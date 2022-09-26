Read full article on original website
Riley High School to host truck or treat event October 25
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Riley High School's National Honor Society will host a trunk or treat event on October 25 at the high school. The event will be held indoors from 5 to 7 p.m. Families with students in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to attend. Riley is located...
John Adams High School hosts Track or Treat October 18
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - John Adams High School will host its Track or Treat Halloween event on October 18 on the high school's track. Elementary students are invited to trick or treat around the track from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Concessions will also be available to guests through door 14.
One Buchanan holding October 8 forum on disability, impairment
BUCHANAN, Mich. - One Buchanan is hosting a forum on disability and impairment on October 8 at the Buchanan Area Senior Center. The forum will be held in person and over Facebook Live from 2 to 4 p.m. It will also be recorded for those who cannot make it. A...
Firehouse Subs franchise celebrates five years in Mishawaka with a community fundraiser
MISHAWAKA, Ind., -- You can support the community by using the power of your lunch. Firehouse Subs in Mishawaka is giving back to a local non-profit for its five-year anniversary. On Monday, franchise owners Tammie and Jeff Williams are hosting a community commitment day. Fifty percent of Monday's sales will...
Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
Water response fair to be held in Benton Harbor October 6
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A water response resource fair will be held in Benton Harbor on October 6 for residents to learn how to reduce or eliminate lead in their homes, according to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. The fair will be held from 4 to 6...
New Safe Haven Baby Box available in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Fire Department's station number 3 is home to the newest Safe Haven Baby Box. The box will be the 122nd in the nation. Located on the west side of the Mishawaka Fire Station on E. Harrison Road, the box will be blessed by area pastors before it's opened to families who need or want to surrender their newborns legally and anonymously with no questions asked.
Indiana University South Bend receives over $2 million to support low-income students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana University South Bend was awarded $2,092,527 in grant money to increase retention and graduation rates for low-income and at-risk students. The Strengthening Institutions Program Grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and will support a five-year project that takes a community approach to student achievement.
3rd annual ‘Recover Michiana Fest’ held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Recovery Month, and all across the nation, recovery organizations are ramping up their efforts to help save lives from drug addiction. And here in Michiana, local organizations make these lifesaving resources readily available. Recover Michiana hosted its 3rd annual Recover Michiana Fest...
City of Goshen hosting Indigenous Peoples Day event October 11
GOSHEN, Ind. - The City of Goshen's Community Relations Commission is hosting an Indigenous Peoples Day event on October 11 at the Goshen Theater. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. with activities and information tables followed by a program in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
2022 Say Boo to Drugs event to be held October 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The third annual Say Boo to Drugs event will be held on October 27 at Howard Park. The event is hosted by the 525 Foundation and encourages safe trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treaters at the event will receive substance abuse prevention materials provided by the nonprofit organization. The free...
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes
Sweat the City gets underway Tuesday in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As part of the Best Week Ever celebration, the city of South Bend hosted their first-ever Sweat the City event. On Tuesday, at the Jefferson Bridge in downtown South Bend, the fitness focused event provided a fun way to exercise with the community all while learning from different fitness providers and their services, activities, and demonstrations.
Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passes away at 53
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Mike Faulkner, the Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka, passed away on Sunday. The School of Mishawaka released a statement following his passing in a Facebook post saying, " You may hear of Mishawaka High School Alumni that “bleed maroon” …that was Mike. He loved School City of Mishawaka and the entire Mishawaka Community. He made a difference in the lives of everyone he met. Our hearts go out to Mike’s family during this difficult time. Beef, you will be missed."
WATCH: South Bend School Board candidate forum
Seven candidates for the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees are participating in a candidate forum Wednesday evening. The forum will be held on the IU South Bend campus. It is sponsored by IU South Bend, the American Democracy Project, the School of Education, Civil Rights Heritage Center and the League of Women Voters of the South Bend area.
Elkhart County Health Department to lead Youth Mental Health First Aid class
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Health Department will be leading a Youth Mental Health First Aid course on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lessons will be conducted at the Elkhart County Public Services Building, with a focus on understanding trauma, abuse, bullying and more among adolescents ages 12 to 18.
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
Morris Performance Arts Center to celebrates its 100 year anniversary in a big way
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Morris Performing Arts Center is celebrating their 100-year anniversary in a big way with a week-long festival in the streets of downtown South Bend on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1. The free event will celebrate 100 years of the Morris Performing Arts Center...
