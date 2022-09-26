ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.
Ameren prepares for ‘all situations' to keep the lights on

DECATUR — As Hurricane Ian raises concern along the Florida coast, Ameren Illinois on Tuesday assured it’s prepared for emergency weather back home in the prairie state. The power company showcased much of its emergency equipment during an emergency preparedness open house at its Decatur training center on Tuesday.
Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
Illinois to reduce $1.8 billion federal unemployment debt by $450 million

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by $450 million through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues. The trust fund is the pool of money paid into by employers to provide a social safety net for unemployed individuals....
