2 suspects arrested in gunpoint robbery of Brooklyn bishop: cops
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects in the mid-sermon gunpoint robbery of a prominent Brooklyn bishop and his wife, which yielded what the victims said was more than $1 million in jewelry, have been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. In a briefing held at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan, officials announced the arrests and federal indictments […]
WATCH: Suspect riding moped seen shooting gun into Bronx park, 2 sought
Police released video Wednesday of a suspect seen shooting his gun while riding on a moped with another man in the Bronx on Sunday.
2 men charged in livestreamed robbery of flashy Brooklyn bishop, wife; 1 at large
Two men were arrested Wednesday after a Brooklyn pastor and his wife were robbed at gunpoint of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed church service in July.
Man who said he was beaten by Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn awarded $4.5 million: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who alleged he was partially blinded in an attack by members of a Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn was awarded $4.5 million earlier this month by a state Civil Court judge, the Daily News reported. Taj Patterson, who is gay, reportedly told authorities...
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC shooting suspect apprehended after chase and manhunt in Putnam Valley
CARMEL – Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a New York City shooting. Deputies joined other police agencies in the chase of the vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway on Monday afternoon. Shyvarie Hernandez, a 40-year-old Bronx man...
NYPD: 2 men charged in armed robbery of Brooklyn bishop during sermon
Two men have been charged in federal court in the armed robbery of Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead back in July.
NY Man Indicted On Federal Charges For Abducting PA Ex-GF's 13-Year-Old Daughter
A New York man has been indicted on federal charges for abducting his ex-girlfriend's young daughter from Pennsylvania and bringing her to Brooklyn, authorities said. Duane Taylor, 47, made his first appearance in federal court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on kidnapping charges on Thursday, Sept. 22. He's accused...
NYPD terminates officer who faces hate crime charges for anti-Muslim road rage assault
An off-duty NYPD officer facing hate crime charges in Brooklyn after allegedly knocking a man unconscious while spewing anti-Muslim slurs during a road rage altercation has been fired.
NYPD officer dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop in the Bronx
An NYPD officer is suffering injuries after making a traffic stop in the Bronx, police say.
14 officers indicted after inmates beaten at NJ women’s prison
TRENTON – Fourteen correctional police officers have been indicted in connection with the early 2021 incident at New Jersey’s women’s prison in which two inmates were severely injured in beatings while being forcibly removed from their cells. The 14 officers, including the then-leader at the Edna Mahan...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Liberty resident threatens to kill man with metal knuckle knife
LIBERTY – A Village of Liberty man was released on his own recognizance as per the state’s bail reform laws after he allegedly threatened to kill another man with a metal knuckle knife during an argument in the area of North Main Street and Law Street in Liberty.
fox29.com
Ax-murdering husband James Krauseneck convicted 4 decades after 1982 crime
A New York man has finally been convicted of the murder of his wife approximately four decades after the crime occurred. In 1982, James Krauseneck Jr., now 69, bashed Cathleen Krauseneck, 29, in the head with an ax after she discovered that he had not completed his Ph.D. as he had claimed, according to local newspaper The Democrat & Chronicle.
Teen suspects arrested for fatal shooting during Bronx carjacking after they’re spotted driving victim’s Mercedes-Benz
Two teen suspects have been arrested for a fatal shooting during a Bronx carjacking — after they were spotted by cops driving the victim’s stolen Mercedes-Benz, police said Wednesday. Ahkeem Chase and Latrell Fleming, both 18, are facing murder, manslaughter, robbery and weapon possession charges for the Saturday night slaying in Hunts Point. They were arrested about 8 a.m. Tuesday. The teens ...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Rochelle man arrested for possession of ghost guns
NEW ROCHELLE – A 24-year-old New Rochelle man is under arrest following the execution of a search warrant for ghost guns in his home. Seized in the residence at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday were two fully loaded ghost guns, four incomplete handguns in the process of being assembled, a loaded AR-15 magazine, nine loaded handgun magazines, five polymer 80 kits for building ghost guns, three stun guns and assorted boxes of ammunition.
Guilty plea in hit-run death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes
NEW YORK — (AP) — The man charged with fatally striking "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison. Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced Nov. 30...
'Do you want to get tased?': 2 women try to steal from SI JCPenney, threaten security
Police are searching for two women who tried to make off with about $1,300 worth of items from the JCPenney at the Staten Island Mall last week.
Bronx stabbing: 2 more suspects arrested in homicide, police say
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Plattekill police chief being investigated for crashing police vehicle in New Jersey
PLATTEKILL – Police Chief Joe Ryan, a member of the department since 1996 and chief since 2007 is being investigated by the Plattekill Town Board following an accident with his official vehicle while on personal family business in New Jersey. Chief Ryan was in his police department vehicle while...
Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper
Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
