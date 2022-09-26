ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

PIX11

2 suspects arrested in gunpoint robbery of Brooklyn bishop: cops

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects in the mid-sermon gunpoint robbery of a prominent Brooklyn bishop and his wife, which yielded what the victims said was more than $1 million in jewelry, have been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. In a briefing held at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan, officials announced the arrests and federal indictments […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Liberty resident threatens to kill man with metal knuckle knife

LIBERTY – A Village of Liberty man was released on his own recognizance as per the state’s bail reform laws after he allegedly threatened to kill another man with a metal knuckle knife during an argument in the area of North Main Street and Law Street in Liberty.
LIBERTY, NY
fox29.com

Ax-murdering husband James Krauseneck convicted 4 decades after 1982 crime

A New York man has finally been convicted of the murder of his wife approximately four decades after the crime occurred. In 1982, James Krauseneck Jr., now 69, bashed Cathleen Krauseneck, 29, in the head with an ax after she discovered that he had not completed his Ph.D. as he had claimed, according to local newspaper The Democrat & Chronicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily News

Teen suspects arrested for fatal shooting during Bronx carjacking after they’re spotted driving victim’s Mercedes-Benz

Two teen suspects have been arrested for a fatal shooting during a Bronx carjacking — after they were spotted by cops driving the victim’s stolen Mercedes-Benz, police said Wednesday. Ahkeem Chase and Latrell Fleming, both 18, are facing murder, manslaughter, robbery and weapon possession charges for the Saturday night slaying in Hunts Point. They were arrested about 8 a.m. Tuesday. The teens ...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Rochelle man arrested for possession of ghost guns

NEW ROCHELLE – A 24-year-old New Rochelle man is under arrest following the execution of a search warrant for ghost guns in his home. Seized in the residence at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday were two fully loaded ghost guns, four incomplete handguns in the process of being assembled, a loaded AR-15 magazine, nine loaded handgun magazines, five polymer 80 kits for building ghost guns, three stun guns and assorted boxes of ammunition.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
PIX11

Bronx stabbing: 2 more suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper

Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
BRONX, NY

