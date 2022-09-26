Read full article on original website
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On
Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
The Bachelorette Star Nate Olukoya Reveals He Broke Up With Michelle Young On The Phone, Claims His Former Fiancée Changed Shortly After They Got Engaged
The Bachelorette alum Nate Olukoya recently broke his silence regarding his split from his former fiancée, Michelle Young. During a recent interview, Olukoya admitted that he was the one who broke up with Young, and he did it via phone, which was, in his words, a d*** move. Nate...
Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'
Fans saw Tino Franco get engaged to Rachel Recchia during Tuesday's 'Bachelorette' finale — but the moment was short-lived after he confessed to kissing another woman Tino Franco's family is standing with him. His father, Joe Franco, shared a Facebook post about making mistakes after Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia ended her engagement with Tino following his infidelity. "Nobody's perfect," the quote began. "We make mistakes. We say wrong things. We do wrong things. We fall. We get up. We learn. We grow. We move on." Joe didn't add his own...
‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court
Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com.
Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job
As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
Does Bachelorette Rachel See a Future With Aven After His Surprising Finale Return? She Says...
Watch: Bachelorette: What's Next for Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer?. It was the return that shook Bachelor Nation. Aven Jones made a shocking appearance during the dramatic Sept. 20 finale of The Bachelorette, appearing out of thin air after co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia had one final, emotional conversation with Tino Franco. It was a welcome surprise for fans, who, just moments earlier, saw their engagement came to a stunning end after it was revealed Tino had cheated on Rachel after filming ended.
Bachelorette fans vow to boycott show over producers’ ‘inexcusable’ response to Erich Shwer’s racism scandal on finale
THE BACHELORETTE fans have vowed to boycott the show due to the producers dancing around a contestant's racism scandal. Yearbook photos of Erich Schwer in blackface had surfaced in the weeks before the finale aired on Tuesday. So when the Bachelorette finale failed to address the scandal entirely, fans were...
'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Hosts Engagement Party with Fiancé Grant Troutt: 'You and Me Forever'
Madison Prewett and fiancé Grant Troutt are continuing to enjoy pre-wedding festivities. Over the weekend, the recently engaged couple hosted an engagement party in Dallas. Family and friends of Prewett and Troutt, both 26, helped them celebrate the occasion. Sharing photos from the event on Instagram, The Bachelor alum...
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
Bachelor in Paradise preview: Brandon leaves one beach beauty breathless
The last time Bachelor Nation saw Brandon Jones in Mexico, he was getting his heart crushed by Michelle in the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette. The boy must be a glutton for punishment, rose lovers, because as you'll see in this sneak preview of Tuesday's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon is back — but this time there's at least one beauty on the beach who is ready to give him her rose.
Lace Morris and Grant Kemp’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Engagement to Post-Split Digs
As Lace Morris gears up for her second shot at love in Mexico, Us Weekly is looking back at her ups and downs with ex-fiancé Grant Kemp. Bachelor Nation may remember Lace, who originally appeared on Ben Higgins’ season, and Grant, who competed for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, falling fast on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2016. After getting matching “Grace” tattoos, the pair got engaged during the finale.
‘The Bachelorette’: Relationship Therapist Says Tino’s Parents Were ‘Hostile’ Toward Rachel
Here's what a therapist had to say about Tino's parents behavior toward Rachel on 'The Bachelorette.'
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly ‘Have Been Out a Couple Times’ but Aren't Dating...Yet
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid may not be the only surprise A-list actor meets A-list model couple emerging this fall. Page Six reports that the rumors that Brad Pitt and the newly-single Emily Ratajkowski may be romantically involved aren't completely rooted in fantasy. They are not officially dating, but they have spent time together.
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey Addresses Winner’s Blackface Photo: ‘There Is No Excuse’
This week’s season finale of “The Bachelorette” saw a happy ending for leading lady, Gabby Windey, who received a proposal from her final suitor, Erich Schwer. But despite the couple’s engagement, their road to find love on reality TV was not without controversy — and not just the on-screen drama you expect from a dating show, but the real trouble that comes with being thrust into the public spotlight. Towards the end of the season, an old photo from Schwer’s high school yearbook surfaced online, showing the then-teenager wearing blackface as part of a high school Halloween costume in which he...
Bachelorette fans demand host Jesse Palmer ‘hold Erich Schwer accountable’ on live TV after he admits to racist photo
THE Bachelorette fans are demanding host Jesse Palmer "hold Erich Schwer accountable" on live TV after he admitted to a racist photo. Bachelorette fans recently discovered an old photo of finalist Erich wearing an Afro wig, a brightly colored shirt, and dark makeup on his skin. The controversial photo appeared...
Olivia Newton-John Remembered By Husband John Easterling, Co-Star John Travolta in Touching Birthday Posts
The memory of Olivia Newton-John was beautifully honored on Monday on what would have been her 74th birthday. Both her husband, John Easterling, as well as her former Grease co-star John Travolta penned touching tributes to her on Instagram. For Easterling, he chose to reflect on the wonderful times he...
Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has Falling Out With Billy Ray Cyrus After Divorce From Her Mom
Miley Cyrus is no longer speaking to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, because of how he’s handling his ongoing divorce from Miley’s mother, Tish. The Country music star and Tish announced their separation in April. And, according to The Sun, the former Hannah Montana duo has since begun feuding to the point of unfollowing each other on social media.
