MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Mike Faulkner, the Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka, passed away on Sunday. The School of Mishawaka released a statement following his passing in a Facebook post saying, " You may hear of Mishawaka High School Alumni that “bleed maroon” …that was Mike. He loved School City of Mishawaka and the entire Mishawaka Community. He made a difference in the lives of everyone he met. Our hearts go out to Mike’s family during this difficult time. Beef, you will be missed."

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO