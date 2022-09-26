PlayStation has announced the PS plus free games lineup for October 2022 and remember, all tiers of PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to claim these starting October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed is an arcade racing game that was released last year to pretty solid reviews. Even though it's five years old at this point, Injustice 2 still looks and plays great. It features a ton of unique content, including a wonderfully made story mode and a boatload of challenges with unique rewards. The lineup is rounded out by Superhot, one of the best indie games in recent years. Superhot is a first-person shooter that plays like a puzzle game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO