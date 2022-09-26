ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ebola outbreak: Two new cases confirmed in Uganda, Lockdown ruled out

The Uganda Ministry of Health recorded two additional confirmed Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases, bringing the cumulative cases to 36 (18 confirmed and 18 probable cases). Two new deaths were also recorded– for a cumulative total of 23 (5 confirmed deaths and 18 probable deaths). The government has ruled...
World Health Organization Declares Ebola Outbreak in Uganda

According to the World Health Organization, an Ebola outbreak has been declared in Uganda. Health officials have found a dozen cases of the viral infection, also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Ebola is spread through contact with bodily fluids. It can take several days for symptoms to appear. The disease causes both internal and external bleeding, and is often fatal. Authorities in Uganda are working to trace the source of the infection, and isolate those who may have been infected.
