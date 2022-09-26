ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 29

Oracle Of Delphi
2d ago

This will not stop anything. Much of this is just going to continue and they will find buyers for the converters. Besides California is not arresting or holding attempted or full blown murders.

Reply
20
kirk de ford
2d ago

Lol!! Newsom must have got a call from Aunt Nancy. She told him converters are getting out of hand and I need to be re-elected!!!😉

Reply
14
HUH
2d ago

Now they just created a more profitable job. Now the thieves will take them apart themselves and get the platinum out and sell it. Platinum alone will be worth more and they can still smash what’s left and sell as scrap steel

Reply
6
