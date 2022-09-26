when it became illegal to physically stop someone from stealing from you,, well its going to go up. the law should be changed so a store worker, court detain someone.. physically..
Just a friendly reminder that the incumbents in office don't care about you, your children, your possessions or your safety. Law and order are a conservative value, liberals laugh at such nonsense. Keep voting blue and it will happen to you too!
THINK?? YOU can shout as loud asYOU want!! BUT, it falls on deaf earsof city hall!! YOU business owner andeven YOU home owners, YOU an YOUALONE have have too protect what YOUhave, CITY HALL WON'T, PortlandPOLICE WON'T& CAN'T!! THIS fallson the people!!
Related
Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen
Suspect in downtown Portland vandalism case released due to public defender shortage
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons
Twin charged in brother’s death at NE Portland hotel
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Portland liquor store owners ask state for help curbing rise in robberies, thefts
Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland is a good thing
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Oswego woman recovers stolen car with mysterious wedding dress
Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Portland
$50K Reward In Robbery Of Postal Carrier In NE Portland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect arrested in Fairview shooting after re-entering home
Homeless woman who broke into Northeast Portland home earlier this month is arrested again for harrasing and shoplifting
Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified
Traffic Stop/Drug Bust, Clackamas Co., Sept. 28
Heirs to a Convenience-Store Fortune Have Allowed a Sizable Property to Lie Fallow
Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement
Traffic Stop in Clackamas Leads to Arrest and Seizure of Drugs, Guns and Money
City faces first jury trial in Portland 2020 protests: Medic seeks $450,000 for broken arm
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7