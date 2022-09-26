ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 29

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
AMHERST, ME
Ellsworth American

Truck accident results in OUI charge

GOULDSBORO — A 30-year-old Charlotte man was charged with operating under the influence (OUI) last Thursday evening following an accident in which the 2020 Toyota Tacoma truck that he was driving struck a guardrail on Route 186 in South Gouldsboro. The pest control company vehicle’s driver was administered a...
GOULDSBORO, ME
Ellsworth American

Bucksport Police log week of September 29

BUCKSPORT — A vehicle backed into a car while at a gas station Sept. 25 and then left the scene, police said. However, when Officer Alan Medina arrived, the motorist whose car was hit said she realized there really wasn’t any damage to her vehicle, so she didn’t want the other driver pursued. Also, the woman advised Medina that the person who hit her was “really old.”
BUCKSPORT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stonington, ME
Local
Maine Cars
Local
Maine Accidents
State
Maine State
West Gardiner, ME
Accidents
City
West Gardiner, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
West Gardiner, ME
Crime & Safety
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth Police log week of September 29

ELLSWORTH — A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Water streets on Sept. 22, which resulted in a three-vehicle collision and sent one motorist to the hospital, Capt. Shawn Willey reported. There is no word on the severity of injuries. Public urination. Officers took...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
WEST GARDINER, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
RUMFORD, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Adams
101.9 The Rock

Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen

In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
FREEPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Jean Rivera, 38, of Alna was issued a summons Sept. 20 for Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
AUBURN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Maine State Police#Fire Department
wabi.tv

Pedestrian hit by a train in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Auburn say a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Police said they were assisting Railroad Police with their investigation. The collision happened along Washington Street and involved a CSX train. Police did not immediately confirm the condition of the person who was hit...
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
HALLOWELL, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 29

ELLSWORTH — Staff at the Big Apple in Orland Sept. 22 notified the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office about a man at the store acting strangely. Lt. Tim Cote determined that the man was suffering from a mental health issue. Cote took the man to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and his family was notified.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man identified in Penobscot County Jail death

Officials have identified the man who died at the Penobscot Jail on Sunday as James Pearsall, 50, of Old Town. Pearsall was found unresponsive in a "life threatening situation" by a correctional officer during a routine population check around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Authorities identify inmate who died at Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the inmate who passed away at Penobscot County Jail this weekend. Officials say around 5 a.m. Sunday 50-year-old James Pearsall of Old Town was found in a life threatening situation. We’re told medical personnel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful....
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Kool AM

One Person is Dead After Being Struck By a Freight Train in Central Maine

One person is dead following an apparent train/pedestrian collision that occurred Tuesday morning in Central Maine according to the Sun Journal. The newspaper reports that a person, who remains currently unidentified, was struck by a CSX freight train at about 6:13 Tuesday morning. The pedestrian strike happened near Washington Street in Auburn, according to officials.
AUBURN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy