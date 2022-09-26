ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Hot Springs, CA

See California bears acting like humans — one a very messy chef — in three new videos

By David Caraccio
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A trio of new videos show bears in Lake Tahoe and California Hot Springs doing what their human neighbors do: lounging in pools and making a mess in the kitchen.

In one of the most funny recent bear videos, from Sept. 18, 2022 out of Lake Tahoe, California, a family of bears take a dip as if they’d watched how humans use pools.

“Bears swimming in the pool at our timeshare in Tahoe,” the photographer-homeowner tells ViralHog, which shared the footage via Video Elephant.

In a video from Sept. 19, 2022, a South Lake Tahoe resident says on camera the bear “is literally sitting in the (kiddie) pool while it’s raining.”

“On my way to the hardware store to get nails and glue to repair a back door of a house around the corner, that this bear had broken into. And there it was was… Like taking a break from his break in,” he added in comments to ViralHog.

One homeowner at California Hot Springs in Tulare County, California, told ViralHog: “When I was away for vacation a bear broke in five times in ten days and eating, resting, and playing in my home.”

The hilarious video from Sept. 17, 2022 shows the bear at the counter on its hind legs, seemingly preparing a meal, tossing food onto the floor. Then, the animal gets down and starts eating.

Sharon Vickery
2d ago

They're coming down into the suburbs more frequently the last few years . Humans have take so much of their natural habitats with development they probably feel like it's payback time.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

