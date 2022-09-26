Read full article on original website
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year
Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
Final Fantasy Tactics Content Is Coming To Brave Exvius
Square Enix is having a month-long celebration for its mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. As a part of the celebration, there'll be special missions, log-in bonuses, and a collaboration with Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy Tactics. Players who participate and complete the special event will be rewarded with...
The Developer Of Dynasty Warriors Will Soon Reveal Electronic Arts’ Collaborative Project Wild Hearts
The future video game collaboration between EA and Koei Tecmo will go by Wild Hearts. The creator of Dynasty Warriors, Omega Force, is complex at work on Wild Hearts, which is being hailed as the next great hunting game and developed as a AAA experience set in a fantasy version of feudal Japan.
Free PlayStation Plus Games For October Revealed | GameSpot News
PlayStation has announced the PS plus free games lineup for October 2022 and remember, all tiers of PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to claim these starting October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed is an arcade racing game that was released last year to pretty solid reviews. Even though it's five years old at this point, Injustice 2 still looks and plays great. It features a ton of unique content, including a wonderfully made story mode and a boatload of challenges with unique rewards. The lineup is rounded out by Superhot, one of the best indie games in recent years. Superhot is a first-person shooter that plays like a puzzle game.
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
CoD: MW2 Beta Feedback Being Explored Includes Visibility, Disbanded Lobbies, And More
After the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta session on September 26, Infinity Ward acknowledged player feedback and stated it will look into making changes accordingly for the full release on October 28. Infinity Ward's blog post touched on three primary changes it's looking for solutions to:...
The Finals' Destructible Arenas And Prey-Looking Gloo Gun Look Incredible
The Finals is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter developed by Embark Studios, which previously revealed it was working on free-to-play first-person shooter Arc Raiders. Both games couldn't look more different though, with The Finals leaning into the extraction-focused gameplay of something like Escape from Tarkov or Hyenas, but with a hefty bit of environmental destruction, not unlike what is seen in the Battlefield series.
Ambitious Mario Maker 2 Fan Project Finally Complete After 7 Years
An ambitious, years-long Mario Maker 2 project has finally completed, according to its creator. Nicknamed Super Mario Bros. 5, the stages take place across several distinct worlds with individual bosses, modeled after classic Mario games--which means none based on the New Super Mario Bros. or Super Mario 3D World stage types.
Wild Hearts Gets 2023 Release Date
EA is set to release Koei Tecmo's Wild Hearts during the first quarter of 2023.
Skull & Bones Delayed Yet Again, This Time To 2023
Ubisoft has delayed Skull & Bones once more. Rather than launching in November, just a day before God of War: Ragnarok, it will now release on March 9, 2023, the company announced today. "While the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further...
EA unveils Monster Hunter-like 'Wild Hearts' for PC and Xbox
EA has just revealed Wild Hearts, a new action-hunting game set to launch in 2023 by Omega Force, the developers behind Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors series.
Original Heroes Locked For New Players In Overwatch 2 | GameSpot News
According to Blizzard's blog post, new players are those who are making their accounts post-Overwatch 2 launch and aren't those who already have an account in Overwatch. New players will first begin with a restricted pool of modes and heroes. In the first half of Overwatch 2's First Time User Experience, they'll unlock all the modes. In the second half, players will progressively obtain original Overwatch heroes. It will take 100 matches to unlock the full original roster.
EA and KOEI TECMO Reveal WILD HEARTS™, a New AAA Hunting Game Coming February 17, 2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and KOEI TECMO officially unveiled WILD HEARTS™, a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics, coming February 17, 2023 to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Origin, Steam and Epic Game Store. Published under the EA Originals label and developed by Omega Force, the team behind the popular WARRIORS series, WILD HEARTS whisks players away on an epic adventure set in fantasy feudal Japan. There, they’ll battle against giant nature-infused beasts called Kemono with the help of Karakuri, sophisticated mechanisms crafted from a lost, ancient technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005405/en/ EA and KOEI TECMO Reveal WILD HEARTS™, a New AAA Hunting Game Coming February 17, 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
In The Finals, a new squad shooter from Battlefield alumni, everything is destructible
Four years ago, Electronic Arts’ chief design officer left to co-found his own studio, created with Nexon’s backing. On Monday, Patrick Söderlund’s studio showed off its first game: The Finals, a squad-based, free-to-play multiplayer shooter inspired by sci-fi bloodsport narratives like Squid Game and The Running Man, where pretty much everything on the game’s maps can be destroyed.
Eiyuu Densetsu: Kuro no Kiseki II - CRIMSON SiN
Sign In to follow. Follow Eiyuu Densetsu: Kuro no Kiseki II - CRIMSON SiN, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gundam Evolution feels like Overwatch with Gundam costumes, but it works
The F2P Gundam Evolution is a surprisingly slick FPS full of cool robots.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
There are too many RPGs coming, and Square Enix is to blame
Reeling from pandemic production issues — and, perhaps, a gradual shift toward more sustainable working practices — the video game industry is well into a product drought. After a barren summer, we are facing a meager release schedule through fall and toward the end of the year, with few of the major titles and platform exclusives that usually adorn the season. By all accounts, late 2022 is a quiet time for video games.
Every Upcoming Star Wars Game
There are a whole bunch of Star Wars projects in the works, including several movies and streaming series, but they all pale in comparison to the vast number of Star Wars video games on the horizon. From multiple publishers and across multiple genres, the current slate of Star Wars games is extensive and should have something for both longtime fans and younger players looking to get into the Star Wars universe.
