krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Missing Chico man found safe
CHICO, Calif. — Update as of Wednesday, September 28:. The Chico Police Department says Randolph Nicholson was found safe. Police in Chico are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk local man who was last seen leaving a care facility on Tuesday morning. According to the...
SFist
Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man missing from care facility
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man is missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning says the Chico Police Department. Randolph Nicholas, 61, has several medical conditions that may be of concern and uses a walker for assistance. Nicholas, who goes by “Randy,” is described as a white male, 5’6” and 150 pounds, with shaggy brown hair. Nicholas was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m.
krcrtv.com
Update: Dallas Marsh investigation is underway by Chico Police
CHICO, CALIF. — A KRCR reporter talked to the Chico Police Communications Specialist, Kelly DeLeon, to see what is happening with the Dallas Marsh case. “On SEPT. 19, we received a call from out of state that Dallas Marsh was making threats against a Chico resident and while investigating those threats made against a Chico resident, our Violence Suppression Unit discovered that Marsh had indicated, he was planning a copy-cat shooting, referencing the 2017 Las Vegas shooting.” DeLeon states in an interview with KRCR this morning.
NorCal man who lived with dead roommate accused of stealing his retirement checks
CHICO, Calif. -- A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter a plea on Thursday. Pirtle is accused of forging checks to himself from the credit union account of Kevin Olson, 64, who hadn't been seen since October 2018, according to the Butte County district attorney's office.Olson's body was found last week on...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested for burglary of arrestees home in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested after police said they were found at a home where a man was arrested on Wednesday in Chico. Officers said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue at about 2:18 p.m. on Saturday. The person who reported the...
SFGate
krcrtv.com
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
Paradise Post
actionnewsnow.com
4 guns, nearly 450 rounds of ammo found during home visit; felon arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Probation officers found four guns and nearly 450 rounds of ammunition during a monthly home visit in Paynes Creek last week, according to the Tehama County Probation Department. On Sept. 21, officers found a Colt single action Frontier Scout .22 magnum, a Davis Industries .22 caliber...
actionnewsnow.com
Honcut Fire spreads to 8 acres, fully contained says CAL FIRE
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. *9:20 P.M. UPDATE* - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the Honcut Fire spread to 8 acres and is fully contained. CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the Honcut Fire, which is burning in the area of Lower Honcut Road south of Oroville, is currently burning two to three acres with a half-acre spot fire burning across a canal.
krcrtv.com
Calif. police arrest man saying he prepared to commit 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. — A man was arrested by Chico Police on Sunday after they say he was preparing to commit a "Las Vegas style" mass shooting with a specific deadline. Detectives with the CPD's Violence Suppression Unit found evidence that 37-year-old Dallas Marsh had the intent to commit the crimes.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for arson after fire near Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. 3:17 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested for arson for starting a fire near the Walmart store in Anderson. The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a hillside on Rhonda Road behind the Walmart Supercenter. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. Police...
krcrtv.com
Magalia motorcyclist hospitalized with major injuries after Glenn County crash
ORDBEND, Calif. — A 50-year-old man from Magalia was hospitalized with major injuries after a car crashed into his motorcycle in Glenn County on Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says on Friday just after 7:30 p.m., a 20-year-old man from Chico was driving a...
krcrtv.com
Bay Area family sent to hospital after crash in Glenn County
WILLOWS, Calif. — Three people from the Bay Area were sent to the hospital following a crash in Glenn County late Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says 37-year-old Jose Jimenez Prieto, from San Francisco, was driving north on Interstate 5 near County Road 60, just south of Willows, with two kids in the car. They say he was driving at about 75 miles per hour when he drove into the median.
krcrtv.com
Honcut Fire fully contained after burning 8 acres in southern Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, SEPT. 28, 9:22 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said the vegetation fire, burning off of Lower Honcut road in southern Butte County, is now 100% contained after burning a total of 8 acres. The fire's cause is still being investigated. Check...
krcrtv.com
Marysville Police arrest man after DUI stop led them to finding drugs, & a loaded firearm
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Marysville Police Department (PD) sent out a press release Monday regarding the arrest of Stewart Arthur Wakefield, 59, of Antelope. Wakefield was arrested for the transportation of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, carrying a concealed loaded firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Marysville...
