Mississippi State

Local absentee ballots available to Mississippi voters for November election

By Cory Johnson
 2 days ago

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Absentee ballots are now available at every county circuit clerk office across the state for Mississippi voters.

The next general and special election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The deadline to register to vote or update registration information is October 10.

Generally, any registered voter that is over 65 years old, will not be in the county or has a disability or work schedule that will prevent them from voting in-person on Election Day is eligible to apply for an absentee ballot.

State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in George County

To cast an absentee ballot in person, Circuit Clerk’s Offices are open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 29th and Nov. 5th. A photo ID must be presented.

By request, the Circuit Clerk will mail the Official Application for Absentee Elector’s Ballot to a voter.

Mailed-in applications must be signed by a notary public or another official authorized to administer oaths unless the voter has a physical disability. Once the application is returned and approved, the Circuit Clerk will mail the ballot.

Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received within five business days of the election to count.

Voters in both George and Greene counties will elect a new delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives and decide two contested races for the district chancery and circuit courts.

Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for murder suspect, ‘armed and dangerous’

In George County, voters will also declare whether they support medical marijuana cultivation, transportation and dispensaries in a non-binding referendum. Districts one and two will vote for a school board member out of three candidates in each race.

In Greene County, two candidates are running for Post 2 Constable. Districts one and two will vote for a school board member out of three candidates in each race.

The George County Circuit Clerk is on the first level of the courthouse at 355 Cox Street, Lucedale. Their phone number is 601-947-4881.

The Greene County Circuit Clerk is on the east side of the courthouse at 400 Main Street, Leakesville. Their phone number is 601-394-2379.

OXFORD, MS
