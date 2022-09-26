ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Did Your New Jersey Town Make The Nationwide Best High School List?

In New Jersey, we pride ourselves on how well we educate our children. Did you know that we're home to three of the best high schools in the entire country? The 2023 list of The Best School Districts was just revealed, and it proves that if your child goes to school in New Jersey, they're probably one smart cookie.
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 28

United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (UWMOC) has kicked off its 10th annual Warmest Wishes Coat Drive for local preschool, elementary and middle school children in need. UWMOC is collecting new winter coats in toddler sizes 3T to 4T and children’s sizes Extra Small to Extra Large to be distributed to more than 50 schools throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. The collection will run through Nov. 1, according to a press release.
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River School District Denied Preschool Aid

TOMS RIVER – School District officials had hoped to take a small step toward expanding their preschool program, but were denied state aid. Superintendent Michael Citta said during a recent Board of Education meeting that they applied for a grant to convert two classrooms from half day to full day.
thecoaster.net

In Asbury Park High School Athletic Director ‘Reassigned’

The heads, as they say, have begun to roll. When the Asbury Park High School Blue Bishops were forced last month to forfeit their first game of the season – because they could not field the appropriate number of eligible players – School Superintendent Dr. RaShawn M. Adams acknowledged mistakes had been made.
92.7 WOBM

Any News on When Chick-fil-A Coming to Toms River, NJ?

I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, and Toms River. Manahawkin recently opened...
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE MOURNS A LOSS OF ONE OF THEIR OWN

Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Gerard Eick who passed away on September 28, 2021. Gerry came to OCPO in 2011, after a distinguished 20 year career with the New York City Police Department. During his time here at OCPO, Gerry was a beloved and valued part of our office. Please keep his wife Michelle, his family, friends and many colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

