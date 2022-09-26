Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Columbia man in moving car killed in shooting, Lexington County sheriff says
A Columbia man was killed and his brother was injured when they were shot while driving in Lexington County late Saturday night, the sheriff’s department said. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said that Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Monday in a news release.
abccolumbia.com
Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday. Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters. The former inmate was...
WRDW-TV
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured after fatal Orangeburg tractor-trailer collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after an early morning collision on US 321 at Arts Lane. The collision occurred around 5:42 a.m., 1 mile south of Woodford. According to officials, the Freightliner tractor-trailer was entering US 321 and the...
abccolumbia.com
Westwood H.S. arrested for bringing knife to school
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff deputies have arrested a Westwood High school student for allegedly bringing a knife to school. The 17-year-old student is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds after authorities say a resource officers responded to the front of the school when an administrator saw the student with the knife during dismissal earlier this afternoon.
WLTX.com
Teen missing from Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen last seen Tuesday afternoon. Police say 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Church Street, where she ran away from the vehicle she was riding in. Vincent has pink hair and...
coladaily.com
Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting
Two brothers were shot while driving on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, one brother died and the other survived. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. “Based on what the victim’s brother told deputies, the brothers were...
Former inmate arrested after doing donuts on lawn at SC Department of Corrections, crashing into entrance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former inmate took a little joy ride Monday night on the lawn of the at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to officials, Ryan Turner was arrested after doing donuts on the lawn and driving into the front steps of the Department of Corrections' main building in Columbia.
Coroner identifies wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
WTVM
Man dies after falling from convention center balcony while running from police, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A man is dead after he fell from a balcony at a South Carolina convention center while running from police. The fatal fall happened early Saturday morning at the Columbia Convention Center. According to the Cayce Police Department, around 1:30 a.m., an officer noticed...
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured in Clarendon County crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Clarendon County. The crash happened on Old Georgetown Road and Home Branch Road, according to troopers. A truck was traveling north on Old Georgetown Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Home...
Man killed, deputy wounded in South Carolina shootout
People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.
abccolumbia.com
Man who fell from Columbia Convention Center identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A suspect who died after falling from the Columbia Convention Center Saturday was identified by the Richland County Coroner as Harry D. Simms, 62. Authorities say Simms fell from the top of the upper level balcony following a car chase with law enforcement on Sept. 24.
live5news.com
Police search for missing 16-year-old SC girl
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl. Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Church Street when she left a vehicle in which she had been riding. Police say she has pink hair and was wearing a Substation II...
abccolumbia.com
Myrtle Beach Police Department arrests wanted suspect and missing teen
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WOLO) — Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested 19 year-old Jamal Davon Prince after deputies responded to suspicious activities of an unknown man walking and wearing a ski mask. Authorities also apprehended a missing 16 year-old female from Sumter was found with Prince. The teenager had been...
abcnews4.com
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday.
City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
Accident on I-77 kills one person
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
abccolumbia.com
Statewide dog fighting operation lands 21 people behind bars
Columbia, SC ((WOLO) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) along with several other local, state, and federal agencies have now nabbed 21 people in connection with dog fighting rings around through out the Palmetto State. According to arrest warrants obtained by ABC Columbia News, in some cases dogs were actively fighting when the warrants were served at various locations. The arrests are part of a statewide operation to shut down dog fighting rings and in the process helped authorities rescue 305 dogs. According to SLED this is the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina History.
