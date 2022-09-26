Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
Ellsworth American
Truck accident results in OUI charge
GOULDSBORO — A 30-year-old Charlotte man was charged with operating under the influence (OUI) last Thursday evening following an accident in which the 2020 Toyota Tacoma truck that he was driving struck a guardrail on Route 186 in South Gouldsboro. The pest control company vehicle’s driver was administered a...
Ellsworth American
Bucksport Police log week of September 29
BUCKSPORT — A vehicle backed into a car while at a gas station Sept. 25 and then left the scene, police said. However, when Officer Alan Medina arrived, the motorist whose car was hit said she realized there really wasn’t any damage to her vehicle, so she didn’t want the other driver pursued. Also, the woman advised Medina that the person who hit her was “really old.”
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Water streets on Sept. 22, which resulted in a three-vehicle collision and sent one motorist to the hospital, Capt. Shawn Willey reported. There is no word on the severity of injuries. Public urination. Officers took...
Morning Commute Made Messy On Interstate Tuesday Due To Crash
Rescue crews were called to the scene of a minor 3-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning. It happened just before 8 AM, a time when a lot of folks are heading to and from work and school along that route. According to Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, while...
Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Jean Rivera, 38, of Alna was issued a summons Sept. 20 for Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
Bowdoinham man awarded $5M in medical malpractice, negligence suit
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A jury has awarded $5 million in damages to a Bowdoinham man who sued Mid Coast Hospital and BlueWater Emergency Partners, LLC, which provides contracted medical staff to the hospital's emergency department and walk-in clinic. Joshua Desjardins, now 32, went to the walk-in clinic in Brunswick...
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — Staff at the Big Apple in Orland Sept. 22 notified the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office about a man at the store acting strangely. Lt. Tim Cote determined that the man was suffering from a mental health issue. Cote took the man to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and his family was notified.
Man identified in Penobscot County Jail death
Officials have identified the man who died at the Penobscot Jail on Sunday as James Pearsall, 50, of Old Town. Pearsall was found unresponsive in a "life threatening situation" by a correctional officer during a routine population check around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
One Person is Dead After Being Struck By a Freight Train in Central Maine
One person is dead following an apparent train/pedestrian collision that occurred Tuesday morning in Central Maine according to the Sun Journal. The newspaper reports that a person, who remains currently unidentified, was struck by a CSX freight train at about 6:13 Tuesday morning. The pedestrian strike happened near Washington Street in Auburn, according to officials.
