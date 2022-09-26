ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

McDonald’s expected to bring 500 jobs to Richmond area with drive-up hiring event

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Global fast-food giant McDonald’s is expected to being around 500 jobs to the Richmond area with a drive-up hiring event.

The event is taking place at all Richmond McDonald’s locations on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will be at the McDonald’s at 2011 Chamberlayne Avenue encouraging Richmonders to participate.

McDonald’s local franchises offer competitive wages, opportunities for advancement, flexible scheduling, free meals and tuition reimbursement, according to a release from the company.

In addition to the Drive-Up hiring events, Richmonders looking to work at McDonald’s can text “apply” to 36453 or visit mcdonalds.com/careers .

