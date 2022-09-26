ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Missing Chico man found safe

CHICO, Calif. — Update as of Wednesday, September 28:. The Chico Police Department says Randolph Nicholson was found safe. Police in Chico are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk local man who was last seen leaving a care facility on Tuesday morning. According to the...
Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
Chico man missing from care facility

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man is missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning says the Chico Police Department. Randolph Nicholas, 61, has several medical conditions that may be of concern and uses a walker for assistance. Nicholas, who goes by “Randy,” is described as a white male, 5’6” and 150 pounds, with shaggy brown hair. Nicholas was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m.
Update: Dallas Marsh investigation is underway by Chico Police

CHICO, CALIF. — A KRCR reporter talked to the Chico Police Communications Specialist, Kelly DeLeon, to see what is happening with the Dallas Marsh case. “On SEPT. 19, we received a call from out of state that Dallas Marsh was making threats against a Chico resident and while investigating those threats made against a Chico resident, our Violence Suppression Unit discovered that Marsh had indicated, he was planning a copy-cat shooting, referencing the 2017 Las Vegas shooting.” DeLeon states in an interview with KRCR this morning.
NorCal man who lived with dead roommate accused of stealing his retirement checks

CHICO, Calif. -- A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter a plea on Thursday. Pirtle is accused of forging checks to himself from the credit union account of Kevin Olson, 64, who hadn't been seen since October 2018, according to the Butte County district attorney's office.Olson's body was found last week on...
2 arrested for burglary of arrestees home in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested after police said they were found at a home where a man was arrested on Wednesday in Chico. Officers said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue at about 2:18 p.m. on Saturday. The person who reported the...
NorCal man lives with dead roommate for 4 years, steals his identity, DA says

A Northern California man faces multiple charges after living with the body of his dead roommate for four years and stealing the deceased's identity and money, officials said. The 57-year-old man from Chico appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Monday afternoon and was charged with identity theft and multiple counts of forgery for writing checks from the account of his 64-year-old roommate, Kevin Olson, a news release from the Butte County District Attorney's Office said. Bail was set at $165,000.
2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment

CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
Honcut Fire spreads to 8 acres, fully contained says CAL FIRE

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. *9:20 P.M. UPDATE* - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the Honcut Fire spread to 8 acres and is fully contained. CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the Honcut Fire, which is burning in the area of Lower Honcut Road south of Oroville, is currently burning two to three acres with a half-acre spot fire burning across a canal.
Man arrested for arson after fire near Walmart

ANDERSON, Calif. 3:17 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested for arson for starting a fire near the Walmart store in Anderson. The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a hillside on Rhonda Road behind the Walmart Supercenter. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. Police...
Bay Area family sent to hospital after crash in Glenn County

WILLOWS, Calif. — Three people from the Bay Area were sent to the hospital following a crash in Glenn County late Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says 37-year-old Jose Jimenez Prieto, from San Francisco, was driving north on Interstate 5 near County Road 60, just south of Willows, with two kids in the car. They say he was driving at about 75 miles per hour when he drove into the median.
