grade math scores are...
List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
Bud’s Bar reopens in Schoolcraft
“It’s going really, really well,” said Bud’s Bar owner Tom Brady, who purchased the Schoolcraft building and business and reopened the restaurant with his wife, Shannon. “We are doing double the volume from what we expected.”. Although they opened in August with a limited menu, the...
‘It’s getting worse': Holland resident riding out Hurricane Ian at Florida home
Before Boyd Feltman and his family bought a house in North Port, Florida, which is located east of Venice, locals told him that hurricanes really don’t come their way. That is, until this week.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event
I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days.
Great Concerts and Events Come to West Michigan in October
No matter what your musical tastes are, there is something for everyone in October -- from Rock, to Country, to Folk Music, to Tributes. There are also comedy shows to check out and even some events for the kids. Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 9 pm - Four Winds Casino,...
