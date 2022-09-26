Read full article on original website
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
Man fleas Galesburg police on stolen motorcycle then escapes foot
GALESBURG — A stolen motorcycle was recovering following a high speed chase in Galesburg Sunday night, but the suspect was able to successfully escape. Officers responded to Beck’s, 1581 E. Main St., at 9:17 p.m. for a report of a suspect on a stolen motorcycle. Upon reaching the gas station, officers observed the suspect departing west at “a high rate of speed.”
977wmoi.com
Man Wanted on Numerous Felony Cases in McDonough and Warren Counties
Featured Fugitive Jayson A. Kurdi DOB 08/19/1985 is wanted for Failure to Appear on numerous felony cases in McDonough and Warren counties. Kurdi is wanted in McDonough County for Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding w/damage >$300, and Fleeing and Eluding. Kurdi is also wanted in Warrren County for Aggravated Delivery of...
ourquadcities.com
IA man sentenced for meth, resulting in death
An Iowa City man will be serving 20 years in prison for distributing meth, resulting in death. Eric Johnathan Hojka, 50, was sentenced Monday, September 26 to 240 months in prison following his plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine resulting in death. According to court documents, first responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to an unconscious man. Paramedics were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead. An investigation showed the man had ingested methamphetamine received from Hojka and had died from methamphetamine intoxication. Hojka had been distributing methamphetamine for several months.
Male suspects eludes police on a stolen motorcycle
Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 25th, responded to Beck’s on East Main Street for a male subject on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle had been spray-painted black and was departing at a high rate of speed westbound on East Main as officers arrived. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued to gain speed running numerous stop signs in the process. There was no traffic at the time of the pursuit that eventually made its way to the intersection of Saluda Road and Davis Streets. While trying to make a turn, the driver laid the motorcycle down and began to flee on foot. Police were able to briefly catch up to the suspect as he attempted to jump a fence behind a shed on Saluda Road. Officers deployed a taser but it was ineffective. The suspect then took off through a cornfield. The 2002 Harley Davidson was reported stolen out of Galesburg but had registration for a 2021 Yamaha attached to it. In a pouch on the motorcycle, officers discovered numerous jewelry items and a 2013 class ring for a Texas high school. According to police reports, the jewelry items were most likely stolen. Officers are still in the process of collecting security video from Beck’s and the area and the investigation is ongoing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: $25K in wiring stolen from former Bergner's HVAC units
GALESBURG — At 2:29 p.m. Sunday, the HVAC units at the former Bergner’s were heavily damaged. The owner of the former store told police he had gone to check on the property, 1090 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, and could see that a HVAC unit was open. He went to the roof and discovered that both the heating and cooling units had been broken open and stripped of all their wiring. The estimated value of the taken wiring is $25,000, with the units themselves being valued at $50,000 and $10,000.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of using brother’s name when arrested for OWI
An Iowa City man under driving suspension reportedly used his brother’s name when arrested for OWI earlier this month. Police stopped 24-year-old Daniel Echa of Whispering Meadow Drive at 11:50 pm on September 1st because his vehicle had plates that expired in July. He also reportedly was unable to provide his insurance information to the officer.
Have you seen this suspect?
Have you seen this person? A man is accused of taking cash out of a register at Leisure Lanes in Davenport on Tuesday, September 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, someone took an unknown amount of cash from a register in the office while the staff was working. The video is being […]
Sioux City Journal
Davenport toddler dead from fentanyl both parents in custody
A Davenport woman is in the Scott County Jail, charged with contributing to the fentanyl death of her 22-month-old son. Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces felony charges of child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury in her son's October 2021 death. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pen City Current
For the Record - Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
09/27/22 - 5:35 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited William Francis Rankin, 43, of Donnellson in the 1100 block of 21st Street on a charge of driving while barred. 09/27/22 - 5:57 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 2000 block of 303rd Avenue.
Have you seen this shoplifter?
Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
ourquadcities.com
School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated
Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
977wmoi.com
Burglaries and Illegal Drugs Causing Concerns for Local Law Enforcement
A string of crimes reported locally brings a good reminder to lock your doors and valuables, says Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer:. “If you have your car parked outside, it’s on the street, it’s in the driveway, it’s in your garage, you still have to lock your car doors. These people are walking around in the wee hours of the morning, late hours of the night, and they are looking for vehicles that the car doors aren’t locked. If the door is not locked it is easy for them to get in and they start rifling through it and taking things. People leaving things inside your vehicle of value, keep that stuff hidden, put it in your trunk, and keep your vehicles locked. That is the best advice we can give.”
KCRG.com
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy and distribution of meth resulting in death
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 50-year-old man from Iowa City pled guilty to charges of Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Distribution of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine Resulting in Death. First responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to...
KCJJ
ICPD investigating report of subject armed with a knife making threats
Iowa City Police are investigating a report of a subject with a knife threatening people. According to the ICPD Daily Activity Log, officers were called to the Augusta Apartments on South Gilbert Street just before 3:15 Sunday morning for a subject threatening people with a knife. No description of the suspect was given, and no other details have been released.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of employing juvenile to complete drug deal
An Iowa City woman has been arrested after she allegedly used a juvenile to complete a drug deal for her. Police say the incident occurred the evening of May 9th at Mercer Park. 18-year-old Bernice Johnson of Catskill Court reportedly contacted a juvenile male using Snapchat to arrange to distribute 3.3 grams of marijuana to an adult male.
ourquadcities.com
Moline seeks information about submerged cars from 2006, ’13
On Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 9:43 a.m. a subcontractor dive team for Lunda Construction Company was doing underwater surveying along the shoreline next to Ben Butterworth Parkway when workers found two vehicles submerged in the Mississippi River near the 55th Street boat ramp. They notified the Moline Police Department,...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying suspects burglarized 3 vape shops
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking for help identifying suspects they believe burglarized three vape shops. According to police, the break-ins were at Aqueous Vapor, 1323 West Locust St; Jesse Mart, 3723 North Division St; and Blackhawk Tobacco and Vape, 422 East Locust. Police said the suspects caused...
Comments / 0