BBC
Uganda's Ebola outbreak: Trainee doctors go on strike over safety fears
Trainee medics battling Ebola in Uganda's virus epicentre accuse the government of putting their lives at risk. "Most times you come into contact with a patient and you use your bare hands," one worker told the BBC anonymously. All trainees at Mubende's regional hospital say they are on strike and...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Ebola outbreak: Two new cases confirmed in Uganda, Lockdown ruled out
The Uganda Ministry of Health recorded two additional confirmed Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases, bringing the cumulative cases to 36 (18 confirmed and 18 probable cases). Two new deaths were also recorded– for a cumulative total of 23 (5 confirmed deaths and 18 probable deaths). The government has ruled...
Congo declares end of latest Ebola outbreak in east
KINSHASA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has declared the end of its latest Ebola virus outbreak in the eastern province of North Kivu, Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani Mbanda said in a statement on Tuesday.
insideedition.com
World Health Organization Declares Ebola Outbreak in Uganda
According to the World Health Organization, an Ebola outbreak has been declared in Uganda. Health officials have found a dozen cases of the viral infection, also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Ebola is spread through contact with bodily fluids. It can take several days for symptoms to appear. The disease causes both internal and external bleeding, and is often fatal. Authorities in Uganda are working to trace the source of the infection, and isolate those who may have been infected.
