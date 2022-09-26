See California bears acting like humans — one a very messy chef — in three new videos

A trio of new videos show bears in Lake Tahoe and California Hot Springs doing what their human neighbors do: lounging in pools and making a mess in the kitchen.

In one of the most funny recent bear videos, from Sept. 18, 2022 out of Lake Tahoe, California, a family of bears take a dip as if they’d watched how humans use pools.

“Bears swimming in the pool at our timeshare in Tahoe,” the photographer-homeowner tells ViralHog, which shared the footage via Video Elephant.

In a video from Sept. 19, 2022, a South Lake Tahoe resident says on camera the bear “is literally sitting in the (kiddie) pool while it’s raining.”

“On my way to the hardware store to get nails and glue to repair a back door of a house around the corner, that this bear had broken into. And there it was was… Like taking a break from his break in,” he added in comments to ViralHog.

One homeowner at California Hot Springs in Tulare County, California, told ViralHog: “When I was away for vacation a bear broke in five times in ten days and eating, resting, and playing in my home.”

The hilarious video from Sept. 17, 2022 shows the bear at the counter on its hind legs, seemingly preparing a meal, tossing food onto the floor. Then, the animal gets down and starts eating.