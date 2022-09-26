Read full article on original website
Coffee with Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin Thursday morning
Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin invites the community to join him Thursday morning for Coffee with the Sheriff at 8:30 at Roy’s Store and Restaurant located off Missouri State Highway 181 in Dora. This will an opportunity to discuss public safety issues, build strong community relationships, or just have a great cup of coffee.
Baxter County Planning Board meeting canceled Monday
The Baxter County Planning Board meeting that was scheduled Monday has been canceled due to lack of quorum.
Bond revoked for Sharp County man facing felony charges for spiking wife’s drink
A Sharp County man is facing felony charges for putting methamphetamine in his wife’s drink without her knowledge. According to the probable cause affidavit, 34-year-old Caleb L. Hale of Williford, and his wife were in the Sharp County Courthouse on matter concerning their children in early September. During the hearing they were ordered to take a drug test and the couple advised the court they would test positive for marijuana. Hale stated he might test positive for methamphetamine. When the test’s came back, Hale’s wife tested positive for methamphetamine, and was very adamant she had not used the substance.
Probation revocation sends man to prison
A 26-year-old Salesville man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and admitted he had violated the terms and conditions of his probation. A petition had been filed to revoke the suspended sentence of Andrew Miller handed down in a 2018 case in which he was convicted of first-degree forgery and a number of misdemeanor charges and sentenced to five years probation.
Stone County man arrested after a welfare check in parking lot
A welfare check on a Stone County man has led to an arrest for second degree battery and disorderly conduct charges. 61-year-old Edward Joseph Walker was reportedly slumped over in his vehicle in an H&R Block parking lot with the passenger door open. When law enforcement made contact with him, items from his floorboard and seat had fallen out and onto the asphalt. His truck was still running with the keys in the ignition.
Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal
Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
Baxter County man changes plea to guilty, gets 35 years in prison on murder charge
A jury trial for one of two men charged with the late June 2019 murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Wade Pickett of Mountain Home was cancelled Monday and 29-year-old James Edward “Tyler” Davis of Norfork changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Baxter County Circuit Court.
Man charged with thefts wants bond lowered — judge doesn’t approve
A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and ending up being accused of doing the same thing six more times appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville has been an inmate in the Baxter County jail since July 28 with bond set at slightly more than $50,000.
Stone County man charged after altercation with officers
A Stone County man was arrested after authorities say a physical altercation occurred with Mountain View police. According to circuit court information, officers were called to a Mountain View business on Sept. 18 in response to a man slumped over in a truck. When they arrived, officers found Edward Joseph Walker, 61, in the driver’s seat with the engine running and the truck’s passenger door open. The court information said items had been spilled from the truck’s seat and floorboard onto the asphalt parking area.
MHPS Board of Education meets in special session Thursday morning
The Mountain Home Public School Board of Education will hold a special meeting, tomorrow morning at 8 on the campus of Nelson Wilks Herron Elementary School. Items on the agenda include a request to approve contract academic service agreements, request to approve employer health insurance premium adjustment, request to approve budget adjustments, and a discussion of custodial services.
PHOTOS: Mountain Grove police chase leads to massive drug bust
Mountain Grove, Mo. – A storage unit was damaged when a car fleeing police crashed Saturday. The Mountain Grove Police Department says officers tried to stop a vehicle stolen out of Greene County. It fled south of town before crashing into a storage unit. With the help of a K9, police found a gun, meth, […]
Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man
A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MH man charged with DWI after passengers get injured in 1-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated after his two passengers were seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident northwest of Springfield early Tuesday evening. Thirty-year-old Tyler Sindle was also cited for careless and imprudent driving involving an accident after 21-year-old Dakota Rhodes and 19-year-old Tyler Fletcher, both of Humansville, Missouri, were transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Man who attempted to urinate on jail staff gets probation
A Mountain Home man charged with an altercation at the Baxter County Detention Center during which he attempted to urinate on staff appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees entered a guilty plea to charges of impairing the operations of a vital public facility. He...
Woman facing charges involving stolen credit card numbers
A Batesville woman is facing various theft and fraud charges involving stolen credit card numbers. Independence County Circuit Court information says Christine Antoinette Newman, 39, has been charged with 11 felonies and five misdemeanors involving theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity fraud, and forgery.
Man charged after authorities say wife’s drink was spiked with meth
A Sharp County man has been arrested after authorities allege he spiked his wife’s drink with meth. According to circuit court records, Caleb L. Hale, 34, of Williford, was charged with one felony count of the introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person. The charge...
SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of text messaging scam hitting county
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies are warning you there’s a scam floating around Izard County, and your personal information could be stolen. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of someone using their landline phone number to send text messages to people.
Harrison, Ark. homelessness committee combating mental health, lack of public education
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s committee on homelessness presented its final report before the city council last week, sharing findings from a nearly nine-month-long study. Tabitha Eddington, chairman of the committee,e presented the final report that shows that most individuals in Harrison, who appear homeless, are...
Sales tax revenue continues positive trend for September
Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue continue to see positive increases in September.According to Alma Clark, the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, the city collected a total of $581,878 in sales tax revenue which is an increase of 13.6% compared to this time last year. Year-to-date the city has seen a total increase of $353,699, which is an increase of 7%.The figures released by Chief Deputy Treasurer Patti Block show Baxter County’s revenue portion equals $522,397 a 14.5% increase in sales tax revenue compared to the September 2021 collection of $456,171.
James Rodney Whitesell, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old James Rodney Whitesell of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. James Rodney Whitesell died Tuesday at his residence.
