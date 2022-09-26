Read full article on original website
Six people shot in mass shooting at Oakland school, suspect sought
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland, KRON4 sources have confirmed. KRON4 has confirmed that at least three of those injured are in critical condition. Police were called to the scene at 12:49 p.m. At this time, KRON4 sources confirm that six […]
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
San Francisco to Rename Street in Honor of ‘Grandpa Vicha' Attacked, Killed in January
A San Francisco street will be renamed in honor of Vicha Ratanapakdee, the man affectionately known in the community as “Grandpa Vicha” Saturday. He was pushed down while on a walk near his home last January and died days later from his injuries. Grandpa Vicha's death fueled activists...
Oakland School Shooting Leaves 6 Adults Injured, Police Searching for Suspect
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in East Bay Nordstrom
An over 13-hour long police standoff in Pleasant Hill is winding down after a rape suspect, who barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack, was arrested.
Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus. Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged...
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Police Standoff in San Jose
A suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police Wednesday. The suspect was barricaded inside a San Jose business in the 5400 block of Snell Avenue at around 5 p.m. "The suspect may be armed and is wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order,"...
Motorcyclist performing wheelies killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist performing stunts was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South San Jose, police said.The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while performing wheelies in a parking lot. The man lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a wall of a building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
San Francisco 3rd St. weekend assault victim dies of his injuries
SAN FRANCISCO -- An adult male discovered with life threatening injuries on a Bayview District street over the weekend has died at a local hospital.San Francisco police said officers responded to calls reporting an aggravated assault in the 5000 block of 3rd Street at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male on the ground suffering from life threatening injuries. The officers rendered aid and summoned emergency medical responders.Paramedics came to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. But despite the lifesaving efforts of hospital staff, the man succumbed to his injuries. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No arrest has been made and no other information about a suspect or motive released.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Man tries to steal car from off-duty SFPD officer: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect tried to carjack an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer Tuesday morning, Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. As the attempted crime was happening, the officer identified himself as police and tried to detain the suspect. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect, a 22-year-old […]
Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
Man killed in overnight stabbing near Powell Street BART Station
SAN FRANCISCO – A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning in Halladie Plaza in San Francisco following an apparent stabbing, police said.Officers responded at 4 a.m. to the plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. Hallidie Plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station. Officers located the victim with apparent stab wounds, according to police. Officers rendered medical aid and called for paramedics, who also tried to save the man's life, police said. Officers have made no arrest in the case. Anyone who may be able to help with the case may call the Police Department's 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Anyone who provides a tip may stay anonymous.
2 Men Killed in Unrelated Attacks at Hallidie Plaza, Silver Terrace
A man was fatally stabbed at Hallidie Plaza in downtown San Francisco early Monday morning—the same day police say another victim succumbed to injuries from an unrelated weekend assault in Silver Terrace. Police officers from Tenderloin Station reported to the Powell Street BART Station, where they found a man...
Update: Rape suspect captured hours after standoff ends inside Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack
PLEASANT HILL -- A rape suspect, believing he had outwaited pursuing officers by hiding inside the ceiling of the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store Wednesday afternoon.Pleasant Hill police said 26-year-old Joseph Alan Ramos had been booked on several counts including rape, domestic violence and driving a stolen vehicle.Pittsburg police hold the original arrest warrant for Ramos and will assume custody of the suspect. The cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and Ramos began with a Tuesday night high-speed pursuit by Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies. The suspect then abandoned his...
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
SFPD: Man swung weapon at bus driver
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who swung an “edged weapon” at a MUNI bus driver exited the bus and “fled the scene on foot,” the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News on Tuesday. Officers responded to a report of a possible stabbing at 8:11 a.m. at the corner of California Street and […]
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oakland neighborhood, police say
The Oakland Police Department is investigating the city's 96th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
In jailhouse interview, suspect in SF stabbing says it was self-defense
Thomas Baxter, the 70-year-old charged with attempted murder in a stabbing on Sunday night, said today from the County Jail that it was unbelievable that he was arrested for “defending [himself] against the scum of the earth.”. On Sunday evening, Baxter stabbed one man, leaving him with life-threatening injuries,...
Police investigating double shooting in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a double shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning, an officer told KRON4. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 a.m., Officer Darryl Rodgers stated. Officers arrived at the 9600 block of Edes Avenue, where they located two victims with gunshot wounds. KRON ON is […]
Oakland police making changes to crack down on gun violence after 9 killed in 9 days
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Nine people were shot and killed in separate incidents over the past nine days in Oakland. The latest was Tuesday morning on the 9600 block of Edes Avenue just after 10 a.m. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says his department is making changes. "We are going...
