wevv.com
New pizza spot holding grand opening in Evansville
A new pizza spot is holding a grand opening on Evansville's west side Monday. A post from Harmony Pizza's Facebook page says the business will kick off its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday at its location on the city's west side. The restaurant offers made-to-order homemade pizza with fresh...
Here’s the Dish About New Evansville, IN Area Restaurants and Food Trucks
This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
WKDQ
Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky
For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
Parlor Doughnuts Gives Update on New Flagship Location in Downtown Evansville, IN
The amount of growth Evansville's Parlor Doughnuts has seen since opening its first store back in 2019 is nothing short of amazing. I have to think that even the creators of Parlor Doughnuts didn't expect it to take off as it has. Their unique, layered doughnuts were an instant hit and helped Parlor expand from two locations in Evansville to more than 30 locations in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
14news.com
Evansville mobile food pantry launching in November 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Have you heard of grocery store on wheels? Well, a local organization could soon roll into your neighborhood. The Junior League of Evansville in partnership with Oasis recently purchased the Neighborhood Food Market truck. Officials say it is essentially a grocery store on wheels. The truck will visit neighborhoods that are in food deserts.
14news.com
Four new sports complexes coming to Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four new sports complexes are in the works around the Tri-State, hoping to bring in a similar economic benefit to what Evansville has seen with its sports complexes. The Deaconess Sports Park has been around since 2015, and the Goebel Soccer Complex has been here even...
14news.com
Participants excited for 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The highly anticipated West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is rapidly approaching and participants are sharing their excitement. Participating community members, churches and nonprofits are looking forward to the Tri-State’s largest street festival. West Side Nut Club officials said on Monday that there will be...
Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
DSM invests in Evansville facility, celebrates grand opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville. DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to […]
14news.com
Evansville city leaders seeking improvements on Oak Grove & Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Redevelopment Commission is eying improvements at a busy eastside intersection. Tax Increment Finance (TIF) dollars are created by raising property tax rates in certain areas set to see new development. The RDC is greenlighting the use of TIF dollars to widen the roadway near...
14news.com
Bright Skies & Breezy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Abundant sunshine and slightly warmer as highs climb to 72-degrees. This afternoon, becoming breezy with northeasterly winds gusting 15-23 miles an hour. Tonight, clear and chilly as lows drop into the mid-40s. Friday, generous sunshine during the morning followed by mostly sunny skies during the afternoon....
hot96.com
Evansville’s LST 325 Attracts Thousands On River Cruise
Evansville’s own LST 325 is under way on the Ohio river right now. The ship is headed for it’s third port of call on this year’s river cruise. She’ll tie up off Cincinnati about 9 o’clock this morning. The ship has already visited Ashland Kentucky...
14news.com
Salvation Army holding hygiene collection drive
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville is holding a hygiene collection drive. That’s going on from September 16 to November 11. Officials are asking for the following items. Socks. Toilet paper. Two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. Gloves. Toothbrush. Toothpaste. You can drop those items off at the...
wevv.com
Evansville Fire Dept. battles massive house fire on Mulberry Street
Evansville-Vanderburgh County dispatch confirmed crews were called on scene to a residential house fire on the 1000 block of East Mulberry street Tuesday night. The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says the fire started in the basement of the home before it...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Flipped utility truck closes part of Oak Hill Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say part of Oak Hill Road is closed because of a crash. They say a it was reported that a utility truck was knocked on its side around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers say it happened at Oak Hill and Bellaire, but the closure starts at...
14news.com
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit coming to Victory Theatre
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be performing in Evansville in January. They are set to play at Victory Theatre on Friday, January 27. Tickets will be available at the Ford Center ticket office and ticketmaster.com on Friday, September 30. Organizers say special guest Peter...
Haunted and Historic, Evansville meets Riverside District ghosts
The weather is cooling down just in time for ghosts! The Haunted Historic Evansville Ghost Walks are starting in just a few short weeks.
Henderson indoor pool plans could cost millions
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A new aquatic center could be coming to Henderson and officials say it might cost the city millions. Several plans are still being considered. The city commission met Tuesday afternoon to go over the findings of a new study. As of now, there are three proposals. One is an estimated $18M […]
