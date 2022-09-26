BUCKSPORT — A vehicle backed into a car while at a gas station Sept. 25 and then left the scene, police said. However, when Officer Alan Medina arrived, the motorist whose car was hit said she realized there really wasn’t any damage to her vehicle, so she didn’t want the other driver pursued. Also, the woman advised Medina that the person who hit her was “really old.”

BUCKSPORT, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO