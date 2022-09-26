ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

thecomeback.com

NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving

NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News

On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
MOTORSPORTS
Noah Gragson
The Spun

Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement

One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing. "Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing...
MOTORSPORTS
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
#Race Car#Race Track#Nascar Xfinity Series#Jd Motorsports
Sportscasting

Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs

Brad Keselowski candidly admitted on NASCAR Race Hub that he's been part of an escalating problem of drivers taking the law into their own hands and NASCAR sent a clear message with its latest penalties. The post Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident

Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Reacts To Harsh Penalty Handed Out This Week

NASCAR handed out a pair of stiff penalties on Tuesday, including a $75,000 fined for driver Ty Gibbs. Gibbs was docked for making retaliatory contact with Ty Dillon's car on pit road during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old was driving for 23XI Racing, which also received a 25-point deduction in the owner standings.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsports
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Suggests Change To Major Racetrack

As a driver and a racing team manager, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been to just about every major racetrack in the country. But of all the historic venues he's seen, there's one that he thinks could use some changes. During the latest edition of The Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Weekend's Race

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR officials handed out tough penalties following this weekend's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Willam Byron and Ty Gibbs were docked for their roles in separate incidents at this weekend's race. According to a statement from NASCAR, Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 points.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings

The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
TEXAS STATE
