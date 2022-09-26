Read full article on original website
Vacant NJ lots, buildings can get new life through food-desert grant program
That abandoned building you pass daily can turn into a food co-op, or the parking lot covered by weeds down the street can be transformed into a site for a weekly farmer's market, if folks take advantage of a grant program that has an application period running for the next several weeks.
Did Your New Jersey Town Make The Nationwide Best High School List?
In New Jersey, we pride ourselves on how well we educate our children. Did you know that we're home to three of the best high schools in the entire country? The 2023 list of The Best School Districts was just revealed, and it proves that if your child goes to school in New Jersey, they're probably one smart cookie.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Delicious! Best Apple Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey
Well, we always hear it's one of the foundations of American cooking, the apple pie. Nothing beats a good old-fashioned apple pie and whether you top it with whipped cream, ice cream, or nothing, it's a fantastic dessert any time of year. According to the pie council, "$700 million in...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 28
United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (UWMOC) has kicked off its 10th annual Warmest Wishes Coat Drive for local preschool, elementary and middle school children in need. UWMOC is collecting new winter coats in toddler sizes 3T to 4T and children’s sizes Extra Small to Extra Large to be distributed to more than 50 schools throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. The collection will run through Nov. 1, according to a press release.
New Outrageously Popular Breakfast Spot Could Be Coming To Ocean County, New Jersey
This is fantastic news! Brick may be getting the best new breakfast spot in history! My family and I found this particular place when we lived in Florida for a few years. Now we have another one coming to Jersey and trust me, you will love it!. Eye spy an...
Toms River School District Denied Preschool Aid
TOMS RIVER – School District officials had hoped to take a small step toward expanding their preschool program, but were denied state aid. Superintendent Michael Citta said during a recent Board of Education meeting that they applied for a grant to convert two classrooms from half day to full day.
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
thecoaster.net
In Asbury Park High School Athletic Director ‘Reassigned’
The heads, as they say, have begun to roll. When the Asbury Park High School Blue Bishops were forced last month to forfeit their first game of the season – because they could not field the appropriate number of eligible players – School Superintendent Dr. RaShawn M. Adams acknowledged mistakes had been made.
Football player airlifted after injuring neck during game in Holmdel, NJ
A neck injury suffered by a high school player on Friday is the latest heart-wrenching moment of a particularly grim football season across the state. It was the latest injury of a football player during the same week that a Linden High School died after suffering a game-related injury. Aaron...
Any News on When Chick-fil-A Coming to Toms River, NJ?
I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, and Toms River. Manahawkin recently opened...
Beloved Restaurant On Monmouth County, NJ Boardwalk Closes After 33 Years Of Business
This one is going to hurt. Not only do I have another closing announcement, but it is for a business who has been operating for more than 30 years at the Jersey Shore. According to News12.com, "the iconic Avon Pavilion has closed after 33 years of service due to health reasons and the end of a contract."
Woodbridge, NJ cancels new school after voters OK’d borrowing $35M
WOODBRIDGE — Inflation is not only driving up the cost of food and gasoline but also for new schools. After two years of planning, the Woodbridge Board of Education canceled plans to build a new Avenel Elementary School. Funds for the new school were part of a referendum in...
Op-Ed: Toms River Realtors Say New Law Shakes Down Home Sellers
by Michael Barone, Kimberly Bell, Mary Bueti, Carmela Lerro Calantoni, Rosa Cavallaro, Ed DeBiase, Maria...
Residents fight Toms River, NJ law that could lower home values (Opinion)
Late last year the Township Council in Toms River led by Mayor Mo Hill adopted an ordinance that increases the fees paid by home sellers and potentially jeopardizes the sale altogether. In addition to the inspections typically sought by buyers before closing on a house and banks before committing financing,...
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE MOURNS A LOSS OF ONE OF THEIR OWN
Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Gerard Eick who passed away on September 28, 2021. Gerry came to OCPO in 2011, after a distinguished 20 year career with the New York City Police Department. During his time here at OCPO, Gerry was a beloved and valued part of our office. Please keep his wife Michelle, his family, friends and many colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.
East Dover NJ Principal Got Into a Sticky Situation to Support the Police
Vest-A-Cop with the Toms River PBA is happening in Downtown Toms River until 10 pm tonight, September 26th. If you're not familiar with the Vest-A-Cop foundation, it's an organization that helps provide police officers with bulletproof vests. The Toms River PBA has done a few fundraisers for Vest-A-Cop. There's the...
