This will not stop anything. Much of this is just going to continue and they will find buyers for the converters. Besides California is not arresting or holding attempted or full blown murders.
Lol!! Newsom must have got a call from Aunt Nancy. She told him converters are getting out of hand and I need to be re-elected!!!😉
Now they just created a more profitable job. Now the thieves will take them apart themselves and get the platinum out and sell it. Platinum alone will be worth more and they can still smash what’s left and sell as scrap steel
Comments / 29