Dick Wolf’s ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Chicago’ and ‘FBI’ Franchises Bring In Winning Ratings During Fall Premiere Week
Three of Dick Wolf’s franchises — “Law & Order,” “One Chicago” and “FBI” — were the most-viewed broadcast series of their respective season premiere nights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Universal Television serves as the studio for each. “FBI” brought in 6.8 million viewers while airing its Season 5 premiere on CBS at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, making it the most-watched broadcast series of the week excluding sports programming. The Season 2 premiere of “FBI: International” followed at 9 p.m. and was the second-most-watched program of the night with 5.3 million viewers. The last Wolf premiere of the night was “FBI:...
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.06 - Hear All, Trust Nothing - Press Release
Episode 306: “Hear All, Trust Nothing” (Available to stream on 9/29/22) The Cerritos crew unexpectedly spends a day on Deep Space Nine.
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.02 - A Place We Came Together - Press Release
“A Place We Came Together” – When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest. Meanwhile, Claire investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation. After landing her first front page story, Yuna learns that success in journalism sometimes comes at a cost on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Under the Bridge - Ordered to Series by Hulu
Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 29th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.4 - The Principal's Office. American Gigolo - Episode 1.5 - The Escape Wheel. American Horror Story - Episode 11.9...
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Kelli Giddish’s Departure Means for Rollins and Carisi
'Law & Order: SVU' fans are worried about the future of Rollins and Carisi's romance. But one writer for the show has good news.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
How New Amsterdam Has Already Dropped Clues About Helen's Decision And Sharpwin Heartache, According To The Executive Producers
New Amsterdam will soon return to NBC for its fifth and final season, but the lineup is going to look very different due to the absence of Helen Sharpe. Actress Freema Agyeman has left the series following the heartbreaking end of Season 4, which presumably means the end of Max and Helen’s relationship. Executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton spoke with CinemaBlend about clues that fans may have missed about Helen’s decision, as well as the heartache on the way when it comes to Sharpwin.
Virgin River Season 5 Spoilers, News & Update: Mel & Jack's Romance Will Grow Stronger
Fans of Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) will thoroughly enjoy Virgin River Season 5. Mel has experienced numerous ups and downs since moving to the little town from Los Angeles. After all, Mel was grieving her husband's loss, and Jack was in a relationship when they first met.
B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of Heart
Will Steffy be shocked to hear that her mother’s feelings have changed?. B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of HeartSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease that Taylor Hayes feels different about something, but will her daughter Steffy Forrester Finnegan approve of that change?
‘NCIS’ Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite For the Season 20 Premiere
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit
The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
Veteran Actor Mark Harmon Is No Longer Part of the 'NCIS' Opening Credits
After much anticipation, the beloved police procedural series NCIS made its much-awaited return to CBS on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Although the Season 20 premiere kicked off a major crossover event with NCIS: Hawai'i, many viewers found it hard to concentrate once they realized Mark Harmon's name didn't appear in the opening credits.
‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Reveals Whether He’d Return After Season 13
We’re just a couple of short weeks away from the premiere of season 13 of Blue Bloods. The new episode airs on CBS on October 7th. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is poised to join her father Frank (Tom Selleck) as a leader in law and order. Ahead of the...
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
How many episodes are in NCIS: Hawaii Season 2?
The NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 premiere is almost here. Just how long will we get with the cast this year? How many episodes will be in the season?. We want to know the episode counts for shows. It’s important to know how many episodes will be available to tell a story. When it comes to procedurals, we want to know how long we have with the characters.
The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)
Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
